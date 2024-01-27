10 Tiny Personality Traits Of People Who Lack Compassion

This type of person will never care about you.
By Susan Sparks
Last updated on Jan 27, 2024
Photo: Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs | Canva
Do you truly know what it's like to experience receiving compassion from the person you love? Or does compassion seem to be a personality trait they're sorely lacking in?
Compassion seems like an uncomplicated feeling, but to a narcissist, it's non-existent.
What does a lack of compassion look like in behavior?
RELATED: 6 Painfully Honest Signs You’re Involved With A Narcissist
I remember watching a movie once about a couple in love. In one scene, they were arguing. She started crying and he said, “Don’t cry. You know I can’t handle it when you cry.” Then he put his arms around her.
To this day, I can remember my reaction. I felt queasy, sad, jealous, and disappointed in what my life had become.
As with most of the romance movies I stumbled across, I rarely made it through to the end of any of them. At some point, they'd become unbearable for me, and off went the TV.
I couldn't picture having a relationship where someone showed that kind of compassion to me.
To this day, some six years after I left, I can still see the expressions on my ex-husband’s face when he entered emotional territory that was unfamiliar to him.
He recognized that he should have compassion, but had no idea what to do, didn't feel a thing, and didn't care to figure it out. He would say something to me so toxic that it would burn, something that I didn't have time to prepare myself for.
Before I could stop, my eyes would fill with tears. Often it would happen so quickly, that the tears were flowing before I had a chance to fight them back.
His reaction was always the same: He would look at me as if an alien specimen had just landed in our kitchen. He would stare at the strange liquid in my eyes.
Then he would turn and leave the room without another word. Every time, for 20 years.
As both a survivor of domestic abuse and an advocate for victims and survivors of emotional abuse, I know now that I was married to a classic abuser — a narcissist. And I also know why that's significant.
According to Psychology Today, personality-disordered individuals, or narcissists, perceive the world in black-and-white terms. They have a polarized view, which idealizes or denigrates people.
Individuals are perceived as either good or bad. Often, personality-disordered individuals value people who agree with their perspective and devalue or lack empathy for people who don’t.
RELATED: If A Man Does These 11 Things, He Will Never Fall In Love With You
Here are 10 tiny personality traits of people who can't show compassion:
1. They control conversations
Narcissists like to talk about themselves and will dominate conversations. If you disagree with their opinions, you will quickly be dismissed or ignored.
2. They interrupt conversations
Narcissists will interrupt a conversation to ensure that the topic turns back to themselves — their favorite topic.
3. They'll break the rules
Narcissists not only frequently break the rules, but also enjoy doing so. They will lie, cheat, and steal just for the pleasure of getting away with something.
4. They frequently violate boundaries
Narcissists will overstep and use other people without consideration for their feelings. They will break promises and "forget" their obligations.
5. They project a false persona
Narcissists will often exaggerate who they are, what they own, and who they know in high places. They will make up stories of grand experiences to make themselves appear better than others.
RELATED: 7 Red Flag Signs The Person You Love Is A Master Manipulator
6. They have a big sense of entitlement
Narcissists often expect special treatment and to have their needs placed in front of others. They expect others to cater to them, but will not return the favor.
7. They can be charming
Narcissists often have charismatic and exciting personalities. When they're interested in you, they'll make you feel like the center of the universe. Once you are theirs, you become less important to them.
8. They have an exaggerated sense of self
Narcissists think they are very important, and that others cannot live without them or their contributions to their lives.
9. They are skilled in cutting you down
Narcissists can be emotionally abusive. They put others down to make themselves feel superior.
Related Stories From YourTango:
If you insult a narcissist, they typically come back with extreme and heated anger.
10. They're extreme manipulators
Narcissists specialize in controlling others and the environment around them to suit their own needs. They do not worry about the consequences of their decisions for anyone else involved.
Looking back now, if I had understood at the time who I was dating, who I was marrying, and what these personality types look like… If I had known that they don’t change, that things get worse, and what the warning signs of abuse were, maybe I wouldn't have been turning off those romance movies all of those years.
It’s not too late for you.
If you’re enmeshed in abuse, you can still find your way out. We can all find a way to a better life, we can all watch romance movies right to the very end.
I do now, every time.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.
Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.
If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.
RELATED: 15 Immediate Signs He's Toxic And Dangerous
More for You:
Susan Sparks is an author, journalist, advocate, entrepreneur, survivor of domestic abuse, and the founder of TheSoda-Pop, a website where people can go for domestic violence help and education, and to find a community of others who share the same story.