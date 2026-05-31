Manipulators become toxic because they feel inadequate.

It might not seem like that in their quest for power and control and dominance, but in reality, most manipulators are compensating for a sense of insecurity or powerlessness internally. Manipulative people almost always say certain phrases during even the most casual conversations, whether it's sparked by childhood trauma and a hyper-competitive household, or something deeper that comes from a place of helplessness.

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Manipulative people almost always say 11 phrases during even the most casual conversations

1. 'You're lucky you have me'

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This is a tame alternative to commonly manipulative phrases like "if you loved me, you would..." and "you'd be nowhere without me." Manipulators do their best to isolate their victims from everyone else, and while that usually comes from weaponization and blame, it can also come from love-bombing and inflating the feelings of safety in their relationship.

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They need other people to feel entirely dependent on them to live, or they're impossible to manipulate and take advantage of.

2. 'That's all in the past'

The most toxic people in your life thrive when you don't call them out on behavior or expect an apology. The more they can avoid accountability, the more easily their manipulation is overlooked and tolerated. Even if it's for small comments and cunning language, sweeping things under the rug only favors the most toxic people in your life.

You'll often hear them using phrases like "that's all in the past" or "You're still hung up on that?" to make other people feel uncomfortable opening up demands for accountability. While it might seem like they're doing it for the sake of the relationship, the majority of the time, it's actually to serve their own interests.

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3. 'Why are you so upset?'

Gaslighting, or making someone feel crazy and uncertain about themselves, is a common manipulation tactic for toxic people in our lives. The more insecure and doubtful they can make you feel, the easier it is to take advantage. So, when you finally work up the courage to call out their behavior or express your vulnerable feelings, you're likely going to be met with some version of this phrase.

Even when they're actively hurting you or engaging in incredibly unhealthy behaviors, they'll always come back to gaslighting. It's always "Why are you so upset?" and "You're so sensitive," rather than a genuine apology.

4. 'I was just making a joke'

When they can't hide from accusations of cruelty and misbehavior, manipulative people try to justify their actions. Even when it invalidates other people's hurt and strains their relationships, the only thing these toxic people care about most is protecting their own fragile ego from needing to admit they made a mistake.

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Their self-image and superiority come above everything and everyone else, so excuses are their default response. They hide behind "jokes" and humor to hurt people, and when they're called out, they rely on that excuse to protect themselves.

5. 'That's not what happened'

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Manipulative people often regularly reshape and distort the narrative. Whether it's an attempt to change how other people view them or a tactic to avoid accountability, you'll often hear a manipulative person saying phrases like "that's not what happened" and "you're remembering things wrong" when your truth doesn't work in their favor.

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They twist the truth and change the past to protect themselves from being called out, as clinical psychologist Bill Knaus explains, which only makes their victims more confused and uncertain. That's why boundaries and space are so important when you start noticing these subtle phrases in conversations.

The more self-assured, confident, secure, and trusting you are in yourself, the more defended you are against the tactics and ploys of a truly manipulative person.

6. 'You always skew my words'

Ironically, manipulative people usually project their tactics onto other people. Even after they've completely changed the narrative of a story to cover their tracks, they'll turn around and accuse someone else of "skewing their words."

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"Instead of acknowledging and dealing with feelings, individuals project them onto others, believing that others possess the same qualities or feelings," psychologist Joe Vaccaro explains. Even when it perpetuates a cycle of bad behavior and distrust in the relationship, they continue to do it to protect their own fragile self-esteem.

7. 'You're so ungrateful'

Manipulative people who need constant validation and attention from others to feel important attack people who refuse to give it to them. When they're in a healthy relationship dynamic where a partner spends time alone and avoids love bombing, it feels like a personal attack against their self-worth and well-being.

They call people ungrateful for setting boundaries and cruel for not meeting their every passing need, even though what they're really asking for is a one-sided dynamic.

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8. 'You know I love you'

Assumed love and intimacy allow manipulators to weaponize trust and affection in a relationship, even when someone's not being offered the same effort and love. They almost always make a million promises and love bomb with words to gain trust, but when it comes to actually meeting their commitments, they always fall short.

They're more interested in convincing a partner or friend that their relationship is strong enough to ask for intense favors and attention than actually to feed into it with real effort and commitment.

9. 'You need help'

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Considering a gaslighter's real objective is to make their victims feel crazy and unsure of themselves, it's not surprising that you'll often hear accusations like this in casual conversation.

They work, a little bit at a time, through every passing conversation, to plant seeds of self-doubt in others. While they might not be obvious right away, over time, they make people question themselves and lean more heavily into toxic relationship dynamics with people who don't have their best interests at heart.

10. 'That's not my fault'

Avoiding accountability is a hallmark sign of a narcissistic person or a manipulator. They're operating from a place of severe inadequacy and insecurity, even if the grandiose sense of self and superiority we see on the surface is incredibly convincing.

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Usually, they dodge accountability entirely using avoidant behaviors and justifications, but sometimes, they also blame-shift to make other people feel like perpetrators of their own hurt. They craft themselves in a victim mentality and use phrases like "that's not my fault" to protect themselves, even when it strains relationship well-being and trust.

If you're in a relationship with a manipulative person, chances are you've never heard them say "I'm sorry" the entire time you've been together, unless, of course, they were getting praise or validation for doing so.

11. 'That never happened'

On top of shifting narratives and changing the truth, a huge red flag of manipulative people is their need to hide their past. They don't want people to have access to any real, vulnerable information about them because they're curating a very intentional image to take advantage of other people.

Even when it doesn't feel like it, they're always creating one-sided relationships, where one person is chronically more invested than the other. That makes them easier to take advantage of.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.