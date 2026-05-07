While many people have a ton of knowledge or a curiosity about the world that shapes their intellect, there are some people who have a special kind of awareness: "metacognition." Essentially, it's the ability to consider their own thoughts and be aware of that little voice inside their heads, and this skill may be "the most valuable" form of intelligence.

Instead of simply understanding things and coming to conclusions, they have the power to ask "How do I understand this?" or "Why did I come to this conclusion?" People with the rarest form of intelligence are the only ones with traits like this, and the way their mind works is highly unique. They can follow their thinking patterns back to who they are as a person, including all of their biases and fundamental traits, making them powerfully aware humans.

People with the rarest form of intelligence are the only ones with these 11 rare traits

1. They understand themselves fully

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People who understand the "why" behind their decisions and actions get closer to knowing themselves every single day. It's not just authenticity that comes with this, but a sense of humility, meaning, and purpose that truly adds value and well-being to their lives.

Especially when they go a step beyond what we consider to be "self-awareness," the acknowledgement of their thoughts and emotions, to acceptance of them and action, as a study from Europe's Journal of Psychology explains, they can navigate the world with an incredibly rare kind of self-connection.

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2. They're comfortable making mistakes

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People who are aware of their strengths and weaknesses can also learn and make mistakes from a more grounded place. They're not thrown off when they don't know something, because before they approach a challenging subject or a new experience, they know what they're good and bad at right away.

They're comfortable asking for help in ways that make other people feel important, which helps them to learn on a personal level, but also connects them with the people and communities around them.

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3. They question and challenge things

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Instead of immediately making assumptions about things and trusting their own thought patterns without any kind of deeper understanding, people who are effortlessly self-aware know how to question and challenge ideas. Whether they're theories, social norms, or their own reflexes, they can take a step back, see the bigger picture, and think more thoroughly about complexity.

As a study from the Journal of Intelligence explains, they have the important skill of critical thinking that allows them to challenge conspiracy theories that typically isolate and harm the average person.

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4. They set realistic goals

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Many people aware of their strengths and cognizant of their needs on a deeper level know how to be ambitious within their means. They can set goals that actually work in their favor, instead of adopting dreams with the intention of seeking external validation or "fitting in" with a crowd.

On top of setting better goals for themselves, a study from Brain Sciences also found that these hyper-self-aware people can more effectively monitor and track their progress. They know what's important to them and the "why" behind all of their goals, persuading them to avoid sharing too early for attention and sabotaging the journey toward outcomes.

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5. They typically avoid harmful coping mechanisms

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While the average person may rely on busyness or avoidance to cope with complex emotions, suppressing them to avoid handling them, people with the rarest form of intelligence are one step ahead. Not only are they regularly unpacking their thoughts and emotions as they arise, but they also challenge the habits and coping mechanisms they resort to, understanding the "why" behind their comfort.

Especially for things like avoidance of a problem, which only tends to amplify the stress and chaos someone's already experiencing, it's a superpower to have a clearer idea of what actually serves these people in their best interest when coping.

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6. They slow down often

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From taking breaks during the day to prioritizing alone time at home to unpack the day, people with this rare form of metacognition aren't afraid to slow down the pace of their lives. Especially when it helps them to go into their heads, correct their behaviors, and understand themselves, slowing down isn't something to be afraid of, but an act of self-care.

In many ways, this ability to slow down and think intentionally is part of the power of self-control in these intelligent people's lives. They can make better choices and avoid impulses, because they're not afraid of the stillness.

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7. They're always growing as people

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Metacognition often promotes a growth mindset, where someone who can notice their weaknesses and emotions in the mundane moments of their lives can actively seek out novelty and change. Especially considering this growth mindset plays one of the biggest roles in shaping life outcomes, as a Stanford Report explains, these people also generally live healthier, happier lives.

They're not afraid of changing, even when it's uncomfortable, and they notice patterns of behaviors and misleading actions in themselves before they spiral into life-defining shifts.

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8. They appreciate feedback

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Introspective habits alone tend to create innate internal biases, which is why a blend of them with external feedback and constructive criticism is so essential to make productive change in someone's life. These rare kinds of people do have a special edge in understanding themselves, but the outside perspective can sometimes add value to the changes and beliefs they harbor internally.

Whether it's in the workplace or in their relationships at home, they don't just live inside their heads, worrying and focusing only on themselves. They also cultivate great relationships and working cultures by learning and growing from others.

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9. They speak to themselves in a positive way

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Much like how these rare people shift their thinking and solve problems in the moment, they're also at an advantage in terms of confidence and self-love. They understand themselves and the "why" behind their actions, so instead of blaming themselves for making mistakes and letting their inner critic take over, they can sit with their thoughts and themselves more comfortably.

Especially when these habits craft a stronger sense of authenticity and confidence, their entire lives shift for the better.

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10. They can manifest real change

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As neuroscientist James Doty explains, our minds and, more importantly, a sense of self-awareness about our goals, desires, wants, and selves, can transform how effective our manifestations are. The more we notice opportunities in the present moment, the more likely we are to actually achieve our dreams, but for the average person, a lot of this "critical information" gets filed away in our brains before we consciously notice it.

However, these people can let go of things that no longer serve them, understand their desires, and craft a sense of inner safety around change that all feed into better, more effective manifestation habits.

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11. They're honest with themselves

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With no corner of their brain to hide or avoid their true feelings, it's no surprise that people with the rarest form of intelligence are more honest with themselves. They have nowhere to run and hide, because addressing their emotions and the "why" behind every thought is ingrained in their nature.

Even in relationships and healthy interactions with other people, honesty starts internally with a person who's not afraid of their own thoughts and desires. Luckily, on top of the social benefits, they're also set up for psychological growth and change because of their ability to connect and be honest with themselves on a fundamental level.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.