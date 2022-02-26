150+ Funny WiFi Names Your Neighbors Will Want To Steal

Photo: Getty
So, you’ve just moved into your own place and got everything in order. You even got an account with an internet company, and now you can look through the best wifi names to really make it your own.
But what should you put? Something funny for your neighbors to laugh at? Something that will make them go “Oh that’s very smart”? There are so many possibilities out there!
Why would you want to be stuck with the default network name anyways? It’s boring, and we don’t have time for boring in this household. Coming up with new WiFi names is a great way to be creative and have fun!
Also, it’s easier for your friends or family members to find your WiFi name if they need to connect. That way they aren’t trying to get into someone else’s network.
RELATED: 308 Best Funny Usernames To Make People Online Laugh
Here are 152 of the best WiFi names to get you started. Just pick one that calls out to you the most!
Funny WiFi Names
1. Get Off My LAN
2. BatLAN and Robin
3. Revenge of the WiFi
4. IAmUp2NoZGood
5. Girls Gone Wireless
6. Snow Wifi
7. Wifi Art Thou Romeo
8. Is it me you're looking for?
9. Lord of the Wi-Fi
10. Bill Wi the Science Fi
11. LAN of the Free
12. Panic at the Cisco
13. Free for one day
14. Leave cookies on my porch for the password
15. Sorry, only for smart people
16. Who What When Where WiFi
17. Benjamin FrankLAN
18. Winona Router
19. Friendly Neighborhood Spider
20. LANdo Calrissian
21. Duke of URL
22. Ignore this one
23. This one is super slow not worth it
24. How is the signal from there?
25. Making WiFi Great Again
26. Chicken Crossed the Road to Steal Our Wifi
27. Tell Your Wifi Love Her
RELATED: 185 Funny Instagram Captions To Copy And Paste For Your Favorite Selfies & Pics
Clever WiFi Names
28. Free for 1 day
29. Use at your own risk
30. Very slow internet
31. Nacho WiFi
32. Mom, Click Here for Internet
33. Get Your Own WiFi
34. Pay $1 Per Hour
35. Hack If You Can
36. Help, I’m Trapped in a Router!
37. Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi
38. Don’t Even Try It
39. 404 Wi-Fi Unavailable
40. Go Home Tourist
41. NSA Surveillance
42. Weak Signal
43. Is it me you’re looking for?
44. Invalid ID
45. No connection found
46. Nope, not this one either
47. Free virus
48. The solo LAN
49. Pay up now
50. Connect now get hacked later
51. Sorry, this one’s not free either
52. Come on and slam and welcome to the LAN
53. Surveillance Van
54. Witness Protection
55. Bandwidth On the Run
56. I Like Big Wi and I Cannot Fi
57. Cisco Inferno
RELATED: Rick Rolling Explained + The Best Rick Rolls To Send Your Friends (And Frenemies)
Cool Wifi Names
58. Wu Tang LAN
59. Everyday I’m buffering
60. Drop It Like It’s Hotspot
61. Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor’s Wifi
62. No More Mister Wifi
63. I Believe Wi Can Fi
64. Untrusted Network
65. Router? I Hardly Knew Her
66. Byte Me
67. Keep it on the Download
68. Happy Wifi Happy Lifi
69. $1 per hour
70. A Linksys to the Past
71. Never gonna give you wifi
72. Password is Gullible
73. Simon Says No Wifi
74. Net Neutrality Activist
75. Go steal Starbucks WiFi
76. Gonna post your search history on Twitter
77. Guess Where We Live
78. 99 Problems But Wi-Fi Ain’t One
79. Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wi-Fi
80. Life in the fast LAN
81. I’m with the Bandwidth
RELATED: 53 Best Funny Songs That Will Make You Crack Up Laughing
Nerdy Wifi Names
82. E=MC Square Dance
83. Occam’s Router
84. Hacker Network
85. I can hack your phone
86. Why You No Get WiFi?
87. Area 51
88. Data Driven
89. Press Alt+F4 to Connect
90. Ermahgerd, Wi-Fi!
91. C:\Virus.exe
92. I Can Haz Wireless?
93. Nuclear Launch Codes
94. Let’s Go Phishing
95. Wires Not Included
96. Entry ProhibITed
97. Not A Pokestop
98. AOL Dialup
RELATED: 40 Best Online Multiplayer Games To Play With Friends
WiFi Names Inspired by Your Favorite Shows, Movies & Characters
99. Where the Wild Pings Are
100. The LAN Before Time
Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!
101. Luke, I am your WiFi
102. Iron LAN
103. Dunder MiffLAN
104. Winternet is Coming
105. Modem Family
106. Accio Internet
107. Dora the Internet Explorer
108. For Whom the Belkin Tolls
109. You Shall Not Password
110. Lord of the Ping
111. The Force
112. Floo Network
113. That’s What She SSID
114. Banana Stand Money
Related Stories From YourTango:
115. Platform Nine and Three Routers
116. We Were On A Break!
117. Pawnee City Hall
118. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-LAN
119. Torrent Gump
120. Charlie and the WiFi Factory
121. 12 Grimmauld Place
122. The Dark Web Rises
123. The WiFi of Oz
124. You Shall Not Connect
125. Go Go Router Rangers
126. Guardians Of The Gateway
127. These Are Not the Droids You’re Looking For
128. One Does Not Simply Log Into Mordor
129. Alice in WonderLAN
130. A LANister Never Forgets
131. Avengers: WiFi Wars
132. My Name is URL
133. The Real World: WiFi
134. Umbrella Corporation
135. No WiFi For You
136. Hogwarts Network
137. I Know What You Browsed Last Summer
138. Big LAN owski
139. Hotspot Fuzz
140. It's a Small World Wide Web
141. The Circle of WiFi
142. Star Wars: The Last WiFi
143. Browsers Assemble!
144. Web of Spiderman
145. Ant-LAN and the WiFi
146. Threat Level Midnight
147. I'm Router Rick!
148. The Tholian Web
149. Alice in WiFi Land
150. It's a Small WWW
151. Silence of the LAN
152. Connecto Patronum
RELATED: 120 Cute, Funny Nicknames For Your Best Friends
More for You on YourTango:
Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love and relationships.