9 Lies Many Christians Don't Realize They Tell In God's Name
Common misconceptions that keep you from embracing your faith.
Faith can be inspiring, hopeful, full of love, and change the world. Great movements of transformation, inspired by all religions, have made the world a better place. Yet, too many people don't realize the lies they share in God's name. In this article, we will focus on Christianity, but it is far from the only religion guilty of bringing hope and peace while also killing many in the name of God.
As a Christian, I believe it is our job, as followers of Jesus, to shine the light on the shadow side to prevent these tragedies from happening. In doing this, we can also be a beacon of hope for others. Here are nine things Jesus never said — but many Christians seem to believe.
Nine unintentional lies Christians don't realize they tell in God's name
1. Love your neighbor, but only if they fit into your comfort zone.
Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock
Jesus taught us to love unconditionally. Jesus expects us to choose to love people we don’t like. This doesn’t mean you will agree with everyone, but we can acknowledge that of God in another person.
In our churches, we limit our understanding of our neighbor to bring people like us who don’t threaten our understanding of God and our place in the world.
We do this in our churches without thinking. Have you ever been told you were sitting in someone else's pew? Have you been to a new church where no one talks to you, and you feel invisible? This is a great way to keep undesirable out of your church.
Do you live in a neighborhood of mixed race and heritage, and your church does not reflect your community?
Ask yourself, who is your neighbor? Whom would Jesus call your neighbor?
2. Pursue wealth and possessions as if they are life's ultimate purpose.
Jesus emphasized spiritual wealth over material possessions. He lived a simple life. He was, in essence, a Christian communist because everything was shared with his disciples and whomever they met along the way.
The episode of Jesus in the Temple suggests that he would have some harsh things to say to corporations prioritizing shareholder earnings over everything else. Some corporate leaders will do whatever it takes to make a profit, even if it destroys people's lives.
Look at corporations like Meta, which create algorithms that focus on anything violent, abusive, and sensational to drive people to their advertising. Meta does not tell the whole truth and says lies you'll never hear from God.
There is plenty of evidence to show that companies like this are doing little to stop bullying and sexual abuse and do little to reduce the addictive qualities of their software.
3. Hold onto grudges and seek revenge to assert your power.
Jesus preached forgiveness and turned the other cheek. He suggested that the best way to resist is to be kind, and turning the other cheek was a form of nonviolent resistance.
Walter Wink, one of North America’s greatest theologians, offers insights into the phrase, “If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also.” He highlights that Jesus refers to the right cheek for a reason. In a predominantly right-handed world, striking the right cheek would require a backhanded slap, an insult rather than a physical fight. This method was commonly used by those in power (like masters to slaves or husbands to wives). When directed at equals, it was socially and legally unacceptable, often resulting in substantial penalties.
By turning the other cheek, Jesus gave the victim power and embarrassed the perpetrator.
4. Exclude those who challenge your beliefs or way of life.
ArtMari | Shutterstock
Jesus welcomed everyone he met and helped people see their blind spots, often making people uncomfortable.
Jesus had a particular concern for those living on the edge of life: the hungry, the oppressed, the foreigners, religious minorities, and women.
Amazingly, stories of women made it into the Holy Scriptures when women were considered the property of men.
One of my favorite stories is the passage about the Syrophoenician woman who tells Jesus off when he tries to ignore her. Her courage and persistence changed Jesus. (Mark 7:24-30)
Many people keep lying about the worth and value of women, again saying lies you'll never hear from God.
5. Judge others harshly to prove your own righteousness.
Jesus said you should never judge others when you haven’t repented your sins. In the passage, Jesus confronts some Pharisees who want to stone a woman:
Jesus says: All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone! Then he stooped down again and wrote in the dust.
When the accusers heard this, they slipped away one by one, beginning with the oldest, until only Jesus was left in the middle of the crowd with the woman. (John 8:1-11)
Jesus sets the women free. It is the Pharisees who come out looking bad.
6. Ignore the poor and dismiss their struggles as inevitable.
Jesus walked his talk. He often fed the poor and needy. People say platitudes such as "The poor will always be hungry, but you'll never hear from God."
7. Measure your worth by your status, success, or material achievements.
Jesus did not care about how much money, power, and influence you had over others. He saw everyone as equal in God's eyes.
Jesus says people with money and power have more difficulty being faithful than those with little.
Christians throughout the centuries have glorified money, uttering lies you'll never hear from God.
8. Follow the rules rigidly without compassion or deeper understanding.
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock
Jesus broke the law of the Sabbath many times. Jesus emphasized the sabbath was made for humanity and not vice versa. Mark 2:27
Jesus said saving a person's life on the sabbath was a good use of the day even though it technically broke the law.
How do you honor the sabbath in our world today?
9. Faith is only for those who are strong and unwavering.
Jesus had great compassion for anyone. In Matthew 17:20, Jesus compared faith to a tiny mustard seed. A mustard seed is small and comes from a small bush that was common where Jesus lived.
I think Jesus questioned the faith of people who were too sure. We see much of this today, where people think they know the absolute truth and refuse to listen to another perspective.
Many like to show off by claiming to know the absolute truth about God and utter lies you'll never hear from God.
Jesus valued the power of doubt because it required people to be curious about what they believed.
Christianity can help heal the world, if we remember what it's about
At its best, Christianity has had a positive impact on the world. However, to be faithful, we must acknowledge the darker aspects of our faith. None of us is perfect. By focusing on Jesus' teachings and avoiding misinterpreting scripture, we can strive to follow in His footsteps rather than conform to what is popular now.
If we can focus on the life of Jesus through the Scriptures, we can avoid the violence of fascist and Christian nationalism that is opposite to what God desires.
Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.