The Funny-Looking Way People Who Hate Meditating Can Calm Down And Connect

We all know, at some level, that meditation is beneficial. Everybody talks about it, and the most successful people seem to swear by it. In addition, multiple studies have proven that meditation can reduce anxiety, improve memory, sleep and so much more. The good news is that people who hate meditating can still find calm and connection!

There are many reasons why meditation is challenging for some people, and one big one is that it is hard for many people to sit still. The good news is, you don't have to sit cross-legged and struggle to keep your eyes closed. You can find what works for you — including standing up tall!

How to meditate without sitting still, for those who hate meditation but want to find calm

1. Pick and choose what works

There are some things I've liked about some systems, and there are some things I haven't. So what I've done is I've cherry-picked along the way what has worked for me and left out what didn't.

It turns out that what I do is a hybrid system. So, if meditation has been on your to-do list, but you just haven't got to it, I don't blame you. It's not easy.

A lot of systems will recommend you sit for longer periods. Boy, that's a challenge, as the thoughts come screaming and screaming like there's no tomorrow. The moment you sit down and close your eyes, it's like there's a floodgate that just opened up.

Life-long meditation practitioner and teacher Keya Murthy stated, "Your body exists in four states — sitting, standing, lying down, or moving. In each of these states, you could remain mindful. While your body exists in either of these states if you are aware of it, that’s called mindfulness meditation. When your mind is aware of the state your body is in, that’s mindfulness, that’s meditation."

2. Keep an open mind

I have a simpler solution for you if you want to give it a shot. And I will say, do this with an open mind, without any expectations, without any strings attached. Even if it has never worked before, it's OK. Give it a shot.

I will share some simple steps here for you to do, and then once you get the hang of it, feel free to adapt, make changes, and make it your own. This is just a guideline to help you get started.

3. Connect to your heart

fizkes via Shutterstock

Place your hands on your heart and just connect your heart all the way down and keep going through your feet into the earth, all the way into the heart of the earth. It should take you a few seconds. Visualize connecting your heart to the heart of the earth and bring back those energies. This will help you stay grounded and stay connected with your body as you get started with meditation.

You can be in the space for a little bit longer if you like, just bringing your awareness to this beautiful connection and then just stay in that space.

4. Keep your feet on the ground

When you're sitting down, keep both your feet on the ground, especially if you're sitting on a chair. Don't cross your legs or sit in some odd position. Just keep both your feet on the ground so you maintain that connection with the earth.

5. Let thoughts come as they will

When you close your eyes and a million thoughts start coming, just let them come, and don't fight them or push back. Let them come and acknowledge them and let go. Acknowledge the thoughts and let them come.

6. Focus on your breath

Pheelings Media via Shutterstock

While you let your thoughts come and go, start doing some deep breathing into your stomach. Not the surface breathing but the deep breathing into your stomach. Think of it like you're filling up a balloon.

This time, the tummy is your balloon. So, each time you take a breath in, go deep and fill up your stomach. When you exhale, take the time and exhale. Focus on this deep breathing.

Your hands can be anywhere, like by your side, on the chair, on your lap, or you can even place them on your abdomen as you breathe in and out just to bring awareness to your space.

"When you focus on your breath, you’re present, because your breath is always in the present. Shifting the balance of your time to the present moment is likely to help you experience the world as it really is, instead of the haphazard way in which we often construct it based on our expectations and beliefs. In fact, meditation aids with mindfulness. Studies published in the Mindfulness Journal have found that meditation boosts mindfulness with repeated practice over time," suggested psychologist Judith Tutin.

7. Let five minutes be enough

Follow these steps, and even if you're sitting for just five minutes, that's perfectly fine, you will do great. It's not about sitting continuously for one hour once a week. That's not going to do much.

But if you do five minutes every day, that is going to make a huge difference because you are coming to the present moment every day, which is more powerful than doing it once a week.

Once you get into the rhythm of doing it five times a day, you can try doing it twice a day. Each time for five minutes. Just keep to the five-minute mark.

8. Don't be over-ambitious

When you get started, that's when a lot of things fall apart. Be gentle with yourself, give yourself time to plug into this new rhythm, and once you have it for a week, then you can do it twice a day for another week and keep that for at least two or three weeks.

A manageable practice that is intentional is suggested by life coach Patricia Bonnard, "It's important to develop a practice that integrates easily with your personal intentions, preferences, and time availability — the practice should be supportive and without adding any additional burden. Over time, your intentions may change and so may the type of practice, but the practice should always reflect and support your intentions."

9. Be consistent

This consistency is what is going to get you to places you never thought were possible. It's consistency and practice like everywhere else. The more you practice, the stronger you will be.

Figure out your routine and ritual for meditation as you practice. Most importantly, have fun because this is going take you places you never thought were possible, like unlocking your personal forgiveness frequency.

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist, Catalyst, and medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter, and a channel, and she integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.