Many intelligent, high-IQ people are misunderstood, misjudged, and isolated from society.

They're not bad people, but they sometimes do odd things that make everyone else uncomfortable with traits like quietness that the average person can't cope with. Their intelligence shines a spotlight on the things that other people are insecure about or handle, usually unintentionally, which create resentment and frustration. Their anger has less to do with a high-IQ person's character, and more to do with their own room for growth.

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The odd things high-IQ people do that make everyone else uncomfortable

1. They don't try to fill awkward silence

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Intelligent people are great listeners and tend to have productive conversations because they don't fill necessary pauses with small talk and chatter. They're comfortable sitting in silence a little bit longer than most people, not just to offer space for other people to talk but also to reflect and regulate themselves.

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Even in their general lives, high–IQ people tend to have more introverted tendencies and get lost in their own minds, which can sometimes be misunderstood and misinterpreted as arrogance and standoffishness around the wrong people. Most people are uncomfortable with silence, because they don't want to confront their own thoughts without a distraction. So, someone's stillness and quietness can feel like personal attacks, even if they're grounded in calmness and peace.

2. They avoid small talk

Whether it's literally shutting down small talk they're not interested in or oversharing to deepen a connection quickly, the average person may not always feel comfortable around an intelligent person in social settings.

Deep conversations are meaningful and add value to our lives, but when they're forced in ways that break traditional social scripts and expectations, it can throw people off. When someone needs predictability, and an intelligent person goes off script to find meaning, the benefits they're searching for are usually replaced by frustration and disconnection.

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3. They try to solve emotions

Much like unsolicited advice tends to feel invalidating and intrusive to someone looking for emotional support, high-IQ people tend to sabotage comfort in conversations by coming across as less warm when someone's speaking about emotions.

As an Intelligence study reveals, intelligent people are logical, analytical thinkers, with less space for emotional processing. They aren't necessarily overly empathetic, even if they do have a bigger perspective on the world and deeper minds. They may want to help someone by fixing their emotions and getting to the bottom of why they're feeling a certain way, but if someone just wants to vent and share, it can feel unwarranted.

4. They can predict the future

According to a study from the University of Bath, high-IQ people tend to make more accurate predictions and decisions about the future than the average person. On a specific team at work or in a relationship, this can be an incredibly important skill, but when it reminds people of their sameness as people, it can be uncomfortable.

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Especially for individuals who pride themselves on being authentic or different, an intelligent person who regularly and accurately predicts someone's behavior, simply because they're human, can feel disillusioning and invalidating.

5. They break their stereotypes

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Most intelligent people are portrayed in an incredibly specific way through media and television. Most of us have an idea in our minds of what these individuals will look, act, and think like, even if they couldn't be farther from the truth. Usually, there's a kind of awkwardness already embedded in that fake identity, hence why we feel more uncomfortable when we realize someone is super smart in conversations.

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It's strange and uncertain when they break their stereotypes, but even if they're reassured in some way, that perceived awkwardness and arrogance still affect how people interact and behave.

6. Their simplifications feel patronizing

Most people want to feel included and valued in conversations, but in our inherently competitive culture, we also want to feel somewhat important and superior. So, even though an intelligent person's ability to simplify complicated topics and make their language easier to understand is well-intentioned, it can come across as patronizing and condescending to insecure people.

A secure, confident person is thankful they can have access to a conversation and learn something new. The average person battling envy and insecurity only feels smaller and less intelligent around these people.

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7. They don't perform to be liked

Whether it's avoiding small talk, walking away from people indulging in gossip, or being generally uninterested in a rigid social script, meeting new people, high-IQ people rarely entertain superficiality, which can make some people uncomfortable. They need deep conversations and interactions that stimulate their minds, and can't help but be bored and zone out.

People feel most comfortable when they feel seen and understood by other people in social interactions, according to a study from the Journal of Research in Personality. However, when an intelligent person isn't mirroring their body language, performing to be liked, or trying to follow a predictable script, they can easily make someone feel disconnected and unsure, sabotaging their comfort levels.

8. They often refuse to compromise

Many high-IQ people experience weaker moral "foundations," as a study from Intelligence describes it. Essentially, they don't always operate from an empathetic place or care about putting their own mind or decisions on the back burner to help other people feel secure.

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When they know they're right or understand the consequences of a decision in a high-stress situation, they're unlikely to compromise, even if it brings up feelings of frustration, resentment, and discomfort in others.

9. They're not afraid to say 'no'

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While saying "no" can make people feel uncomfortable and disappointed at times, which is why they often create shame and guilt to alter someone's set boundaries, it's an incredibly admirable trait to have. Nobody else is going to protect your boundaries for you, and if you need alone time to reset or space on a weekend to chill, saying "no" to yourself is the only way to prioritize those needs.

While high-IQ people often find it easier to say "no," because they're more self-aware and tapped into their own feelings and thoughts, other people may find their self-advocacy arrogant at times. Especially when they rarely compromise or put other people first, it can isolate them from grace.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.