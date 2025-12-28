Most men won't admit when they're going through something. Taught to stay silent, they often lack outlets. That's why men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying certain things for themselves.

There's no shame in men doing what they believe is necessary for their mental health. However, while buying these things might feel good in the moment, it's important to seek professional help. It may be intimidating, but materialistic purchases won't always resolve what's going on inside.

Men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying these 11 things for themselves:

1. They start buying gym memberships or fitness equipment

Men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying fitness equipment or a gym membership. With the rise of social media, it’s hard not to feel influenced. Between gym trends and motivational podcast clips, the message men hear over and over is simple: exercise. Whether they’re dealing with a breakup or trying to get their life back on track, discipline and movement start to feel like the answer.

This is why men make big purchases like fitness equipment or end up signing up for a gym membership when they feel themselves breaking down. People might roll their eyes at men who post motivational gym quotes every day, but exercise really does help. Research published in 2023 shows that physical activity can ease symptoms of depression, which is why working out often becomes a go-to when a man feels overwhelmed.

2. They splurge on expensive tech or gadgets

These days, there’s always some new must-have tech being pushed everywhere. From VR headsets to gaming systems, expensive gadgets tend to pull men in even more when they’re having a hard time.

This is why men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying new, expensive tech gadgets. After going through a rough stretch, some men try to lift their mood by treating themselves. Buying something new gives them a small boost and something to look forward to, even if they don’t technically need it.

3. They refresh their wardrobe with new clothes or shoes

Not all men care about clothes or shoes, but for the ones who do, shopping often becomes a coping mechanism. When a man is on the verge of breaking down, buying new clothes or shoes can feel like a way to regain confidence and control.

Most of us know at least one guy who has an extensive clothing or shoe collection and enjoys looking good. And while some people brush that off as superficial, feeling good about how you look can genuinely lift your mood. That’s why investing in his appearance often feels worth it to him.

As Lead Economist in International Development, Rebekka Grun von Jolk, Ph.D., noted, formal, occupation-relevant clothing can improve focus, decision-making, and abstract thinking. So, if he's shopping, leave him to it. It may be doing more for his mindset than people realize, as long as he’s not overspending.

4. They start buying tickets to events or experiences

Most people might not know this, but men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying tickets for themselves. Whether it’s a movie they’ve been excited about or a convention they’ve always wanted to attend, those tickets represent a chance to shake things up. When a man feels stuck or lost, staying in the same routine can make everything feel heavier, so he looks for an easy way to break out of it.

For some, that means bringing a friend along and enjoying a cool convention. For others, it means going solo and enjoying something they genuinely love. Either way, changing the routine can help reset their mindset and offer a bit of relief when things feel overwhelming.

5. They invest in self-help books or online courses

Despite what people assume, many men truly do want to improve themselves. Whether they’re focused on mental health, spirituality, or money, buying self-help books or online courses can feel like a step toward getting their life back on track.

For men on the verge of breaking down, these resources offer a productive way to channel their energy and feel like they’re doing something to help themselves.

That said, action alone doesn’t always lead to real change. As psychology professor Todd B. Kashdan, Ph.D., explained, many self-help books lack evidence-based strategies, which makes lasting progress harder. For men who are truly struggling and want to get help, therapy or even journaling might provide deeper support than a book or course alone.

6. They load up on comfort snacks

It might sound small, but after a rough week, most people look forward to their favorite snacks waiting at home. When men are on the verge of breaking down, comfort food becomes an easy source of relief. There's something truly joyful about unwinding with a snack you love after a tough day. For many men, turning on their computer or game system, playing with friends, and snacking is a good way to blow off steam.

That said, most men who are trying to stay healthy still keep it in check. While there's nothing wrong with relaxing at home, healthy men do everything in moderation. Enjoying comfort snacks in moderation lets them relax without turning it into another thing they feel bad about later.

7. They return to comic books or manga

Most people wrongly assume that once a man grows up, he suddenly loses interest in all his comic books and tosses them out. In reality, many men still find comfort in them, especially manga.

When a man is on the verge of breaking down, buying comic books can feel like returning to something familiar and grounding. Life might feel overwhelming, but being able to relax and read their favorite story makes it a little more bearable.

For some, that means spending hours immersed in a series they love, using it as a way to slow their thoughts and reset. And while a plot twist might frustrate them, reading itself can be genuinely soothing. As the Journal of Language, Literature, Social and Cultural Studies said, "Participants consistently highlighted how comics provided a soothing effect, allowing them to disconnect momentarily from real-world worries and emotional burdens."

Sometimes, pulling out a favorite comic is less about nostalgia and more about self-preservation. So, when in doubt, pulling your favorite comic book out might not be such a bad idea.

8. They buy personal care products or grooming gadgets

There’s a common stereotype that men don't care about their appearance. While that may be true for some, men on the verge of breaking down often start paying more attention to personal care. It doesn’t mean a massive shopping spree, but when someone is struggling, even small acts of self-care can feel surprisingly hard.

When basic routines start to feel exhausting, self-care can feel like a chore. Whether it’s a new cologne or a better shaver, these purchases give men a simple way to feel put together and stay grounded during a difficult stretch.

9. They experiment with supplements

Almost everyone has been tempted by supplements at some point. From protein powders to gummy vitamins, there’s always someone online promising big results for a small monthly cost. While many of us roll our eyes and scroll, men on the verge of breaking down usually start buying supplements for themselves. Supplements can feel like an easy way to take control of their health, even if they’re not sure what they actually need.

There’s nothing wrong with supplements when they’re used intentionally, especially if they’ve been discussed with a doctor. But research from the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research shows that long-term health outcomes are more closely tied to a healthy diet than to supplements alone. Without that guidance, these purchases often offer more hope than real help. So, talk with a doctor, then take as needed; otherwise, their valuable money might just be going down the drain.

10. They spend money on car upgrades or accessories

For the men who love cars, it's no surprise that upgrades and accessories become a focus during hard times. Some people might view those upgrades as a waste of time and money, but for men who are struggling, working on their car is a way to feel like their effort still means something.

Putting money aside and slowly improving their car gives them a project they can control. While their future may be tough, at the very least, they'll find a little joy when riding around in their dream car.

11. They upgrade their bedroom or personal space

Men on the verge of breaking down often start purchasing new accessories for their bedroom. While some men are car guys, others prefer to stay indoors — this is why their personal space is so important to them. Spending eight or more hours in one place, they want it to reflect their personality. From littering the walls with posters to buying figurines, their main goal is simple: comfort.

That focus on comfort isn’t random, either. Research in Building and Environment found that bedroom conditions directly affect sleep quality and overall health. So, while the mountain of sports or superhero merch isn’t everyone’s taste, if it helps him rest better and feel more at ease, it’s serving a real purpose.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.