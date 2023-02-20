This Woman Has The World's Most Scientifically Beautiful Face

Most of us have our own definition of beauty and what makes someone especially attractive, but when it comes to science, it's all about the measurements — or more specifically, about the right ratio.

Who has the world's most scientifically beautiful face?

When British company Lorraine Cosmetics sponsored a competition to find "Britain's perfect face" in 2012, then 18-year-old Dover Grammar student Florence Colgate — with her radiant skin, naturally blonde hair, and sparkling blue eyes — was announced the triumphant winner, chosen from among over 8,000 participants.

Since then, the title of most scientifically beautiful face has been bestowed on other women.

Most recently, in 2022, Dr. Julian De Silva used new computerized mapping techniques to determine the woman with the most perfect face is actress Jodie Comer.

What determines who has the world's most scientifically "perfect" or beautiful face?

According to the Daily Mail, when it came to the selection of Colgate, "Contestants were judged without make-up and were barred entry if they had had plastic surgery or chemical enhancement."

Colgate's enviable hair and eye color aren't the reasons she won the competition, however.

Rather, It's the way the measurements of her facial features align as regards to both symmetry and what's known as "the Golden Ratio."

Florence Colgate's golden ratio score is an almost perfect 1.618, while Jodie Comer's is 94.52% accurate to the golden ratio.

Given that the two women were not scored using the same instrument, it is difficult to determine who should really be deemed the most "most perfect."

The Golden Ratio, also known as the golden section or golden proportion, "is obtained when two segment lengths have the same proportion as the proportion of their sum to the larger of the two lengths."

Most outlets noted Colagte was deemed the most beautiful woman in Britain because of findings that the space between her pupils equals half the width of her face from ear to ear. Colgate nearly foots the bill in that area by scoring a 44 percent ratio.

Science also says the faces of the most attractive women feature a relative distance between their eyes and mouth that's just over a third of the measurement between their hairline and chin.

Here, Colgate's ratio is 32.8 percent.

It also doesn't hurt that her face is almost perfectly symmetrical, either!

Carmen Lefèvre, from the University of St Andrews perception laboratory in the School of Psychology, told the Daily Mail that beauty is strongly linked to symmetry, noting, "Florence has all the classic signs of beauty ... She has large eyes, high cheekbones, full lips and a fair complexion.

"Symmetry appears to be a very important cue to attractiveness. Although we don't realise it in everyday interactions, in most people's faces the right and left half are actually quite different."

Finally, others who surveyed Colgate's photos in depth found that "her facial proportions are an almost perfect illustration of the Golden Ratio, 1.618, also known as phi."

So, what did Colgate get for having for having such good genes?

A modeling gig, of course!

The young beauty was sent to a London modeling agency to have her picture taken for billboards and posters for Superdrug stores, set to appear across the country.

Sounds terrible! (Just kidding, we're definitely jealous.)

