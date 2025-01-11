9 Lies Many Christians Don't Realize They Tell In God's Name

Faith can be inspiring, hopeful, full of love, and change the world. Great movements of transformation, inspired by all religions, have made the world a better place. Yet, too many people don't realize the lies they share in God's name. In this article, we will focus on Christianity, but it is far from the only religion guilty of bringing hope and peace while also killing many in the name of God.

As a Christian, I believe it is our job, as followers of Jesus, to shine the light on the shadow side to prevent these tragedies from happening. In doing this, we can also be a beacon of hope for others. Here are nine things Jesus never said — but many Christians seem to believe.

Nine unintentional lies Christians don't realize they tell in God's name

1. Love your neighbor, but only if they fit into your comfort zone.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Jesus taught us to love unconditionally. Jesus expects us to choose to love people we don’t like. This doesn’t mean you will agree with everyone, but we can acknowledge that of God in another person.

In our churches, we limit our understanding of our neighbor to bring people like us who don’t threaten our understanding of God and our place in the world.

We do this in our churches without thinking. Have you ever been told you were sitting in someone else's pew? Have you been to a new church where no one talks to you, and you feel invisible? This is a great way to keep undesirable out of your church.

Do you live in a neighborhood of mixed race and heritage, and your church does not reflect your community?

Ask yourself, who is your neighbor? Whom would Jesus call your neighbor?

2. Pursue wealth and possessions as if they are life's ultimate purpose.

Jesus emphasized spiritual wealth over material possessions. He lived a simple life. He was, in essence, a Christian communist because everything was shared with his disciples and whomever they met along the way.

The episode of Jesus in the Temple suggests that he would have some harsh things to say to corporations prioritizing shareholder earnings over everything else. Some corporate leaders will do whatever it takes to make a profit, even if it destroys people's lives.

Look at corporations like Meta, which create algorithms that focus on anything violent, abusive, and sensational to drive people to their advertising. Meta does not tell the whole truth and says lies you'll never hear from God.

There is plenty of evidence to show that companies like this are doing little to stop bullying and sexual abuse and do little to reduce the addictive qualities of their software.

3. Hold onto grudges and seek revenge to assert your power.

Jesus preached forgiveness and turned the other cheek. He suggested that the best way to resist is to be kind, and turning the other cheek was a form of nonviolent resistance.

Walter Wink, one of North America’s greatest theologians, offers insights into the phrase, “If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also.” He highlights that Jesus refers to the right cheek for a reason. In a predominantly right-handed world, striking the right cheek would require a backhanded slap, an insult rather than a physical fight. This method was commonly used by those in power (like masters to slaves or husbands to wives). When directed at equals, it was socially and legally unacceptable, often resulting in substantial penalties.

By turning the other cheek, Jesus gave the victim power and embarrassed the perpetrator.