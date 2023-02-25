Mom Pens Post About Why She Will No Longer Wear 'Lustful' Yoga Pants Because It's 'Disrespectful' To Her Husband

One woman has decided to eliminate an article of clothing from her wardrobe entirely as a way to improve her marriage.

In January 2015, Christian blogger Veronica Partridge, then 25, penned an essay titled "Why I Chose to No Longer Wear Leggings," where she admitted that she would no longer adorn the piece of clothing out of respect for her husband.

Partridge said she will no longer wear 'lustful' yoga pants because it's 'disrespectful' to her husband.

The 25-year-old mother-of-one explained that her decision to eliminate leggings from her wardrobe came about after discussing it with her husband, Dale.

She claimed the choice weighed "heavy [on her] heart," and that she did it to inspire fewer "lustful" thoughts in men.

"The conversation was about leggings and how when women wear them it creates a stronger attraction for a man to look at a woman's body and may cause them to think lustful thoughts," she wrote in her blog post.

"God really changed my heart in the midst of that conversation and instead of ignoring my convictions, I figured it was time I start listening to them and take action."

Partridge realized, after speaking with her husband, that while he deeply respects her, his eyes will still wander to other women who wear yoga pants or other tight-fitting attire.

"Sure, if a man wants to look, they are going to look, but why entice them?" she continued.

"Is it possible that the thin, form-fitting yoga pants or leggings could make a married (or single) man look at a woman in a way he should only look at his wife?"

After mulling over the thought, Partridge decided to make a "personal vow" to only wear leggings or yoga pants at home, and not in public for anyone but her husband to see.

Partridge revealed that once she spent a few weeks not wearing leggings in public, she felt her conscience had become "clear" and that she's now "honoring God and my husband in the way I dress."

"I also want to set the best example of how to dress for my daughter. I want her to know, her value is not in the way her body looks or how she dresses, but in the character and personality God has given her."

Partridge's husband supported her decision to no longer wear leggings in public.

Her blog post garnered the attention of many people and landed both her and her husband, Dale, an interview with Good Morning America.

While speaking on the show on January 21, 2015, Dale admitted that it was not a woman's responsibility to stop a man from thinking of them sexually — but said he “appreciates” their offer to cover themselves up to “help” deter men's unwanted advances.

In an interview with PEOPLE in January 2015, Partridge pointed out that she had no intentions of trying to sway other women to follow her lead.

"I was never trying to start a movement or try to tell women how to dress,” she told the publication. “I was just sharing my personal decision on my personal blog.”

Many Christians have argued and continue to argue that "immodesty" reveals a lack of care and respect for yourself and your partner.

By asking women to "cover-up" as a way to respect their religion and its beliefs, they believe they are stopping women from being sexualized and objectified.

A writer, who goes by the pen name L.P. and founded the site No Shame Movement, rebutted that insisting modesty upon women actually only further objectifies them.

"The church is still heavily invested in policing and controlling women by making them believe they will be considered ‘respectable’ if only they follow XYZ rules,” LP told Refinery29 in January 2015.

“If they don’t, they are responsible for whatever happens to them.”

This reinforces harmful victim-blaming and defines women as sexual objects instead of giving them their own agency.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.