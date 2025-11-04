Generation X is sometimes known as the forgotten generation. Born between 1965 and 1980 and sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, GenX is currently the smallest generation, with only 65 million members. They've experienced some of the highest highs (incredible music, TV, and movies) and the lowest of lows (the '70s energy crisis, the Challenger accident, and the 2008 housing crisis).

Because of these circumstances, Gen X developed a reputation for outspokenness, and all other generations secretly admire them for it. One thing about Gen X is that they have always kept it honest. They aren’t afraid to speak their minds, and like it or not, there is plenty there to respect and admire.

These are 11 things outspoken Gen X people do that everyone else secretly admires

1. They keep it honest

Gen X is known for their ability to be brutally honest. Sometimes, it can come across wrong, but they have no intention of hurting anyone. They know the importance of being real. They never want to give anyone the wrong idea. They are up front about their feelings and intentions. It grants them respect from people of all generations.

It’s easy for people to be fake. Some people in younger generations are more comfortable going along with anything to avoid confrontation. Gen X knows better. They believe in being unapologetically themselves. It keeps their relationships real. They have to stand true to themselves. It's something they value.

2. They are trustworthy

One thing everyone secretly admires about an outspoken Gen Xer is how trustworthy they are. They are always real and up front. When they like you, they will ride hard for you. You can count on them to keep any secret. They will never let you down.

“The values and beliefs of Generation X, forged in an era during a time of great societal opportunities and challenges, have resulted in a balanced and nuanced approach to decision-making. This generation’s inclination towards dependability, safety, and societal stability, along with their focus on caring for loved ones, nuanced relationship with a complex and unpredictable world,” writes Media Culture. “Their practicality and skepticism, while sometimes viewed as cautious, are actually strengths that enable them to navigate life’s events with a clear-eyed perspective.”

3. Their cynicism has made them real

Growing up in uncertain times made an impact on Gen X. They can be cynical, but it has made them real. They are angry about the situation they grew up in. Absent parents and an unreliable economy made it difficult for them to trust the world around them. Sure, they can come across as bitter, but they are real.

Because of what they endured in their youth, Gen X is known to focus on the real world around them rather than the fantasy world that can offer false hope. They are realists. That makes everyone admire them. They are never caught up in fantasy because they know how difficult the real world can be.

4. They are self-reliant

Growing up as latchkey kids, often left to their own devices for hours after school, waiting for their parents to return from work, made them independent. They can care for themselves without relying on anyone else. They know that they are the only ones with their best interest at heart.

“Gen X scores exceptionally high on Independence, with both genders showing strong self-reliance. This trait measures preference for autonomous decision-making and self-directed action,” a study by Solsten found.

Because of this, they are happy taking care of themselves. They know that at the end of the day, they are the only person they can truly rely on. They work hard to support themselves because they have always been the only ones they can count on.

5. They are resilient

Gen X has had to deal with a lot of turmoil. Society was unstable while they were growing up. Some were born in the last years of the Civil Rights Movement, while others were dealing with the intense economic strain of the '70s and '80s. They’ve seen epidemics wipe out nearly entire populations. They have faced all of these struggles and continue to push through. Between being raised by hands-off parents and surviving social and economic struggles, they have come out on top.

Resiliency comes easily to the generation that has always had to fend for itself. They are always able to pull themselves up when things get hard. This has gained them great respect from the other generations around them. They have gained many admirers because of this trait.

6. They communicate clearly

As a millennial, I know I am not great at communicating. I’m afraid of hurting people’s feelings and am easily agreeable to save face. Gen X has mastered the art of communicating their feelings in a way that is clear, concise, and open. They are great communicators, especially in the workplace. They make great leaders and partners because of their ability to verbalize their beliefs.

“They prefer concise communication, often via email, and appreciate efficiency. Leading them means respecting their independence and their motto, ‘respect what I do’. They expect correction when they’re wrong and see change as beneficial. They not only want recognition but also rewards for their hard work and skills. It is imperative that we know how to properly reward them for their job well done,” says TSgt Kristian Medina for Maxwell Air Force Base.

7. They avoid judging others

Don’t mistake Gen X’s honesty for judgment. Occasionally, their honesty can come across as criticism. They want the best for everyone around them. They will not judge your choices or opinions, but they will encourage you to be better. The tough love approach of Gen X makes them easily trusted by other generations. They know that they can come to them with their thoughts and receive no judgment. They will openly share their feelings with them and know they will be met by kindness and respect. Without looking down on others because of their choices, they will try to lift them and help them grow.

They are also accepting of all different types of people. Growing up surrounded by so many social movements left them open-minded. They are not judging others for anything other than what kind of person they are.

8. They make people (and themselves) laugh

There are a few things I love more than having fun, witty, and sarcastic conversations with others. Gen X has mastered the art of sarcasm. Take a look at all of the popular movies of the '80s. They perfectly explain how quick-witted and outspoken their generation is.

“Everything is a pseudo-apathetic pose, a wry jibe, for Generation X; everything we say and do is lacquered with the bitter patina of sarcasm. We're ironic and infantile and don't take anything seriously, and yet we take everything seriously,” Darragh McManus wrote. “We're as glum, idealistic, and sincere as you could get – sometimes to extremes.”

9. They are firm in their values

Being self-reliant and coming of age during such uncertain circumstances has shaped Gen X’s beliefs. Regardless of what they believe in, they stand firm in their values. Gen X is outspoken when it comes to their values. They think with their morals. They want the world to be better than it was when they were growing up. Other generations secretly admire this about them.

Often, Gen X people are socially progressive. They grew up with social justice movements and were possibly drafted into war. They are not easily swayed by others. They will always stick to what they think is right. Their values mean the world to them.

10. They take action

When it comes to wanting something, Gen X is the generation that is quick to go out and get it. They’re not going to sit around and wait for something to fall into their lap. They believe in working hard for what they want. They are activists. They work hard in their communities to take action. They are outspoken and work hard.

Gen Xers are happy to work for what they want. They don’t feel they are owed anything. Taking action and earning what they want means the most to them. They work their way to the top by taking the steps they need to get there, not waiting around for others to give it to them.

11. They demand work-life balance

Gen X people are great employees and leaders. They work hard to climb the corporate ladder. Success in the workplace is important to them. While they dedicate much of their time and effort to their careers, they’re not going to commit their entire lives to it. They strongly believe in work-life balance and have fought to make it the norm for everyone, earning the admiration of other generations.

“Because their parents were workaholics and spent less time with them as children, Gen X’ers prefer balance in every sense of the word. When it comes to work, they’re not interested in putting in 10-hour days,” says Ann Kerian. “While they’re hard workers and enjoy work, they truly believe in work/life balance. Advancements in their careers fall second to this.”

Because they are outspoken, they have changed the way work life looks for everyone.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.