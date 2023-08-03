One Specific Way To Tell What A Married Man Truly Cares About, According To Podcaster Focused On Educating Christian Men

A man revealed a particular indicator that can show your partner's true feelings about you.

In a TikTok video, Jim Ramos, a content creator and podcaster who focuses on supplying advice to Christian men about various topics relating to family and marriage, shared the one tool that people can use to figure out what their husbands truly care about.

Ramos advised people to look at the photos on their husbands' lock and home screens.

"Here's one way to tell what's the most important thing to a man," Ramos began in his video. He claimed that the best and simplest way to figure it out is to look at a man's phone and the pictures he chooses to put as his lock screen and home screen.

"Is it his kids? Is it a big animal he shot, or a fish he caught?" Ramos questioned.

He continued, claiming a married man's home and lock screens should only be photos of his wife.

While this perspective isn't universally held, for some couples, this might be something they ask of their partners.

Displaying a photo of one's spouse on the lock screen and home screen can be seen for some as a symbol of commitment and dedication to the marriage. It shows that the person is proud of their relationship and wants to celebrate it publicly.

Similar to keeping a photo of one's spouse in your wallet, it can serve as a reminder of the love and bond shared in the marriage. It can provide warmth and positivity to daily activities, especially during stressful or challenging times when all you need to do is click on your phone and look at a photo of your spouse.

On the other hand, there can be some people who may feel uncomfortable displaying personal photos of themselves or their loved ones on their phones due to privacy and security concerns.

It's also important to note that the presence or absence of a spouse's photo on a phone screen does not necessarily reflect the strength or depth of a relationship. Each relationship is unique, and the way couples express their love should be respected as an individual decision.

In the comments section, women shared what they had found on their husband's phone screens.

"It's just a design... I'm not offended, he does everything for us. My phone isn't him or [our] kids either," one Tiktok user shared.

Another user added, "My husband has me and my daughter as his!"

"I think it’s his kids. Doesn’t bother me. He isn’t mine either. My dog is," a third user quipped, while a fourth user chimed in, "It's only a picture of us because he never changes it so I did it for him."

People express love and affection in various ways.

While some may display their love through visible symbols like photos on their phones, others might prefer more private or intimate gestures. Neither approach is inherently better than the other.

