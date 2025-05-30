2 Phrases People Who Always Seem To Avoid Financial Troubles Never Say, According To A Manifestation Expert

Nowadays, it seems like those who don't experience financial troubles are in the minority. Many people are struggling just to make ends meet, and, according to recent research, Americans only rate their financial happiness 4.9 out of 10.

Yet, Demi Millbank, a manifestation expert, says that some of these financial hardships can be avoided by simply changing your language around money. Words are powerful, and by maintaining a mindset of lack and struggle, you may unintentionally block money from coming to you.

The manifestation expert shared two phrases that unintentionally block financial success.

Millbank studied the subconscious mind, neuroplasticity, and the nervous system. Based on what she learned, there are two specific things she never says. "They seem harmless, but after I studied the nervous system and neuroplasticity through EFT taping, I realized just how much damage they can do to your belief systems," she explained.

1. 'I earn money' or 'This is how much I earned.'

Ekrulila from corelens | Canva

Though it sounds harmless, or even empowering, Millbank said that this phrase actually wires you to believe that money must be earned through struggle, hustle, or suffering.

"When you say this, your nervous system actually hears, 'I have to give more to receive more,' so it keeps you in that over proving over-providing, over-reaching mentality," she explained. Instead, she suggested changing the language to change the narrative. Say things like, "I allow this amount of money to come through my job," or "I allow myself to receive this amount of money."

This shift, she said, shows your nervous system and subconscious mind that money can flow into your life. And if a little money can flow in, why can't a lot?

2. 'I'll believe it when I see it.'

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

"This saying literally delays everything," she said, "because your subconscious mind creates on familiarity and safety, not logic. So if you keep waiting for proof, subconsciously you're telling your nervous system it's not safe yet because we don't have it."

Instead of this phrase, Mullbank suggested saying "I believe it, and that is why I see it." This alternative expression makes your nervous system feel safe to progress towards your desired outcome — in this case, more money.

Alleah Friedrichs, another manifestation expert, shared a few additional phrases to "emanate out the energy of abundance" and manifest money. She suggested saying "I’m ready to appreciate more," and "I’m ready to do things differently."

"Remember, your nervous system is just trying to keep you safe. It's a primal instinct," Millbank added. The key is to teach your primal instincts that it is safe to get what you want. It's safe to achieve your dreams, and financial struggles are not necessary.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.