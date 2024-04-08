The 10-Minute Morning Ritual Spiritual People Use To Make Each Day So Much Better

This simple but powerful ritual can change your life.
By Polly Wirum
Written on Apr 08, 2024
Do you struggle with creating a sustainable daily spiritual practice to easily fit into your busy life?
Daily rituals ground us and bring peace to help manifest what we want in life. Meditation and prayer can flow beautifully together and are part of daily spiritual practice to welcome the morning.
First thing tomorrow morning, grab your favorite beverage and settle into a comfortable position where you will not be disturbed. You may need to set your alarm earlier to allow time for this experience. Because one of the most important things you can do is prioritize your most beneficial life choices.
Here's a morning spiritual ritual that can make each day much better
1. Open your heart with gratitude
The first step is easy. Settle in, take some deep breaths, and think about what you are grateful for. I like to say “thank you” to my guides, God, and angels. An example might be having gratitude for your physical body, your ability to make choices, and the loving support in your life, both seen and unseen.
Keep it simple; say thank you for what you feel most grateful for. If this is heartfelt, what you are celebrating will evolve.
For example, I almost always say "I am grateful for my strong physical body and ability to make choices," but the other things I have a deep appreciation for depend on what is going on in my life.
Now that gratitude has opened your heart, you are ready for the next step.
2. Use your open heart for affirmation
Step two is a version of affirmative prayer. I make a list of what I want in my life. I write this as if it has already taken place and I am feeling very grateful for it.
For example: "I am loving my new home that is near trails and freshwater." I continue writing statements of exactly what I want in my life. I like to do this in the energy of the New Moon, but feel free to create your list right now.
Every morning, I read three times the affirmative prayer statements I have already created. This is a powerful manifesting technique. You are calling in with an open heart exactly what you want in your life.
I finish step two with a simple mala bead exercise. Holding the beads in my left hand, I touch each bead with the forefinger and thumb of my right hand. With every bead, I recite something I am grateful for.
There are 108 beads in every strand of mala beads. Touching each one and reciting what I am grateful for is very mesmerizing and clear. It is a great way to connect spiritually and feel complete.
3. Check your chakras
Now, I am ready to check in with my chakras. I begin with my Earth Star Chakra and finish with my Gateway Chakra. By the time I reach my crown chakra, I am in a very peaceful state and ready to communicate with all high vibrational beings.
At every chakra point, I say a couple of "I am" statements. Throughout this portion, I check in and see how my body feels.
To keep this simple, imagine the color of each chakra and where it is aligned with the body. For example, you might see the root chakra as a red ball, vibrating at the base of your spine. The more you practice being in touch with your chakras, you will notice the colors and shapes shifting a little day by day.
With practice, you will begin to know what part of your life and body needs a little more love.
Earth Star Chakra
- Located: A foot or more below the root chakra
- Colors: Brown, maroon, or black
- Statement: I am grounded and feel supported
Root Chakra
- Located: Base of spine
- Color: Deep red
- Statement: I am safe and thriving in abundance
Sacral Chakra
- Located: Below the navel
- Color: Orange
- Statement: I am inspired and enthusiastic and enjoy vibrant connections
Solar Plexus Chakra
- Located: Above the navel
- Color: Yellow
- Statement: I am empowered and thriving
Heart Chakra
- Located: At the heart
- Color: Green
- Statement: I am thriving in the flow of love
Throat Chakra
- Located: In the throat area
- Color: Blue
- Statement: I lovingly communicate with clarity
Alta Chakra
- Located: Base of skull
- Color: Teal
- Statement: My heart and mind are balanced
Third Eye Chakra
- Located: Between your brows
- Color: Purple
- Statement: I communicate easily with my angels, guides, God, and all high vibrational energy
Crown Chakra
- Located: The top of your head, right in the center
- Color: Violet
- Statement: I am filled with and guided by the love and light of God
Soul Star Chakra
- Located: Above your head
- Color: White
- Statement: I am aligned with all that is and guided by the wisdom and love of my soul
Gateway Chakra
- Located: About 18 inches above your head
- Color: Gold
- Statement: I am receiving loving cosmic energy to help with personal and planetary ascension
4. Be sure to share it
The final part of my morning practice is simply sharing this beautiful energy around the Universe. Know that healing is being received by each of us, the Earth, our guides, and our Angels.
I also ask if there are any messages for me. This is when I may hear guidance on how to move through the day. Sometimes, I receive a huge download of information that helps me see the Universe in a completely different way, and other days, it is just a few words of encouragement.
As your spiritual practice evolves, I encourage you to have fun designing a daily tool for spiritual alignment to help you receive and expand in gratitude. Use crystals, visualization, chants, or whatever helps connect with your team, and feel complete and ready to go!
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
