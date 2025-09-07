Generation X, or those born between 1965 and 1980, are particular about their habits and behavior. Often raised by Baby Boomer parents, respect, self-reliance, and dependability were the values they were brought up with. This generation had to deal with several issues that later generations did not have to worry about.

Many Gen Xers were considered ‘latchkey kids,’ or those who returned home from school before their parents got home from work. They also endured several recessions in childhood and young adulthood, which made them resourceful and independent. These facts may explain why Gen X has these classy habits. They are dependable, have good manners, and often help others before themselves. Their daily habits and actions are considered classy, as they showcase a mindset from a generation when respect was everything. If you want to appear classy, try out these habits from Gen X that are barely seen anymore.

These are 11 classy Gen X habits you barely see anymore

1. They know when to put their phone down

We’ve all been there. You’re out to dinner with some friends, hoping to spend quality time, but they won’t put their phones down. Whether they are scrolling Instagram or texting other friends, it can leave you feeling like they don’t care about their time with you.

According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, Gen X is less likely to have problematic mobile phone use than the generations that follow them. That means they are more likely to know when to put their phones down and have a lower chance of developing a dependence on them.

2. They offer help

Described as the sandwich generation, Gen X is more likely to have parents 65 and up while raising their children. This puts them in a position where they may have to care for the older and younger generations at the same time.

Gen X will likely have to support both their parents and children simultaneously in their lifetime, a Pew Research study found. Although they may be struggling themselves, they will always offer help to their loved ones.

3. They wait for everyone to be served before they start eating

Etiquette and table manners were important while Baby Boomers were growing up, so they were sure to instill these values in their children. While there are debates over whether you should wait until everyone is served before eating, Gen X still follows this rule.

It is a classy move to wait to eat until the whole group has its meal. Since you are dining together, it can be considered rude to eat ahead of the rest of the party.

4. They make eye contact

Gen X were told growing up that making eye contact was not only respectful, but it was also a way to prove their confidence. They make sure to use eye contact to show that they are listening and are confident in what they’ll say next in the conversation.

This is a practice that is barely seen anymore. Infamously, the ‘Gen Z stare’ shows that the younger generation does not place as much value on eye contact, but rather, they find themselves staring blankly, not respectfully.

5. They say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’

Like boomers, Gen Xers value good manners. They are the two generations to put the most emphasis on saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you', and it is certainly a classy habit to pick up.

They believe in showing respect for others, especially those who are providing a service for them. They prioritize saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to store staff and restaurant workers, as well as their friends and family members, to show appreciation.

6. They are dependable

A core value for Gen X is dependability. Growing up in uncertain times left them wanting to provide stability to the people in their lives. This habit shows their class and makes them a good friend, employee, and family member.

“For Generation X, dependability is a highly valued trait, both personally and professionally. This desire for reliability originates from growing up during times of change and uncertainty,” writes MediaCulture. “Having witnessed economic fluctuations such as the economic recession of the early 1990s and the rapid pace of technological innovation from the emergence of the personal computer to the rise of the Internet, Gen Xers came to appreciate stability in their surroundings.”

7. They put family first

Marriage and children were a top priority for Gen X. While they also focused on their careers, they made sure to find time for their families that their parents may have been unable to give.

Boomers rushed into marriage at a young age, but Gen Xers chose to hold off, go to college, and then settle down. As a result, they were older and more mature when starting families, able to put them first, and doing their best to avoid divorce.

8. They know when to lower their voices

The loudest in the room isn’t always the most important or powerful. Gen X knows that sometimes it's classier to keep their voices down.

Baby boomers were outgoing and unafraid to share their opinions, while millennials are expressive. Gen X falls somewhere in between. They know when staying quiet is in their best interest.

9. They know better than to interrupt

It’s no surprise that the generation raised on strict manners prefers not to interrupt when talking with others. They know that they come across as better leaders, employees, and friends by letting the person they are talking to finish their sentence.

Allowing someone to get their thoughts out fully before responding is always a classy move. Gen Xers are always looking to be respectful, and not interrupting is important.

10. They would rather call than text

Sometimes, sending a text isn’t enough. Gen Xers are good sports about texting, but they’d often rather have a phone call.

Gen X loves how efficient phone calls are. It’s both classy and beneficial to speak to someone in person rather than texting them. A study found that when you speak to a loved one on the phone, your brain releases oxytocin, which makes you feel more relaxed.

11. They heavily research an item before purchasing

Impulse buying is something that rarely impacts Gen Xers. They take pride in researching things before they buy them, and remain loyal to brands they like or find trustworthy.

They favor brands that they can depend on. They’re not always looking for the following big trends, but rather sticking to what they know. This can be considered a classy habit we barely see anymore, with younger generations heavily influenced by impulse.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.