150+ Funny WiFi Names Your Neighbors Will Want To Steal

So, you’ve just moved into your own place and got everything in order. You even got an account with an internet company, and now you can look through the best wifi names to really make it your own.

But what should you put? Something funny for your neighbors to laugh at? Something that will make them go “Oh that’s very smart”? There are so many possibilities out there!

Why would you want to be stuck with the default network name anyways? It’s boring, and we don’t have time for boring in this household. Coming up with new WiFi names is a great way to be creative and have fun!

Also, it’s easier for your friends or family members to find your WiFi name if they need to connect. That way they aren’t trying to get into someone else’s network.

RELATED: 308 Best Funny Usernames To Make People Online Laugh

Here are 152 of the best WiFi names to get you started. Just pick one that calls out to you the most!

Funny WiFi Names

1. Get Off My LAN

2. BatLAN and Robin

3. Revenge of the WiFi

4. IAmUp2NoZGood

5. Girls Gone Wireless

6. Snow Wifi

7. Wifi Art Thou Romeo

8. Is it me you're looking for?

9. Lord of the Wi-Fi

10. Bill Wi the Science Fi

11. LAN of the Free

12. Panic at the Cisco

13. Free for one day

14. Leave cookies on my porch for the password

15. Sorry, only for smart people

16. Who What When Where WiFi

17. Benjamin FrankLAN

18. Winona Router

19. Friendly Neighborhood Spider

20. LANdo Calrissian

21. Duke of URL

22. Ignore this one

23. This one is super slow not worth it

24. How is the signal from there?

25. Making WiFi Great Again

26. Chicken Crossed the Road to Steal Our Wifi

27. Tell Your Wifi Love Her

Clever WiFi Names

28. Free for 1 day

29. Use at your own risk

30. Very slow internet

31. Nacho WiFi

32. Mom, Click Here for Internet

33. Get Your Own WiFi

34. Pay $1 Per Hour

35. Hack If You Can

36. Help, I’m Trapped in a Router!

37. Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi

38. Don’t Even Try It

39. 404 Wi-Fi Unavailable

40. Go Home Tourist

41. NSA Surveillance

42. Weak Signal

43. Is it me you’re looking for?

44. Invalid ID

45. No connection found

46. Nope, not this one either

47. Free virus

48. The solo LAN

49. Pay up now

50. Connect now get hacked later

51. Sorry, this one’s not free either

52. Come on and slam and welcome to the LAN

53. Surveillance Van

54. Witness Protection

55. Bandwidth On the Run

56. I Like Big Wi and I Cannot Fi

57. Cisco Inferno

Cool Wifi Names

58. Wu Tang LAN

59. Everyday I’m buffering

60. Drop It Like It’s Hotspot

61. Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor’s Wifi

62. No More Mister Wifi

63. I Believe Wi Can Fi

64. Untrusted Network

65. Router? I Hardly Knew Her

66. Byte Me

67. Keep it on the Download

68. Happy Wifi Happy Lifi

69. $1 per hour

70. A Linksys to the Past

71. Never gonna give you wifi

72. Password is Gullible

73. Simon Says No Wifi

74. Net Neutrality Activist

75. Go steal Starbucks WiFi

76. Gonna post your search history on Twitter

77. Guess Where We Live

78. 99 Problems But Wi-Fi Ain’t One

79. Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wi-Fi

80. Life in the fast LAN

81. I’m with the Bandwidth

Nerdy Wifi Names

82. E=MC Square Dance

83. Occam’s Router

84. Hacker Network

85. I can hack your phone

86. Why You No Get WiFi?

87. Area 51

88. Data Driven

89. Press Alt+F4 to Connect

90. Ermahgerd, Wi-Fi!

91. C:\Virus.exe

92. I Can Haz Wireless?

93. Nuclear Launch Codes

94. Let’s Go Phishing

95. Wires Not Included

96. Entry ProhibITed

97. Not A Pokestop

98. AOL Dialup

WiFi Names Inspired by Your Favorite Shows, Movies & Characters

99. Where the Wild Pings Are

100. The LAN Before Time

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

101. Luke, I am your WiFi

102. Iron LAN

103. Dunder MiffLAN

104. Winternet is Coming

105. Modem Family

106. Accio Internet

107. Dora the Internet Explorer

108. For Whom the Belkin Tolls

109. You Shall Not Password

110. Lord of the Ping

111. The Force

112. Floo Network

113. That’s What She SSID

114. Banana Stand Money

115. Platform Nine and Three Routers

116. We Were On A Break!

117. Pawnee City Hall

118. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-LAN

119. Torrent Gump

120. Charlie and the WiFi Factory

121. 12 Grimmauld Place

122. The Dark Web Rises

123. The WiFi of Oz

124. You Shall Not Connect

125. Go Go Router Rangers

126. Guardians Of The Gateway

127. These Are Not the Droids You’re Looking For

128. One Does Not Simply Log Into Mordor

129. Alice in WonderLAN

130. A LANister Never Forgets

131. Avengers: WiFi Wars

132. My Name is URL

133. The Real World: WiFi

134. Umbrella Corporation

135. No WiFi For You

136. Hogwarts Network

137. I Know What You Browsed Last Summer

138. Big LAN owski

139. Hotspot Fuzz

140. It's a Small World Wide Web

141. The Circle of WiFi

142. Star Wars: The Last WiFi

143. Browsers Assemble!

144. Web of Spiderman

145. Ant-LAN and the WiFi

146. Threat Level Midnight

147. I'm Router Rick!

148. The Tholian Web

149. Alice in WiFi Land

150. It's a Small WWW

151. Silence of the LAN

152. Connecto Patronum

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love and relationships.