Meet Gao Qian, The Woman With The Most Beautiful Butt In China

It’s kind of like a beauty pageant, but very, very specific. We’re talking about booties here.

Winning the "most beautiful butt" in China contest, which is held in Shenyang, China, Gao Qian says that she can’t even go outside in tights. Why? Well, because of fear that people will crowd her, pointing and trying to get a look at her backside.

She’s not too far off base with this logic either. I’ve lived in China, and pointing and staring is completely acceptable behavior there. Sigh.

After witnessing a couple fight after the man complimented her butt in front of his girlfriend, Qian only wears baggy clothes out in public.

The most beautiful butt in China contest is held in a shopping mall and mirrors the hugely popular Brazilian contest, Miss BumBum. Throughout the contest, about 50 women strut their stuff in front of the judges, hoping to wow them with their bums.

Spending much of her time in the gym, Qian makes a living as a part-time personal trainer and as a popular vlogger. Surprisingly timid, this bootylicious lady is 5'7" and weighs only 132 pounds.

After her friends pointed out to her that she had the perfect body for the competition, she started some pretty intense training.

On average, she spends about six hours every day doing thousands of lunges and squats. Curvy and plump is the way she describes the perfect butt, and she says that her cheeks are all natural.

She looks at Kim Kardashian’s butt as a prime example of the beauty of a tiny waist and curvy backside. While she hopes to enter the Miss BumBum contest one day, she feels that Asian women have a genetic disadvantage.

"It might be a genetic thing or the bone structure," she said. "In addition, they have more systematic training.

"I follow Brazilian media and read about the Miss BumBum. It's been my dream to attend the competition one day," she continued. "My father gave me much encouragement after I signed up for the competition. My family also thinks it's a very positive thing to do."

The fitness club, Saipu, which is based in Beijing, organized the most beautiful butt contest.

One of the staff members, Zang Zhichao, explained, "With the development of the times, men are looking for more visual stimulation, and the public want more entertainment. Compared to other bodybuilding contests, showing off the bums has the lowest requirements, so more people could enter. And it didn't need much publicity, people would just come and see it."

Qian was awarded 5,000 Yuan for winning the contest, and Zang says that they plan on having a grand finale round in the near future. Who knows where her sexy butt will take her in the future.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.