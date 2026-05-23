Life is a mix of joy and sorrow. Despite the pain that's an inherent part of being human, some people are simply happier than average. Those people work at their happiness, focusing on a few things that help them thrive even when things are hard.

When you read the list below, you'll notice a pattern: happiness is a choice. It's not something we can always choose, but it can set it as a goal. If you're one of these rare exceptionally happy people, there are a few lessons the rest of us can learn from you.

No matter how hard things are, you're happier than average if 11 things are true for you

1. You get enough sleep

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Do you get a great night's sleep each night? If so, you're likely happier than average, even if times are hard. A study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience found that 97% of patients surveyed reported having a difficult time sleeping during depression, while 59% indicated that poor sleep made their quality of life worse.

Having good quality sleep is a huge sign that you're doing well in life. Not only does it reflect your level of happiness, but there are incredible benefits, including improved performance, brain health, and behavior. If you have a good sleep schedule and find that you wake refreshed every morning, you're doing a lot better in life than most people.

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2. You feel happy when other people succeed

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When someone you know has achieved goals that you could only dream of, it can be easy to get down on yourself. But when you're happier than most people, you don't let that envy take over. You don't feel insecure that someone else has success; rather, you celebrate their wins.

Insecurity is all too common and has quite a negative impact. According to the American Psychological Association, a study linked jealousy wiht aggression, fing that adolescents who were jealous also had lower self-worth and experienced more loneliness.

When you allow your insecurities to get the better of you, it only creates more negativity. Instead, focus on yourself to become happier, not on comparing your accomplishments to others.

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3. You don't panic over a minor inconvenience

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When you're happier than average, you are better able to take handle challenges, especially if they're mere minor inconveniences. Happy people aren't overly anxious and don't allow their emotions to overwhelm them, and this is a result of working toward taking things in stride.

That's a stark contrast to people experiencing lower levels of happiness. For them, sometimes even a little thing can feel insurmountable, sending them into a spiral. This may be because they're more focused on achieving happiness rather than finding it in the present.

Does this mean you're feeling perfectly okay every single day? Of course not; we all have bad days. But remaining consistent and allowing some things to roll off your shoulders is a tell-tale sign you have your act together compared to the rest of society.

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4. You're emotionally stable

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Emotional stability can seem rare in today's busy, ever-connected world. Big ups and big downs sell well on social media and on TV, making the moderate, stable happy person seem boring.

But being happier than average is anything but boring. Still, emotional stability seems impossible for a large portion of people to imagine. Sadly, they're inundated with reactivity and have come to see it as normal. While it may be common, it's not necessarily normal.

Keeping a cool head isn't just great for your mental health; it's also been shown to lead to success. A study published in Psychological Bulletin determined that happy people have more fulfilling work, satisfying relationships, superior mental health, and longevity. With all of this in mind, it seems well worth the work toward achieving this goal.

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5. You consistently express gratitude

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Expressing gratitude might seem insignificant, but the benefits of gratitude continue to rack up. Some of these include improved physical health, better sleep, and improved self-esteem.

If you're a happy person, being grateful just comes naturally to you. But you likely go out of your way to acknowledge others and give praise when it's earned, and that is how true gratitude grows.

As a study published in Psychosomatic Medicine found, feeling appreciated can reduce stress levels of people in coupled relationships. Specifically, couples in the study had greater cortisol synchrony when they felt understood and appreciated by their partner.

So, don't feel ashamed or intimidated by expressing gratitude. Whether you write it down or go up to your favorite person and tell them you're thankful, this small action is improving your life in every way.

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6. You have a small circle of good friends

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It can be tempting to surround yourself with a large number of people, especially if you're also sharing pics of your social life on social media. But when you take the time to form true connections with a small group, you may find that you're actually happier.

According to UCLA professor Matthew Lieberman, the need to connect is as basic as your need for food, shelter, and water. That's why the happiest people surround themselves with a tight-knit group of people because, unlike most, they understand that having a support system is essential to mental well-being.

Creating a support system isn't easy. People no longer have the desire to go out and socialize. Even worse, you might want to but may hold yourself back with fear and insecurity. Don't let this lead to you self-isolating; instead, find your core group and keep them close.

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7. You don't allow negative thoughts to weigh you down

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Nobody can avoid having negative thoughts or experiencing some fears. With living expenses through the roof and the world feeling more unpredictable than ever, most individuals are facing a huge burden of negativity.

But despite these hard times, some people thrive no matter what life throws their way. If you're more happy than average person, you won't allow this negativity to throw you off-course. You'll accept that these fears will pop up, but you won't let them take over.

According to a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, negative reminiscing (thinking about bad stuff from the past) can lead to less satisfaction, which enhances depressive symptoms. That's why happy people try to let the thoughts come and go and refuse to hang onto them.

Remember you're only human and it's completely normal to agonize over past memories or decisions from time-to-time. But as long as you don't allow those thoughts to control your life, you can continue your journey of happiness and joy.

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8. You enjoy the simple things in life

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A lot of people are way too caught up in materialism. They want the hottest new fashion trends or technology, without striving for anything else. Because of this, they miss out on important moments, too busy chasing the bag to create memories with their loved ones. As a result, their happiness is short-lived, as their need for connection keeps them running on a hamster wheel to nowhere.

A study published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that spending money on materialistic pursuits didn't lead to happiness. Surprisingly, spending money on experiences didn't, either.

Why? Well, it's likely that spending money on something will never offer the type of joy that a free and totally human, grounded experience could. You know, the simple things.

Happy people likely already know this. They understand that connection, moments of peace and small moments of joy can be maximized when savored. And it's because of this mindset that they spend a little less time chasing materialistic pursuits, and more time showing up for their loved ones.

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9. You're confident

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Though confidence and happiness might sound completely unrelated, it's a lot more intertwined than most people think. According to a study published in The International Journal of Indian Psychology, researchers found that there was an association between happiness and self-esteem in young adults. This finding likely extends out to the rest of us, too.

If you're self-assured and confident in yourself, you're more likely to be a happy person. And because there are tons of mental and physical health benefits to happiness, embrace it and use it to fuel your inner light.

With this, you can create a positive self-fulfilling cycle where you notice things that make you happy and allow them to help you feel confident. Then, the confidence can inspire more happiness. It's exactly the type of cycle we'd all like to be trapped in!

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10. You don't let setbacks keep you down

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No matter how hard things are, you are likely happier than others due to the resilience you worked hard to grow inside yourself. You likely see the world through a growth mindset lens, understanding that challenges are necessary for personal growth.

You embrace these life hurdles with your head held high, using them to improve yourself in any way you can. And if you fail, you get up and try again and again until you eventually get it right. You know failure isn't the end.

That being said, nobody can be happy or upbeat all the time. Resilience isn't about rejecting all pain or sadness, it's about understanding that these feelings are natural while also knowing that they will pass.

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11. You're kind to others

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Being genuinely kind and spreading that joy to others is one of the greatest gifts a happy person can give. Spreading kindness makes you feel better about yourself, but it also helps you step outside of your comfort zone and create opportunities for growth. Also, it helps you make friends.

Lasting relationships and strong friendships have been linked to good mental health and even physical longevity. And thanks to your upbeat attitude and willingness to share your joy, you make other people feel like they are appreciated. Of course, because you're more happy than an average person, you probably already know this.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.