Different generations carry themselves in different ways. What seems perfectly fine to millennials and Gen Z would be absolutely absurd to baby boomers and Gen X. We're all a part of generations that have experienced life a little differently than the one that came before or after us, so it makes sense that our reactions to certain behaviors look different.

Baby boomers and Gen X came of age in a time when technology wasn't nearly as advanced as it is now, and social interaction was a regular part of everyday life. This tends to make them less approving of the social and technological habits of later generations. Millennials and Gen Z may not see it as an issue to want communication with others to be through a device constantly, but older generations often find it rude simply because it's not the way they grew up.

These are 11 everyday behaviors that come off as rude to baby boomers and Gen X

1. Constantly checking your phone

Baby boomers and Gen X are used to socializing without the distraction of any technology. In fact, most of them regard that as the only way you should truly communicate. Millennials and Gen Z usually always have their phones by their sides just waiting for any moment they can disengage from the interaction in front of them and engage in the one they are having virtually.

Older generations find this rude and disrespectful because it makes it seem as though the person checking their phone is not viewing the conversation as a priority and does not value face-to-face interaction. Not giving undivided attention to the conversation happening in front of them is usually due to the multitasking nature the younger generation is accustomed to, but that is not the way baby boomers and Gen X perceive this behavior.

2. Interrupting or talking over people

Millennials and Gen Z are not completely immune to politeness and active listening. However, they are not nearly as accustomed to growing up in an era where it is more prominent to participate in sequential conversations like baby boomers and Gen X are.

Baby boomers and Gen X were surrounded by traditional etiquette norms that meant conversation was mainly face-to-face, and each person had their own turn to speak without interruption. Growing up in a digital era makes younger generations more eager and quick to share their viewpoints, often texting back before the other person has had a chance to respond or talking over others. Regardless of the generational differences, baby boomers and Gen X would still consider this behavior to be rude.

3. Saying "no problem" instead of "you’re welcome"

Older and younger generations have different perceptions of gratitude. While saying “you’re welcome” is the more classic and formal approach to receiving gratitude, saying “no problem” is the less transactional approach.

While older generations view doing for others as something that is not an obligation but rather just an act of kindness, earlier generations view doing for others as more of a social obligation. Baby boomers and Gen X would most likely consider “no problem” as rude because it makes it seem as though the kind act could have potentially been a burden instead of just an unexpected act.

4. Being late

While being 5-10 minutes late for millennials and Gen Z is considered punctual, baby boomers and Gen X would consider even being a few minutes late to an event they have a time commitment to as intolerable and rude. Older generations view even being the slightest bit late as being inconsiderate of someone else’s time.

The more relaxed view that younger generations have towards punctuality could be due to technological influences. Having remote access to most time commitments, like work, causes younger generations to have a harder time separating personal time from obligations.

5. Lack of eye contact

Direct eye contact shows respect, at least to baby boomers and Gen X. As generations that grew up during a time where face-to-face interaction was the most standard way of communicating, looking someone in their eyes as you are having a conversation with them seems like the only way to show true engagement.

As younger generations are exposed to more distractions while conversing with others, they are less likely to make eye contact and remain invested in the conversation. Not in all cases does that mean younger generations are intending to be rude or disrespectful. They may just feel uncomfortable considering how reliant they are on technology. However, older generations would still view this behavior as rude if done in conversation with them.

6. Using casual language in professional settings

In professional settings, like the workplace, baby boomers and Gen X would consider professional language an absolute must, while younger generations would see no problem in using more casual language, especially through digital communication. Older generations would feel more comfortable using email to communicate with individuals from work or speaking to them in person. Younger generations, however, may instead prefer using instant messaging apps.

In the workplace, when these two communication styles intertwine, older generations may view the casual and less personal tone of the messages sent by younger generations as rude. They may not appreciate the tone, and it could cause potential issues if the message is misunderstood or taken as being disrespectful.

7. Not giving personal space or privacy

When it comes to personal space and privacy, baby boomers and Gen X tend to be more protective of their own than younger generations are. Older generations are usually opposed to having their lives and personal spaces all over social media, while younger generations are not as skeptical of having a digital footprint.

If the younger generation oversteps the boundaries of the older generation by not respecting their personal space or privacy, this will be seen as rude. Although the younger generation may not fully understand the issue with it, considering they have grown up in an era where technology and social media are so prevalent, older generations will still view the lack of respect for their personal space as a problem.

8. Ignoring proper introductions

Using proper introductions and titles when first meeting someone is a sign of respect and proper etiquette for baby boomers and Gen X. Older generations still see the importance in first introductions being in person, so that they include engagement and sincerity.

Millennials and Gen Z, being a part of a more digital age, are used to quicker and less formal introductions that usually happen over the phone or email, and they tend to view this as being more authentic and direct. These clashing views of politeness could cause older generations to view the way younger generations choose to go about introductions as rude and not as polite because it lacks formality.

9. Disregarding traditional etiquette

Different generations bring about different views. While older generations believe demonstrating respect comes in the form of being polite, using traditional manners, and being more formal, younger generations consider these as potentially coming across as inauthentic.

Younger generations participate in more casual communication and reject most formal traditions even in professional settings as a way to come across as more direct, efficient, and genuine. Baby boomers and Gen X would likely consider this directness as impolite instead of more authentic, and they most likely will view it as the younger generation being rude.

10. Sending emails without proper greetings

There is a generational communication gap that influences older generations to view many of the habits of younger generations as disrespectful and rude. Younger generations are used to texting in a way that excludes grammar, punctuation, and especially greetings or closings.

Their email communications follow a similar pattern to their texting style. Baby boomers and Gen X lean more heavily on formal email greetings that are still efficient but also respectful, rather than disregarding a proper greeting and starting the conversation in a more casual way, leading them to view casual greetings as being rude or lazy.

11. Talking on speaker phone in public

Younger generations see no issues with talking to others on speaker phone in public, while older generations view this as extremely rude. These conflicting views are likely due to differences in privacy norms and public space etiquette from generation to generation.

Baby boomers and Gen X, usually being more protective of their privacy, prefer keeping phone conversations in public quiet, especially when in very public and formal spaces. Older generations also see it as disrespectful to allow strangers to listen in on personal information that the person on the other end of the phone most likely wanted to keep private. These views ultimately lead them to consider this behavior as being rude.

When interacting with someone who comes from a different generation than you, it’s important to consider how the era they’ve grown up in has shaped their views of certain everyday behaviors. It might make you realize that someone isn’t intentionally being as rude as you think they are.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.