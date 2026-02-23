Low IQ People Tend To Say These 11 Blah Statements On A Regular Basis

Typically determined by IQ tests that encompass a range of math skills, language abilities, and memory tests, an IQ (or “Intelligence Quotient”) score given to an individual is a measure of their general cognitive abilities like problem-solving, complex thinking, reasoning, and verbal comprehension. But a person's IQ is about much more than how they score on a test; rather, the words they use indicate their level of intellect.

While many people suggest that having a low IQ isn’t necessarily indicative of a person’s perseverance, creativity, or ability to form healthy relationships, it can play a negative role in building their foundational social skills. Whether it's doubting their abilities or having no plans for the future, low IQ people tend to say these blah statements on a regular basis. And that can make it difficult for people to truly connect with them and grow fulfilling relationships.

Low IQ people tend to say these 11 blah statements on a regular basis

1. ‘I don’t know what I want’

low iq woman thinking i don't know what i want Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While self-awareness and introspection are largely defined by emotional intelligence, cognitive abilities and processing traits associated with academic success are also required for setting goals and thinking about internal needs and desires. When struggling with uncertainty, rather than taking time to think about their choices, low IQ individuals spiral and claim they don't really know what they want.

According to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, from romantic relationships to co-working situations, people with a low IQ often struggle with internal reflection. This makes it difficult to grow foundational social skills and healthy relationships that are reliant on open communication.

2. ‘It’s impossible for me to accomplish that’

woman who thinks it's impossible to accomplish things at work Feeling Lucky | Shutterstock

Whether it's "there's no way I can manage that" or "it's impossible for me to accomplish that," low IQ people tend to say these blah statements on a regular basis. They often struggle to conceptualize their true potential, especially given many aren’t privy to the academic validation and motivation that comes from being a high-achieving intellectual.

While a study published in Frontiers in Psychology linking student mindsets and academic success argues that a “growth mindset” doesn't necessarily influence intellectual performance; a stagnant or “fixed mindset” certainly has the potential to hold people back in truly achieving or moving towards their aspirations and future goals. 

If a person isn't even willing to craft goals that they truly believe to be attainable, of course they're not going to have a chance at achieving them. So, in comparison to a “fixed mindset,” people with higher IQs can strategize to achieve seemingly “impossible” goals, crafting creative and unique plans for success.

3. ‘I’m not wrong’

low iq man panicking telling woman i'm not wrong LightField Studios | Shutterstock

People with a low IQ aren’t necessarily people who don’t know things; rather they're people who refuse to admit when they don’t know something. They lack intellectual humility in the face of conflict or debate. 

Stemming from insecurity that’s often rooted a lack of validation, they feel defensive about their beliefs and knowledge. They refuse to accept when they’re wrong, often shutting down stimulating conversation and debate that can spark growth in people with intellectual curiosity.

4. ‘What’s the right answer?’

low iq man in a conversation who doesn't know the right answer Violator22 | Shutterstock

When someone has a low IQ, they're frequently more concerned with “correctness” and finding the right answer than being engaged in the process of truly learning something new. According to a study published in Psychological Assessment, there’s surely some kind of association between a lack of intellectual curiosity and inquisitive behavior in people with low IQs, some of which would contribute to this distaste of process and a discomfort being unsure.

Especially considering “open-mindedness” is a trait associated with higher cognitive ability and curiosity, it only makes sense that people with lower IQs would be closed off to the search for knowledge, compared to the validation of a “correct” end result.

5. ‘Get to the point’

angry low iq woman telling man to get to the point Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Many testimonials of people with low IQs suggest they “suffer in silence” in social situations frequently, feeling left out of deeper conversations and intellectual debates where they sometimes have a hard time contributing to the level of their peers. Manifesting as defensiveness, they may use the phrase "get to the point" often as a means of self-preservation against discomfort, rather than true frustration towards others.

A 2020 investigation on mental health trends across individuals with various IQ scores found that people with “borderline low IQ” are more vulnerable to mental health concerns than their higher-scoring counterparts, likely stemming from this inherent insecurity, anxiety, and defensiveness.

6. ‘There’s something missing’

upset woman thinking there's something missing Bagus Production | Shutterstock

While individuals with lower IQs can and often do have the potential to be emotionally intuitive, many times they find themselves grappling with questions of fulfillment and happiness in their daily lives. Without the cognitive abilities their higher-scoring peers may have when it comes to emotional intelligence, they struggle to maintain the healthy relationships that define our lives.

Research published in Psychological Medicine revealed that people with lower IQs reported the lowest levels of happiness compared to higher scoring individuals, oftentimes explained by correlations between intellectual capability and income levels, mental health disorders, and socioeconomic comfort and security.

7. ‘I don’t have future plans’

upset low iq woman telling man i don't have future plans Motortion Films | Shutterstock

Because they tend to live in the present moment, unable to consider what the future looks like beyond the next day or month, low IQ people tend to say these blah statements on a regular basis. While genetic dispositions contribute to general IQ scores, a lack of education can also be largely influential. It puts many lower scoring individuals at a disadvantage for planning their futures, starting a secure family, or maintaining a level of financial security that’s associated with higher-paying jobs.

Experiencing poverty, a side effect of education inaccessibility and narrow job opportunity, has also been shown to impede cognitive function and intellectual abilities. When a person with a low IQ doesn't have future plans, it's usually due to their prior life experiences that have taught them there's no way to succeed.

8. ‘I’m street smart’

low iq man standing outside thinking he has street smarts Vitalii Vitleo | Shutterstock

Considering many individuals with lower IQs are forced into a nature of defensiveness sparked by their intellectual insecurities, many use abstractions like the term “street smarts” to validate their opinions, personality, and behaviors with others. They rely on their emotional and “realist” skills to contribute to conversations to assert themselves into uncomfortable social scenarios.

Of course, our intellect doesn’t define our humanity. It doesn’t contribute to our ability to have kind-hearted conversations, to be empathetic, or our general personality and authentic nature. Unfortunately, our intellect can prove influential to the way we navigate the world and set ourselves up for success, forcing many people with lower IQs to “prove themselves” to get ahead and seek stability.

9. ‘My future isn’t in my hands’

man looking annoyed thinking the future isn't in his hands Alex_Maryna | Shutterstock

Research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin suggests that people with lower IQs are more likely to turn towards religion than their higher-scoring peers. As people with higher IQs tend towards more rational and analytical approaches to their lives, they’re often less trusting and reliant on religion to guide their decision making and everyday qualms.

While the correlation between religion and intellectual ability isn’t entirely explained by research like this, the tendency for people with lower IQs to leave their futures “to fate” can be partially explained by their struggle to craft future plans and decisions with their best interests in mind.

It’s not only easier, but more comfortable, for people with lower IQs — and often less social support, financial stability, and opportunities — to leave their futures to a higher power rather than bear the burden of instability every day.

10. ‘I don’t know and I don’t care’

low iq woman feeling indifferent saying I don't know and I don't care bodnar.photo | Shutterstock

Whether it's "I don't know and I don't care" or "who cares?" low IQ people tend to say these blah statements on a regular basis. And while admitting to not knowing or caring about a specific subject is perfectly valid, regardless of your IQ level, this phrase is often used to deflect ignorance or shame.

Often insecure about their intellect or their ability to communicate in a discussion where they don’t know “the right answer,” they dismiss themselves and shy away from difficult conversations. And that's especially true with people who seem to know a lot about a specific subject.

11. ‘I live for the weekend’

stressed man working thinking i live for the weekend F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

While everyone enjoys the tranquility of a weekend afternoon or the vibrancy of a Friday night, many low IQ people live for the vices that are often associated with going out on weekends or having a night off from work.

Many people who struggle with unhealthy vices tend to have mental health concerns like ADHD or anxiety, similar to those with lower IQs, that often persuade them to live for the escapism of a vice. In the active pursuit of these actions, the same people are less concerned with productive or stimulating activities, instead working, studying, or passing time in anticipation of a break.

