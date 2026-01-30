You can almost always tell someone has no friends by these 11 habits that are obvious once you see them

Experts suggest that we're currently going through a "friendship recession," where more people than ever are missing out on the art of connection and experiencing loneliness in their everyday lives. According to an American Perspectives survey, the number of adults having no close friends has quadrupled in the last three decades, with things like cellphones and the loss of "third spaces" making it difficult to meet people and maintain strong relationships.

Even if loneliness tends to manifest in unsuspecting ways, you can almost always tell someone has no friends by these habits that are obvious once you see them. From struggling with small talk to seeming guarded in casual conversations, these "red flags" can remind people to lean into connection and support with the people around them.

1. They cope with stress in solitude

Many people who are naturally introverted and reliant on their own routines to cope with stress, rather than a social network or friendships, may have a preference for solitude. That's not a bad thing. In fact, according to a study from Scientific Reports, appreciating solitude can often boost well-being and emotional intelligence.

You can almost always tell someone has no friends by these habits. They appreciate their own company and are used to spending time alone. So, even if solitude is scary for an overly social person, it's the perfect space for them to cope with stress and make meaning of their free time.

2. They seem emotionally guarded in conversations

While being emotionally guarded and careful with offering trust to others isn't always a bad thing, someone with no friends who struggles to open themselves up could get stuck in a cycle of superficiality.

Of course, if they've been let down by people in the past and are coping with loneliness often, trusting people isn't always as easy as it sounds. They feel a baseline sense of control and comfort in their independence, and letting other people in is no easy feat.

3. They have a rigid routine

For people who don't have social plans or "anchors" with friends to break up their everyday routines, chances are they cling to the normalcy and stability of following certain habits. They're used to living life on their own terms, with their own habits and rituals to support themselves, rather than a group of people or a few deep friendships.

Of course, according to a 2025 study, having a strong routine isn't a bad thing. Not only are people who follow strong routines more likely to be grounded, but they're also less at risk for anxiety and depression. It just takes balance — between alone time, rituals, and social connection — to craft a better, healthier life.

4. They overshare with strangers

According to psychology expert Polly Campbell, oversharing is often linked to an early survival instinct. When we feel anxious or uncomfortable in a conversation, it can spark feelings of danger and fear that urge us to protect ourselves. By jumping into misleading vulnerability and oversharing, we may feel like we're building a deep connection when, in reality, we're only isolating ourselves further.

You can always tell someone has no friends by these habits of oversharing or relaying too much information. They're yearning for human connection and belonging in a natural way, but by oversharing, they're putting too much pressure on simple conversations.

5. They struggle with small talk

Small talk doesn't always have to be meaningless; in fact, with the right intention and attention, it can actually help to ease loneliness in people without friends or who feel socially isolated. However, when someone's felt misunderstood their entire lives or is living without any close friends, small talk can feel overwhelming.

On top of oversharing, they may be quickly drained by the superficiality of these conversations — yearning to feel understood and seen, but struggling to get to the point. For people who spend most of their time alone, this awkwardness can also come from a lack of practice — they are unsure of how to connect with people without sharing too much or being withdrawn.

6. They cancel plans a lot

When we don't feel like we belong with other people, it can often sabotage our personal well-being and chip away at our self-esteem. The more isolated and lonely we become, the more desperate we often are for connection, status, and attention.

That's why it's not entirely surprising that people who have no friends often cancel plans when something "better" comes along. They have weak ties to people and often don't feel guilty for changing plans, because their main motivation is to find someone or something that can make them feel seen and important.

7. They post a lot on social media

It's in our natural human nature to want to belong in our everyday lives, whether that's in a community or in a meaningful relationship. If someone doesn't have an outlet to seek out those important feelings, it's common for them to resort to the internet and social media to seek validation and appreciation, at least according to a study from Computers in Human Behavior.

Whether that's oversharing about their personal lives or diving deep into niche communities to find like-minded people to connect with, you can almost always tell someone has no friends by these habits that are obvious once you notice them.

8. They always help others

Many people who have no friends know what it's like to feel excluded and alone, so they're often more likely to go out of their way to help people. Of course, being the "helper" can sometimes be an isolated person's avenue to feeling "needed" and "important" by other people, especially when they don't have a social support network to seek out those experiences from.

While helping others tends to boost bonds and provide a fleeting sense of accomplishment, in the long-term, people who give so much without receiving anything in return allow their self-worth to entangle with action. They only feel important and appreciated when they're offering something tangible to another person, which can be draining and lonely.

9. They're easily drained by social events

Especially for people who are already natural introverts, spending a lot of time indulging in superficial conversations at social events with people you don't know well can be exhausting. They're drained after spending too much time in the office and quickly ready to go home when they're at a crowded party without close friends.

They don't have deep, meaningful relationships to charge their social batteries, so it's not surprising that they spend a lot of time at home and struggle to make friendships without enduring the boring nature of small talk in the moment.

10. They talk a lot about themselves

If someone doesn't have a lot of friends, chances are they have fewer people and experiences to share when they're having a conversation. They're always talking about themselves when they're chatting with other people, because their social world and connections only go so far.

Of course, they're not only missing out on deep conversations in many cases, but they're also missing friends to indulge in these kinds of interactions with. They don't have many people they can pick up the phone to call or check in with, so they're left to plan, regulate emotions, and deal with life struggles on their own.

11. They're hesitant to talk to strangers

Many people who are used to navigating life on their own and handling daily routines by themselves may be more hesitant to talk to strangers. Especially if they find small talk difficult or have past trauma with bad relationships, opening themselves up to others — even just by saying "hello" — can feel anxiety-inducing and scary.

Unfortunately, according to a PNAS study, these small moments of connections and conversations with strangers can actually boost well-being, and these people without strong, long-term friendships are missing out. They may not be getting a sense of belonging or appreciation from friendships in their personal lives, but they still have the chance to connect and boost their well-being with others.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.