There's nothing more exhausting than being around someone that talks themselves into complete circles and never seems to make any sense. Some people genuinely experience real frustration and even a bit of annoyance when they have to be in the same room as someone who can't say anything of meaning and doesn't seem to think before opening their mouths.

Rather than it showing how impatient you may be, if it hurts your brain when someone talks too much about nonsense, you likely have certain high-IQ traits. The disconnect between you and someone going on and on says more about how your brain processes information and your intelligence level. Highly intelligent individuals usually seek out more meaningful interactions and conversations with people, and that's why, when they don't get it, it can be hard for them to want to be around others that can't fulfill that need for them.

If it hurts your brain when someone talks too much about nonsense, you likely have 11 high-IQ traits

1. You pick up on inconsistencies

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The way your brain works means you have the strong ability to pick up on inconsistencies in what someone is saying. It's why you probably can't tolerate when someone is just pulling facts and information from thin air. In fact, people who tend to hate others for their intolerance usually fall on the more intelligent side of the IQ scale.

It doesn't mean you'll always call someone out when they're saying something that greatly contradicts what they've just said, but you do file it away and remember, which impacts how you choose to interact with them in other social situations or moments.

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2. You have a low tolerance for mindless chatter

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You tend to have a low tolerance when it comes to conversations that just don't go anywhere at all. Your brain is constantly searching for meaning, and casual conversation never seems to bring that for you at all. Once someone starts talking about nothing at all, your attention quickly starts to fade and your brain hurts.

A lot of the time, people with high intelligence suffer from constant boredom if they're not being mentally stimulated. After a while of dealing with the unnecessary and mindless chatter, you long for the complete opposite.

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3. You notice when people repeat themselves

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When someone is constantly repeating themselves without anything new being added to the conversation, that can quickly annoy you. Constantly hearing the same idea being told over and over again makes you realize that the person talking has absolutely no idea what they're trying to convey.

It becomes hard to ignore and you just have to walk away entirely or else you'll lose your cool. You would much rather be around people who either have no issue admitting when they actually don't know something versus pulling things out of thin air and trying to pretend they're quite knowledgeable.

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4. You don't see silence as awkward

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There's nothing that brings you more comfort than being able to exist in complete silence sometimes. You aren't someone that needs to fill the pauses in conversation with mindless chatter. Instead, you enjoy when things can lull into a peaceful quiet because sometimes words aren't needed in that moment.

Being able to spend time in silence has been found to even have positive effects on the body as well, including physical health benefits. Having that space to actually think and reflect is also beneficial psychologically, helping people be more creative and intentional.

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5. You're highly selective about where you invest attention

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You aren't just giving your attention to anybody. Just like trust, gaining your attention is something that is earned, not just given out for the fun of it. If something, or someone, constantly feels unclear and repetitive, your attention is likely not even on it, or them, at all.

You would much rather focus your attention on things that have actual meaning and bring you some semblance of intrigue. If something isn't making you think harder than you normally do, it's not something you wish to waste your energy on.

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6. You prefer clarity over emotion

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If your brain hurts when someone talks too much about nonsense, it's because of the way you prefer to communicate. Your brain tends to feel a lot more comfortable when you're confronted with straightforward thoughts and engaging in conversation that's easy for you to interpret.

You're not really someone that chooses feelings over logic. It doesn't mean you're against emotion, it just means that your brain works better when given a logical way of thinking about something. The second that someone lets emotion cloud their judgment, you tend to get a bit annoyed because you aren't someone that thinks emotions are facts, at least not all the time.

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7. You prefer when people speak with pause

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When someone is speaking nonsense all the time without taking a break to check in with themselves, it can completely throw you off. Instead, you prefer to be around people who take the time to have a thoughtful pause as they're speaking.

It shows you that they genuinely care about not saying the wrong thing, and they don't feel uncomfortable just taking a moment to search their brain for the right thing to say rather than just saying the wrong thing. It's a high-IQ trait that you enjoy doing yourself, so when you see others doing it, it instantly makes you feel way more comfortable around them.

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8. You have a strong internal dialogue

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Your mind is rarely ever quiet. Usually, there's a stream of thoughts running in the background of whatever it is you're doing. It doesn't mean you're never listening when someone is talking; in fact, you're still the most engaged person. But part of your attention is also focused on organizing the thoughts in your head.

Around 30% to 50% of people regularly think to themselves with their inner dialogue. It's how you're able to process information without getting overwhelmed. When you're alone, you may even have full-blown conversations with yourself to work through things and gain a better perspective.

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9. You need alone time after constant socialization

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Being around people for too long can sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed. If you're around a person who is constantly talking nonsense, that can deplete your energy faster than anything else you could be doing.

That's why you're sometimes in a mindset where you crave spending time alone. It doesn't mean you're trying to pull back from the people in your life, it just means that when you have that time alone, you're able to recharge properly.

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10. You naturally question things

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You're not someone that listens to something and immediately takes it for what it is. You're actually the complete opposite. You have no issue questioning the things people say, and it's more of a reflex than a deliberate choice you're making. Having a curious mind means that you're never opposed to learning more.

In fact, you absolutely enjoy admitting that you may not know something entirely, and will actually take the time to do the research and come back with the actual facts. Experts have even admitted that showing curiosity is usually associated with higher levels of positive emotions and having more satisfaction with life.

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11. You don't enjoy overexplaining

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Once you're able to understand the concept of something, there's no reason why it needs to be stretched out with extra details that feel totally unnecessary. You prefer when something is concise and easy to interpret. The second that something turns into this long, drawn-out thing, you lose interest quite quickly. The same can be said for how you explain things to others.

You're never going to just ramble on and over-explain yourself to death, especially when you've been extremely clear the first time. The act of over-explaining, in general, usually comes from a place of insecurity and fearing that you'll be misunderstood. But for highly intelligent people, they don't need approval from being understood because, at the end of the day, they understand what they mean and that's all that matters.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.