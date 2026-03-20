A conversation with a new person is often invigorating. There is so much to learn about who they are and the experiences they've had. Even researchers have agreed that interacting with strangers can boost your mood and help build a kinder, more cooperative society.

When we get enthralled in chatting, we tend to let our guard down in a good way. However, some people might not have our best interests in mind, or, almost worse, they might not even be aware of their negative impact on others. There are certain conversation habits many of us mistake for confidence, but they reveal a person's true character within minutes — and sometimes even sooner. It doesn't take long to figure out if your best interest will be served by future interactions.

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Experts say these conversational habits can reveal someone’s true character within 30 minutes — yet many mistake it for confidence:

1. The habit of interrupting and overriding another’s expression

Couples counselor Larry Michel has observed how some people will mistake interruption for confidence. They watch someone cut in and finish another person’s sentence. They assume the interrupter is showing decisiveness and leadership. But habitual interruption is rarely about confidence. It is usually about anxiety.

It reveals a nervous system that needs to be central to the conversation and be heard immediately. When someone consistently interrupts, they are not just cutting off words. They are cutting off space. And space is where curiosity lives. Space is where safety forms. Space is where co-creation begins.

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True confidence does not rush. It does not compete for oxygen in the room. It listens fully, regulates itself, and responds with intention rather than urgency. Dominance can look bold, but it often fractures the relationship itself by subtly declaring hierarchy instead of partnership.

Secure people do not need to override others to feel significant. They create room. And over time, that spaciousness tells you far more about someone’s character than the volume or speed of their voice ever could.

2. The habit of always having something to say, even when you don't know what you're talking about

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Astrologer Aria Gmitter says a conversational habit that can reveal someone's true character (yet most people incorrectly mistake it for confidence) is always having something to say, even when you don't know what you're talking about. When you have a response for everything, it's easy to sound smart.

You appear to be ahead of the game. Your life or experiences appear complete and well-rounded. In speaking, you exude energy. Your energy can fool you into a sense that you're doing something significant. Your voice elevates. People look at you as you talk, and now you're the center of attention.

If you're animated and witty, that adds to the allure of knowledge. If you are loud at the top of your lungs, even if you're wrong, you still appear authoritative. Add in a few smart-sounding facts, even if they are inaccurate, and no one will dare question your expertise if they know less than you seem to do.

Talking about what you imagine the right answer to be is often mistaken for confidence because many people are uncomfortable expressing their ideas in front of others. They don't want to be wrong, even when they know they are right. Rather than face scrutiny or be challenged, they keep their opinion to themselves to avoid conflict or confrontation.

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A verbose person is strikingly braver than the rest. They aren't afraid to be heard! They are orators of purpose! Wrong or right, words generate the impression of confidence, even when silence is the wiser choice. The opposite is true when you say you don't know. But admitting ignorance can create shame if your self-esteem isn't super strong. It requires vulnerability, which requires a true level of confidence most people don't have, which is why, often, people avoid it.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.