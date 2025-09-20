What someone keeps in their house can show off their personality. My apartment is filled with books, knick-knacks, and items for my pets. Those things paint a good picture of me: someone who reads a lot, collects little things I love, and prioritizes the happiness of my furry friends above my own. Even the littlest things, like the mugs in my coffee corner, show a glimpse of my personality. What we choose to keep in our homes says a lot about us.

These little things can show exactly who someone is. Most keep practical items that make their lives easier, or things that expand their mind. Sometimes, this can turn into clutter because we want our home to show who we are, and when it comes to getting rid of these items, it can be hard. “The desire to broadcast our personalities through our possessions is one reason they can be so hard to toss out,” Sara Eckel stated. However, these items can also share exactly what someone’s real priorities are.

Here are 11 little things in someone’s house that reveal their real priorities

1. Children's toys

Magda Ehlers from Pexels

If someone has toys scattered all over their home, unafraid of the mess they make, one thing is clear: their children are their top priority. It’s totally fine to have toys all over the place, says Lock and Key Home.

This doesn’t always mean their house is cluttered or unorganized. Some parents prioritize keeping their toys organized, but still on display. Keeping them organized can help children form positive routines by ensuring they put each of their items in its ‘home’ after each use. If you see toys in someone's home, it’s clear they prioritize their children.

Advertisement

2. Kitchen gadgets

Yurdakul from Getty Images Signature

I have a close friend who loves to cook. Her home always has some sort of kitchen gadget out on display. Whether it’s drying after being used and washed, or a constant staple on the counter, these items say exactly who she is: a home chef.

Those who prioritize cooking and preparing their food will likely have kitchen items around. It could be a pricey air fryer, or something as small as a cheese grater on the table. People who have these items on display love to cook. They don’t always have to be big, expensive things. When someone’s real priority is cooking, there will be a few signs that show it in their home.

Advertisement

3. A nice dining table

Pro Creators

When you enter someone’s home and they have a well-placed dining table, something is clear: they love to entertain. Hosting comes with a lot of duties, and serving food and drink is one of the most important. If you notice someone put great effort into their dining space, they likely prioritize creating a pleasant space for entertaining guests.

“Every entertainer worth their salt will have a sturdy dining table surrounded by a set of chairs so comfortable that no one minds a bit when the conversation carries on hours after the main has been devoured,” says Home Beautiful.

Advertisement

4. Stacks of books

Tiana from Pexels

There is no denying my love of reading when I have guests over. My living room has three bookshelves, along with stacks of books on the coffee table, TV stand, and side table. I prioritize reading in my spare time, and it’s obvious. I could never escape the allegations!

People who keep books around, especially in high numbers, are heavy readers. These items show their priority. Whether they read for fun or to learn, books tell a story about the owner.

Advertisement

5. Plants

dimaberlinphotos

I love having plants in my home. They brighten up the space and make me feel relaxed when I look at them. It turns out that science backs this up.

One study found that having plants in your home improves focus, concentration, and memory retention. Not only that, but they can make people feel creative and productive. When someone has plants in their home, they are prioritizing their well-being and mental health. Proud plant parents are looking to clear their minds and enhance their creative abilities.

Advertisement

6. Pet supplies

pixelshot

When you enter my home, there is no denying what my top priority is: the happiness of my cats and dogs. I have bins of toys for them in our living room. There are two cat trees for their enjoyment. Oh, and my dogs are always on my couch. They are my children, and I treat them as such!

When someone has pet supplies on display, it says one thing about them: their fur children are their top priority. They’re not afraid of what their guests might think of their living space dedicated to their animals. At the end of the day, all they care about is making sure their pets are happy.

Advertisement

7. A yoga mat

Anete Lusina from Pexels

Someone who keeps a yoga mat in their home is passionate about their health and fitness. Mats aren’t always reserved for their yoga practice. They can be used for home workouts, like weight lifting or ab circuits. Fitness opportunities are endless when you have a comfortable and accessible mat in your home.

When you see a well-curated yoga mat, it’s clear that the person is prioritizing their wellness. You can even tell by the thickness, stickiness, and quality of the mat just how much time and energy they put into their practice.

Advertisement

8. Comfy blankets

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives

It is important to rest and unwind after a busy day. Work and family life can be stressful. Our bodies need moments of rest, whether that be quality sleep at night or evenings spent on the couch unwinding. Studies show that rest can even boost our brain's ability to learn new things. You don’t want to skip out on rest.

When someone has comfy blankets on their couch or a well-made bed, it’s clear that they take their rest seriously. To prioritize rest, you also need to prioritize comfort. Those who care deeply about relaxing do both of these things.

Advertisement

9. Art on the walls

pixelshot

Have you walked into someone’s home and been blown away by the art they display? I know I have. While it may seem those who have art hanging on their walls prioritize home decor, which they might, there is science behind the benefits of looking at art.

A study by BMC Public Health found that spending time looking at or creating art can boost life satisfaction and mental health by 30%. The benefits of art may be a bonus for those who prioritize the look of their home, or it could be their priority to have items in their home that can boost their mental well-being.

Advertisement

10. High-speed wifi

kittichai boonpong's Images

Someone’s career can mean everything to them. Career choice has a lasting impact on someone’s mental health. For many, whether they work from home or not, they will find themselves glued to their computer, working on a project or sending an email.

When someone has a strong internet connection in their home, it can show they prioritize their job and ability to work from home above most things. I know I have asked to use my friends’ wifi and have been impressed by the speed. Sure, it can mean that they prioritize their ability to stream TV and movies (which is also respectable!), but it can mean they are hard workers.

Advertisement

11. Ample chargers for their devices

Aliaksandr Lapo from Getty Images

I am one of those people who have a phone charger at my disposal when I’m at home. I do this for a few reasons. I am sure to keep my devices with me and charged at all times in case someone needs to reach me about an emergency. However, I also do this because I like using my phone. Who doesn’t want to have uninterrupted TikTok scrolling sessions?

When someone has chargers all over their home, this means they are reliant on the gadgets, which isn’t always a bad thing. Sure, they could be overscrolling, but who cares, right? They’re likely prioritizing ways to easily communicate with the people in their lives.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.