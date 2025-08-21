When it comes to living a lavish and expensive lifestyle, many people love to give off the illusion that they are quite put-together even when their financial situation may not match. Whether it's putting the time and effort into styling their clothes to show that they have taste or curating other aspects of their appearance, classy people know that it's all in the details. That's why they have a similar attitude toward their homes. They're concerned about having an elevated space, but it doesn't mean they're investing in high-end furniture or marble countertops in their kitchen to get that luxury feeling.

Instead, they're focusing on the small details and specific touches that show how much care and thought go into making sure their home reflects their classy personality. From the way that they make sure to organize the books on their shelves to everything in their guest bathroom has a similar color scheme and matching towels, or even the fact that they never use the original packaging for things that are in their fridge, and instead invest in glass or clear containers to get a seamless look. Classy people want their home to feel polished, down to the little things.

If your home has these 11 small things, people assume you're extremely classy

1. Cloth napkins

If you're someone who prefers using cloth napkins over the disposable kind, it's exactly the kind of thing that automatically makes you stand out from other homeowners. There's something elegant about the fact that the table is being set with fabric instead of cheap, sometimes scratchy paper napkins. It's such a small decision, but cloth napkins give off such a formal vibe when they're folded neatly in front of everyone's place at the dinner table.

Beyond just the aesthetics of using cloth napkins, they're also incredibly sustainable and last a lot longer than having to buy paper napkins every couple of weeks. People also tend to prefer cloth napkins when they're sitting down to eat. When having guests over, they don't have to deal with paper napkins ripping every time they're used. Having them on the table or even offering them to a guest feels like a bit of a statement because of how classy and even timeless they are. It's rare to visit someone's house and find them laid out for others to use. As a result, it elevates both your home and the kind of person you are to have them around in the first place.

2. Fresh flowers

Flowers have a way of being able to improve a person's mood and happiness. People have expressed feelings of true and even excited smiles upon receiving or just being around flowers. Classy people want their space to feel light and welcoming, which is why they intentionally place fresh flowers at various areas of their home. Unlike just buying art for the walls and other decor pieces, there's just something so alive about having a variety of flowers in different vases around your house.

It really brings life to a person's space. They don't have to be an expensive arrangement either. Classy people know that it's all about how things look compared to how they cost. They can simply visit a grocery store like Trader Joe's, pick out a few flowers, and arrange them as soon as they get home. It doesn't take any time at all, and before you know it, you have beautiful flowers neatly arranged in a vase on your dining table, coffee table, and on multiple shelves around your home. Not only do they add a bit of color and vibrancy, but they also smell amazing.

3. Coffee table books

It might seem like a minuscule detail to have a pile of books on the coffee table in your living room. Still, for classy individuals, they know that it's less about actually flipping through it and more about it being a decorative statement. It doesn't have to be some extravagant, lavish book about a topic that no one knows, either. In fact, it can be a book about fashion, photography, or even a cookbook that has been strategically placed on the coffee table because of the vibrant cover or photos inside of it. Research has shown that a well-designed, colored visual increases a person's desire to read by 80%.

By that design, having eye-catching coffee table books gives guests something to pick up and browse while they settle in. It's also an opportunity for classy people to show off the things they're interested in. It can end up sparking a fun conversation when a guest picks up a coffee table book about fashion and starts inquiring about the different designers and fabrics. There's just something incredibly sophisticated about having coffee table books on display for people to see, and the intention behind it definitely doesn't go unnoticed.

4. A snack tray for guests

Having a designated snack tray for your guests when they come over is just a little small touch that really elevates your home and even your hosting skills. Classy individuals want people to feel welcome when they come over, and the best way for them to do that is to prioritize the comfort and enjoyment that people can have once they set foot into their home. Having a snack tray is an easy way to show that you care about presentation without having to invest copious amounts of money into elaborate spreads or putting together a gourmet meal.

Classy people will have an assortment of crackers, some fruit, and maybe even pieces of chocolate and other sweets on a simple tray that they'll either leave out on the table or even walk around with a few times to offer to their guests. Having snacks presented on a tray like that really turns an ordinary hangout into something of an event. It gives the impression that you've actually thought ahead and prepared everything because of the fact that there were going to be people coming over.

5. A shoe rack

Classy individuals refuse to have unnecessary clutter in their homes, which is why they care a lot about storage and things actually having a place. Shoes at the front door are no exception to this rule, which is why they make sure to have a shoe rack or some sort of tray where when they come in or other people come in, there's somewhere to put their shoes. Having a disorganized space can be really overwhelming for the brain, impairing your focus and increasing both stress and anxiety.

Instead of tripping over your shoes as you come through the door and trying to navigate an extremely cluttered entryway, an organized shoe rack allows for a bit of order. Not only does it serve as a practical shoe storage space, but it can also complement an entryway and add a touch of decor. It makes the home feel tidy and actually cared for, rather than chaotic and messy.

6. Matching nightstands

When putting together the decor for a bedroom, intentionally making sure that there are identical nightstands on either side of the bed feels like a thoughtfully made decision. Matching nightstands can be a classic choice for classy individuals, offering a more cohesive look than having just one or two completely mismatched pieces. Beyond just the aesthetics, it's also a way to actually organize the items in your room, rather than just throwing them in any random drawer or on top of your dresser.

It's a place where the essentials can live, like all of your charging cables, glasses, the book you're currently reading that you indulge in before bed, and of course, lamps. It shows that you care about both the organizational aspect and, of course, including a bit of stylish decor as well. It might seem like a small detail, but it reveals a lot about the intention and thought that went into creating an elegant bedroom space, even in the details of the furniture pieces chosen.

7. Quality hand soap

Having the best quality hand soap isn't just about being able to effectively get off all the dirt, grease, and grime from your hands, but also about creating an elevated experience every single time you need to clean your hands off, whether it's from coming back home after a long day outside or quickly washing your hands before you need to start cooking. Having quality hand soap in a sleek bottle or a nicely decorated dispenser means that a person is intentionally adding a bit of luxury to their bathroom and kitchen. They care about the little details, even in the most mundane of routines.

Classy individuals make sure they take the time they need at the store to really get the best scent of hand soap, and which will feel better on the hands afterwards. It's the easiest way to convey how much they care about the experience and making it feel just a bit more indulgent than using any regular 'ole hand soap and leaving it in the container that it comes in.

8. Good lighting

One of the best ways to transform your space is by having good lighting. Whether it's having big windows that bring in a lot of natural light from outside, which is always guaranteed to improve one's mental health and overall well-being, or even investing in stylish and functional lamps that set a mood in every room, classy individuals really care about those details.

They want their space to feel inviting and evoke a specific mood, ranging from warm and inviting to moody and cozy, or soft and intimate. It's about how the atmosphere feels that matters. It's why they take time to really place the lamps and accent lights that really show off their home's best features. For them, it's about creating an atmosphere where, without saying a word, people feel relaxed and even impressed by their surroundings.

9. A record player

There's something timeless about investing in a record player and having it in your home, alongside a rack of vinyls of artists that you enjoy listening to. It's one thing to simply play music from your TV or a speaker, whether you're listening to it yourself or entertaining guests. However, it's another thing to create a complete experience by incorporating a record player. Not only does it set a mood, but it can add a bit of personality to the room. Listening to vinyl records in your living room adds a unique depth that can't really be replicated by anything digital.

It's the kind of touch that shows classy individuals deeply care about making sure everything is curated in their space. They care about features like a record player that allow for a more slowed-down experience and show how much they care about the finer moments in life. It's the kind of piece that doesn't feel overbearing in a space and blends In seamlessly, without seeming like you're trying too hard.

10. A well-stocked tea collection

Instead of having a simple, generic box of tea bags, classy individuals make sure they take the time to curate a wide variety of loose-leaf teas, or even specialty teas, because of their attention to detail and care. Having a well-stocked tea collection at home means you have an option for any mood or occasion. When you're trying to wind down for the night, you can easily go and make some chamomile.

If you're feeling under the weather, consider reaching for some green tea or ginger tea to soothe your aches and pains quickly. Or, if you're trying to cut back on coffee, you've made sure to have some green tea in your cupboards as well. Whether it's for yourself or if you have people over, being able to show them to the tea section of your kitchen and have them pick out whichever flavor and vibe they're feeling is such an elevated and curated choice that simply screams elegance and class.

11. Cute kitchen towels

Having cute dish towels, whether hanging over the oven handle or used for drying dishes, may seem like a throwaway decor piece. Still, for classy individuals, they recognize how such items can elevate their space and enhance their style. Instead of choosing plain or even used kitchen towels, they'd rather have stylish and patterned ones that not only show off their personality but add a bit of charm to everyday things like wiping down counters.

They can complement the colors going on in their kitchen, and even having matching sets can make everything seem that much more polished, which is always a quality that's directly associated with being classy. It's such a small detail, but it can really make a difference in how put-together your kitchen feels. For classy people, it's always the fine details that matter, and choosing the best kitchen towels to have hanging up is definitely not an exception.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.