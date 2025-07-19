Highly intelligent people tend to think ahead when it comes to what goes into their vehicles. They want items that prioritize safety and serve a purpose for others who are traveling with them. This is why they carry things like phone chargers, water bottles, and air fresheners in their cars.

It's not just about making their vehicle comfortable for others, but to make sure that in any uncertain event, they have the necessary tools that will get themselves and others to safety. For many, this is in the form of emergency gear that they keep in their trunks at all times. What someone chooses to keep in their cars can tell you a lot about their personalities and how they manage a crisis.

People with high IQs usually have these 11 things in their car:

1. Phone charger or power bank

When it comes to being prepared while on the road, people with high IQs always bring a phone charger or power bank with them in their vehicles. Many people suffer from low battery anxiety when their phones go down to a certain percentage. Phone chargers are a safety net for people in times of emergencies, if they can find a power source to plug into.

Having a power bank that is pre-charged can also help you, as it allows you to charge your phone and send out a message for help if you are not near a power source. Rather than being caught off guard with a drained battery, smart people ensure that they're equipped for this dire situation. Those with high IQs excel at planning and keeping a car well-stocked with the tools they need, which is just one way they stay ahead of the curve.

2. Physical map

As a society, we've relied so much on technology to get us where we need to go that many of us wouldn't be able to travel by memory, let alone use a physical map. People with high IQs know this and have taken a stance by placing physical maps in their cars in case of an emergency. GPS systems can malfunction or glitch out while you're on the road, making driving around dangerous if you don't know exactly where you're going.

Your passenger might spot the Gulf of America outside their window, but you have a physical map in your car that was printed in the 1970s, labeling it as the Gulf of Mexico. That is because physical maps act as time stamps of where locations used to be before things went digital. By keeping one in your car, not only are you keeping an archaic navigation guide, but also a part of history in your vehicle.

3. Phone mount

People with higher cognitive abilities embrace technology as a tool to enhance productivity and safety. A phone mount is one of the most newly integrated tech pieces of the 21st century that allows people to still use their phone hands-free. Not only does it make it more convenient for the driver, but it also manages to keep them safe by having them physically focus on the road rather than their screens.

Using a phone mount while driving can keep you safer than if you were holding it while driving. In 2024, the insurance company Progressive conducted a trial where they mailed drivers a free vent-mounted phone holder and found that those who used it significantly reduced handheld phone use while driving. With a phone securely mounted and visible, it eliminates the need to fumble around or risk unsafe glances away from the road.

4. Snacks and water

Having snacks and water in your vehicle might sound like a mess waiting to happen, but it can be useful for emergencies. It's important to stay hydrated and full while on the road to avoid the inevitable road rage from consuming you. It also saves you money on stopping at a fast food drive-thru until you get home. These essentials help maintain your energy, especially if the snack is healthy.

People with higher IQs were more likely to engage in healthy behaviors such as regular exercise and consuming fewer sugary drinks. Making sure that your basic needs are taken care of while on the road is not a bad thing as long as you don’t do it while you drive. You never want to put yourself or others in danger.

5. Weather gear

As we attempt to try and predict the weather as best as we can, sometimes it changes so drastically that we need emergency weather gear on hand. This is where high IQ people shine, as they're always the ones who are best prepared for weather events. Having an umbrella or a waterproof poncho in the trunk of your car can save you from being drenched by the heavy rain.

It's not just the rain that can get you, either. Those who live in colder climates often need winter boots to walk in the snow or need a blanket to keep them warm. Being prepared in this way will put you one step ahead of Mother Nature. It might seem like a small detail, but it could help you or someone else in a time of need.

6. Vehicle documents

It's a common staple that drivers should keep their license on them at all times, and that their vehicle registrations remain in their glove compartments in case they get into a traffic stop. However, not everybody remembers these societal rules and often gets into more trouble as a result of their incompetence.

It's all about being prepared and organized when it comes to your car's paperwork. Not having the proper documentation can land you in hot water regardless of circumstances. It's better to be safe than sorry in a situation like this, and always keep your documents in a folder or an envelope.

7. Emergency tools or kits

An emergency kit usually includes essentials like a first-aid kit, jumper cables, and a flashlight. These items allow drivers to address common car troubles when something goes wrong. Having these supplies in the trunk of your car means you thought critically about the potential of breaking down in the middle of nowhere.

People with higher IQs in early adulthood were linked to a lower risk of death from unintentional injuries such as road accidents by middle age. This trait to think of the worst-case scenario is both a blessing and a curse. It's great when anticipating dangers, but horrible if you want to calm yourself down. Using emotional first aid, like talking yourself through something, can assist in this situation.

8. Traveling storage organizers

High IQ people tend to be organized both in their homes and in their vehicles. Something that they often use are storage organizers that they place hanging on the back of the driver's and passenger seats. Traveling storage organizers are a smart addition to any car because they help keep smaller essentials neatly arranged and easy to find.

Knowing where an item is while driving is important in case you quickly need to grab it for yourself or others. People who maintain their environments, like their vehicles, exhibit traits such as attention to detail, time management, and efficiency. Traveling moms, in particular, benefit the most from these storage organizers as they make it easier for them to grab snacks or drinks for their children while driving.

9. Air fresheners

One of the first things you notice when stepping into a high-IQ person’s vehicle is the scent coming from their air freshener. Not only do they keep their cars pristine, but they also like it when it smells good. Exposure to pleasant fragrances can improve mood by up to 40% and reduce anxiety in stressful situations. For instance, scents like pine, citrus, and vanilla have been shown to have calming effects.

That said, it's not about luxury or status. People with high IQs might not drive flashy cars, but their cars will be organized to the point where they look brand new. Even something as simple as an air freshener can show you the mindset and values that a driver has.

10. Sunglasses

There's nothing more that drivers hate than when the sun gets in their eyes while driving. Not only is it annoying, but it can also be dangerous because it makes it harder to see what is in front of you. People with high IQs keep an extra pair of sunglasses in their cars to prevent this very thing from happening.

They know that sunglasses protect their eyes from harmful UV rays, which can contribute to cataracts and other eye problems over time. This small accessory represents the care for their health and safety. Glare from the sun can be a major distraction while driving, impacting concentration and reaction times. This is something that they never want to take a chance on.

11. Spare tire

Keeping a spare tire in their vehicles is the smartest thing a person with a high IQ can do. While other drivers ignore their tire pressures, those with high intelligence don't want to take a chance of their tires flattening while on the road. They’re aware that this incident can happen at any time and wish to have all of the necessary tools in case the inevitable occurs.

Purchasing a spare tire can be expensive, but it's better to have it in the trunk than to pay a towing company to haul your car and buy a new one at the auto shop. In the long run, you're saving a bit more by simply having an extra one in your car. People with high IQs are ready for anything while on the road, not just for themselves but for others who aren’t as prepared.

