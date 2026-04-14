People Who Are Way More Intelligent Than Average Find 10 Things Completely Unbearable

People with high IQs often get irritated over things that don't seem to bother anyone else. They're not trying to be overly critical, their brains just tend to pick up on things at a much faster rate. Highly intelligent people notice what doesn't make sense and what does. Once they notice it, there's no way for them to just continue on unfazed.

In fact, those with higher intelligence usually have a greater tendency to pause and engage in deliberate reasoning, especially when problems are complex. Intelligent individuals are also slower because they are monitoring their own thinking. So when something is illogical and unnecessary, they stick out like a sore thumb.

People who are more intelligent than the average person find these 10 things completely unbearable

1. Small talk that never goes anywhere

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People who are more intelligent than the average person have no problem exchanging quick pleasantries with others, but when the conversation just stays stuck in surface-level waters, it can quickly become draining. When there's absolutely no curiosity or follow-up questions that mean something, it can feel like they're just going through the motions rather than having a real conversation.

Research from Northwestern, the University of Texas, and Chicago Booth found that people who are naturally wired for depth find that shallow conversations cost them not socially but cognitively. The energy required for them to suppress their natural processing mode and resist the urge to ask real questions is genuine and cumulative. They're naturally looking for connection, so when they don't get it, it can be unbearable and they start mentally checking out.

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2. Meaningless tasks

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Doing the same thing over and over without purpose can feel suffocating rather than comforting, especially for those with high intelligence. Their brain starts to check out because there's no challenge to the tasks they're doing and, because of that, there's no reason for them to stay engaged at all.

A study published in the Journal of Health Psychology found that those with a high IQ usually get bored easily. Instead, they preferred to stimulate their minds with active tasks. Meaningless tasks are usually incredibly monotonous, which is why they find them to be unbearable. Before they know it, they're becoming rather frustrated because of how much the boredom is piling.

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3. Conversations with no listening

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The moment intelligent people realize the other person isn't actually taking in what they're saying and just waiting for their turn to talk can be increasingly frustrating. Conversations are supposed to be a two-way street, not just someone monologuing. Rather than being able to gain new perspectives and ideas, they end up having to repeat themselves or just speaking right into a void.

It's emotionally draining, and being brushed aside dredges up feelings of irritation that are hard to shake. The more invested an intelligent person is in the discussion, the more it stings that the other person isn't listening at all. Now they don't want to even put in the effort to have a simple conversation at all, especially not when they're not even given the courtesy of being listened to.

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4. Willful ignorance

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It's not the lack of knowledge from others that bothers them, it's the fact that some people just refuse to learn and won't consider new information that is readily available to them at all times. Watching someone double down on beliefs that have been proven wrong and not bothering to care about the evidence is deeply frustrating.

According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, when given the choice to learn how their actions will affect someone else, 40% of people will choose ignorance, often in order to have an excuse to act selfishly.

Highly intelligent people have no issue being corrected and realizing that what they thought was true moments before actually isn't true at all. That's why it can be exhausting when they come across people that just refuse to believe the facts and cannot be reasoned with to change their minds.

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5. Dishonesty

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Nothing grinds their gears more than noticing when someone is lying and even trying to twist the agenda to be in their own favor. It makes it hard for them to take anything that someone is saying at face value when they have a reputation for lying. It makes them constantly have to read between the lines and double-check information rather than being able to believe someone.

Considering highly intelligent people value honesty, they find it hard to form connections with people that don't have that same relationship with honesty that they do. Now they have to sit there and parse through what's real and what's just a figment of the other person's imagination.

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6. Inefficiency

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Unlike the average person, highly intelligent people are usually excellent at being able to notice patterns and how things that have been done for quite a long time might not be working anymore. When they notice people just following the same outdated routine for a system that isn't working anymore, it can be irritating.

That's often why intelligent people are more attuned to their class’s economic interest and why they're often very outspoken about certain systems that are in need of restructuring. They constantly find themselves wondering why no one has stopped to rethink it, especially since the flaws aren't exactly hidden well either.

As more time goes on, the cracks in the systems start to appear and get much deeper. Inefficiency and a flawed structure make it hard for them to ignore the ripple effect.

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7. Blindly following authority

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While intelligent people can respect the expertise of people in certain fields of authority, what they can't do is blindly follow and be obedient. And it's completely unbearable when the rules don't make sense logically. The issue is when people stop questioning things and just go alone with whatever they're told. It can feel limiting to people who are naturally good at being able to think things through.

Licensed professional counselor Andrea Matthews explained that the more we believe in external authority, the less we are making effective choices based on our own internal authority. Internal authority tells us how to choose and having that power means we can live better, fuller lives.

When people just get used to accepting things as they are, they no longer have the power of being curious, and highly intelligent people can't imagine a world where that is no longer a thing.

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8. Jumping to conclusions instantly

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Intelligent people usually value clarity, as opposed to the average person who isn't focused on that. So, when someone immediately jumps to a conclusion without any facts or evidence, it can be frustrating for them. Usually, it makes people defensive or even dismissive. Once they've decided they're right, it's impossible to introduce any other viewpoint without them resisting.

They refuse to actually slow down and think, which is hard for intelligent people to reckon with. They can't fathom that fact that people would just skip over context and nuance in favor of the first idea that pops into their head. It's not that they're trying to argue, it's more about wanting the facts to be presented clearly and for a conclusion to actually make sense.

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9. People who refuse to admit when they're wrong

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Intelligent people cannot stand people who are stubborn about being right all the time. It doesn't matter how many facts are presented to them, they continue to double down on the fact that they're right and everyone else is wrong. The conversation ends up becoming less about finding out the actual truth and more about wanting to be right.

"Some people don't take responsibility or admit they are wrong because they believe they are always in fact 'right.' The inability to 'mentalize,' which involves being able to self-reflect and relate to a perspective or mindset other than one’s own, can be an obstacle to empathy, connection, and repair," licensed psychologist Dr. Lynn Margolies explained.

Even when the mistake is obvious to everyone else, the average person will act like it never happened. Highly intelligent people may not call them out, but internally they can't stand it. They just can't fathom how someone doesn't want to take responsibility for getting something wrong. It's wasted energy in their mind, especially since admitting when you're wrong is the only way you can become smarter.

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10. Bad instructions that leave out key details

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Highly intelligent individuals can't stand when something that should have been clear and straightforward now turns into them having to guess. They end up spending more time figuring out what the instructions actually meant than being able to do what they're supposed to do. That can be exhausting.

They're left having to fill in the blanks with no idea if their guess is correct until they're either halfway through or completely finished and the final product doesn't look the way it's supposed to look. It makes it even worse because intelligent people are usually excellent at being able to follow instructions, so when that's taken away from them, it can sometimes affect their confidence.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.