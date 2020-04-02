13 Best Celebrity Butts Of All-Time

Check out the best booties on the big screen!

Sure, celebrities won't go nude for just any role. It's important that it's critical to the scene and to their character. Yeah, yeah, yeah, blah, blah, blah. Talk is cheap. Show us the goods!

While celebrity nudity can win you Oscars (just ask Kate!), box office numbers are greatly helped when we're promised some bare butts. Just saying.

While some A-Listers have used body doubles (cop-out!) for their intimate scenes on-screen, others go all in. And we're here to recognize their courage for letting those butts take over the big screen!

Jennifer Aniston in The Break-Up

That's all Aniston in this 2006 flick. No body doubles here!

"Luckily I had been hitting the gym before that. You don’t panic about your physical shape — you panic that you have to be naked, period. You don’t want to have a butt double!" she explained.

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike and The Vow

Tatum bares it all for us in two movies. Aren't we the lucky ladies? When Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, first saw The Vow, she didn't anticipate seeing his booty up on the big screen.

"I was like, 'There's his butt on the screen,'" she said in 2012, laughing. "But it's completely screen-worthy. It's definitely going to be something people rewind and play." Yes, Jenna, it is.

Natalie Portman in Hotel Chevalier

Ladies and gents, this 2007 flick will be the one and only time you'll see Portman bare it all on screen. The actress doesn't regret taking the role, but had a huge surprise when she saw herself up on a porn site.

"It really depressed me that half of every review on the film was about the nudity. It made me think I shouldn't have done it," she said in a 2010 interview. "I'm not prudish about nudity. I think it's beautiful in films, and sex is such a big part of life. My issue is that I feel it takes something away from what you're doing when the focus is put on the wrong thing... my picture ended up on porn sites, and that's the dilemma."

Kate Winslet in Titanic

Sure, Winslet's gone nude for more than one role in her acting career, but that doesn't mean getting naked in front of fellow cast members and the crew gets easier with time.

In a 2011 interview, she said, "I hate it! Listen, make no mistake, I just get on it. I just go in and say, 'Oh f**k let's do it,' and boom. If you complain about it or procrastinate, it's not going to go away. It's a profoundly bizarre thing to do. As actors, you talk about it all the time. You can literally be tangled in sheets, and you turn to the other actor and say, 'What the f**k are we doing?' Dear Mum, at work today I had so-and-so's left nut-sack pressed against my cheek. It's sort of unethical if you think about it in those terms."

Christian Bale in American Psycho

The actor showed his behind in a shower scene in 2000's American Psycho, where he starred as psychopathic serial killer Patrick Bateman. It's a disturbing character, but there's also nothing wrong with that derriere.

All we want to know is, how can we get Batman to drop his tights?

Kerry Washington in The Last King of Scotland

Don't call this nudity a scandal. Kerry Washington's more than careful in choosing her roles, and so the booty scenes she filmed for The Last King of Scotland were never once considered gratuitous.

We can always count on our girl to keep it classy!

Jake Gyllenhaal in Love and Other Drugs

Jake Gyllenhaal has filmed two celebrity sex scenes with Anne Hathaway — once in Brokeback Mountain and once in Love and Other Drugs. Hathaway was a little more hesitant in regards to the nudity, so Gyllenhaal encouraged her to take on the role.

In a 2010 interview, he said, "It's a naturally awkward thing to be having fake cinematic sex with anybody, so I feel like with an actress (a woman in particular) when you're on a set and dealing with what is usually a majority of men on a movie set, I always feel like it's my responsibility to kind of protect and make sure that she feels comfortable because they tend to be more objectified. So to ease her and make her feel comfortable, I was always like, Where do you want me to go? What do you want me to do? What do you feel comfortable doing?' Anne was always like, You do your thing and I'll do my thing. I'm fine on my own!'"

Mark Ruffalo in The Kids Are Alright

Ask Mark Ruffalo about sex scenes and he'll say they just don't live up to the hype. "Those scenes are never as fun as they look. That's a real acting part of it," he said in 2010. "You also never get to really check the girl out either because she's so close to you, you never get a good look at her. I can put anyone in this situation."

He continued, "Think of yourself walking into a room naked with a sock on your c*** with a room full of people who you don't really know and then having to simulate sex with the director telling you how to do it. A guy doesn't want to get direction in any regard and all of a sudden you're doing it in front of 15 people. At best it's like being on that nude beach that you don't want to be on. You succumb to your fate."

Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut

While Nicole Kidman has bared it all on screen more than once (or twice for that matter), the actress says she doesn't feel like it's her body up on the big screen. "Maybe as I get older, and now having had a baby, it might be different, but I enjoy not letting my issues get in the way of a performance," she explained in 2012.

"Once I start putting all my little insecurities in my mind, I'm not actually acting. Then it's about me — and it should never be about me. It should be about the character."

Justin Timberlake in Friends with Benefits

Leave the "Suit & Tie" on the floor! JT showed us his sexy heinie in a movie about F-buddies.

In 2011, he said, "I wasn't begging [to be naked]. When I found out Mila was going to be naked, I was really sort of like, 'Ewww, gross,'" he joked. "But I guess if that's what it takes to make the movie, then I'll do it." You don't hear us complaining!

Halle Berry in Monster's Ball

Berry's first nude scene was in Swordfish, an experience that helped her gain the courage to film Monster's Ball, the role in which she won an Oscar.

''I always wanted to be the kind of actress that could be free with my body in that way, and not fear exposing myself or appearing naked on camera," she said in 2013. "I've always admired actresses—or actors—who are daring enough to risk themselves that way for their art... but I was always afraid of that.''

Anna Faris in The House Bunny

Anna Faris is a fearless comedienne and we love her for it! Prior to the day of the scene's filming, Faris was going to use a body double.

"We had a body double but on the day I just felt like, 'This is what Shelley would do — I think I should do it too,'" she explained in 2008. "I definitely think I lost some street cred — as a producer — with the whole crew, being naked in front of them. 'Cause you have to wear little pasties — you can't wear a full bra and it's not even like covering up. It was a little embarrassing but I'm used to that now."

Seth Rogen in Knocked Up

Rogen can always make us laugh, even with a close-up of his butt. Only a talented few can pull off humor, but even with those comedic chops, Rogen still had nerves when it came to seducing Katherine Heigl on screen.

"Yeah, it's really kind of nerve wracking, you know. If I was 18 years old, I'd literally be as far as I've ever been with a girl. You're essentially—you're dry-humping; I don't know if you can say that, but I'll say it," he said in 2007. "You're dry humping a girl who you don't know very well; and I was just afraid I was going to sweat on her. That was my major concern — that I was going to drip a big gob of sweat on her head.

It's nerves — but luckily they're comedic sex scenes, supposedly. So that kind of helps; it's not like I'm supposed to be acting sexy. There's lines like, 'This is my new record' in there, so that kind of alleviates some of the pressure that would be put on me to look attractive and sexy — which is nice."

And laugh we did, Rogen, laugh we did.

