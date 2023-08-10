4 Types Of Objects That Deeply Affect Your Mood, Energy & Emotions

Magical spaces are made, not discovered.
Have you ever walked into a room and had a strong feeling that you either like it or not? Something beyond the obvious elements of style, fashion or cleanliness?
There's something in a space that speaks to you, even if it's something you sense more than you know it.
Let's look at a few of the basics to help us understand why we may experience a strong feeling when entering a room:
- Objects are everything that you can see in a space
- Objects are made either by people or by nature and carry the essence of their creator
- They pick up more energies as they are handled and transported to multiple places
- Very few objects are energized at the source to maintain high vibrations
While these factors are powerful, not all items work for everybody, every time.
Just because it seems to work for someone doesn't mean it's going to work for you. Nor will it affect you the same way forever. In fact, some objects may lose their positive frequency faster and easier than others!
Some objects do retain their positive frequency for a long time while some others either lose it or pick up other frequencies that are not so beneficial.
Four types of objects that may inspire strong feelings and reactions — both negative and positive:
1. Art, pictures, photos, wall décor and similar items
Some might inspire you; some might make you smile while others may trigger sadness or anger
2. Crystals in the many forms they can be used
Crystals are commonly used as décor, jewelry, accessories, etc., but you you want to be very intentional and thoughtful with crystals, as they are powerhouses. They must be honored and always respected
3. Colors bring their own frequency into a space
The color of drapes, furniture and other objects also influence the frequency of that object depending on where the item is placed.
4. Antique furniture (a warning)
A category with a lot of 'trouble' energy is antique furniture. Handed down for generations, antique furniture seems to carry a lot of emotional baggage from the memories.
What's more, these items are most often not willing to be reset energetically.
It gets very interesting when you start connecting the dots between these objects and these factors, and start to understand your own reactions.
It is key to understand that just because it doesn't work for you, doesn't mean it's not going to work for others. However, there will always be certain pieces that will not work for anybody because of the stagnant or heavy energy they carry.
I've had people tell me the energies of the objects when I tell them whether they are supportive or not. And they say, "Oh, I always have an odd feeling about that antique bookcase" or "I don't know if this crystal is really working for me — somebody just gave it to me and I have no idea on what to do with it."
It's about looking at everything as being alive and full of life force energies. It does make sense as almost everything can be traced to nature as a source, right? Everything feels so alive in nature — whether it's a tree or a flower or even a rock.
I invite you to be more present when you walk into a space next time. Tune into all the different objects, the colors, and the layout. Take a moment and let it all in. You will be amazed at how much information you will start picking up about the energies.
This is a process, and it takes time. It is like trusting yourself. It is a muscle to be worked on and strengthened over time.
