As a kid, my favorite section of magazines was the personality quizzes that promised to reveal hidden traits inherent to who you are. Loosely based on and heavily inspired by Woodworth's Personal Data Sheet of 1917, they were a mirror showing where I shone brightly, and aspects I was yet to discover. Through these quizzes, I learned that the psychology of personality is the secret sauce to successfully navigating the world and having more fulfilling, healthy relationships.

Personality traits don't define who you are as a whole person, but they can impact how you manifest the life of your dreams. The kind of life where your inner world and outer world are congruent, the kind of life that just keeps getting better, and the kind of life where you wake up each day filled with a full heart and fire in the belly.

Here are 5 dominant traits of people who can manifest anything, according to psychology:

1. You see things before they exist

Dream-builders think big. Really big.

A visionary will go beyond regular thinking and be open to inspiration from sources beyond themselves. Many pioneers, inventors, prophets, creatives, and influencers experience an "ah-ha!’ moment through dream, epiphany, spiritual experiences, and surprise visits from the muse, as explored by a study in Educational Research Quarterly.

People with vision are like a radio that can tune into different frequencies — the personal, the collective, the cosmic — and draw wisdom from them that meets the needs of our time. Such visions require time and space to breathe and evolve, and when followed through with sound action, they become the seeds of manifestation.

2. You move with clear intent

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Manifesting dreams requires focus and direction.

It’s one thing to have a dream, but to make it a reality requires crystal clarity and purposeful directing of one’s time and energy. Every action is done with intent. Nothing is wasted. Fuzzy dreams just won’t cut it. They must be lovingly and continually polished like a diamond.

People with intention tend to make decisions swiftly because they already know what’s in alignment (or not) with their vision. They are committed to making it a reality and take every moment as an opportunity to strengthen both the roots and shoots of their dream.

Shared intentionality is a core of human development, as shown by a study of 1 to 2-year-olds that found shared intentionality transformed key behaviors. "Gaze following [transformed] into joint attention, social manipulation into cooperative communication, group activity into collaboration, and social learning into instructed learning."

3. You don't quit when things get hard

Success in any form requires some level of determination, and this is especially true for those who make the non-visible into a living, breathing reality.

People who manifest their dreams are often outliers and operate differently from mainstream society. They have to be strong enough to follow a deep prompting, which sometimes means bucking the trend and facing resistance at some point. This is a natural course for any committed pioneer.

Dream manifestors will be particularly challenged when they have to hold tight to their vision when no one else supports, understands, or cares. These can be lonely days. But those who persist do so because the prize of realizing a personal dream is so much more valuable than the approval of others. And funny enough, the nay-sayers usually come good once they too can see the result.

4. You know when to lead and when to partner

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

People who know how to manifest their dreams are infectious. Like honey to the bees, they have a magnetic pull that makes you want to get involved in whatever they're doing.

This is a win-win-win because dream manifestors know that applied creativity never happens in silos. A dream can come to fruition faster and better when it involves the passion and dedication of others who also want to make the vision a reality. It’s a win for the dreamer, a win for those involved, and a win for greater humanity (assuming the dreamer has a benevolent intention, which they usually do).

People who are co-creative know how to direct their energies toward achieving a plan, but are also able to surrender to the signs from a greater wisdom if it makes more sense, brings about a better outcome, or intuitively feels like the right thing to do. Such co-creation with the great creator/spirit/universe/life-force/whatever-you-want-to-call-it is part of what makes dream manifestors so compelling.

5. You keep things fun

Dream manifestors are like big kids in the playground of life. The results of a 2014 Creativity Research survey showed that people who thought of themselves as more playful demonstrated more creative alternative uses for common objects.

If you hang out long enough with someone who knows how to manifest their dreams, you’ll come to experience a lightness of heart and spirit. Dream manifestation is a game of shape-shifting energy from the non-physical to the physical world. The more one grows skilled at playing the game, the more impact their actions can have.

Ready to play?

Dr. Nicole Gruel is a spiritual health and wealth coach with a Doctorate in Integral and Transpersonal Psychology who comes from a long line of samurai. A near-death experience as a teenager prompted her exploration of exceptional human experiences, and she now coaches people to create fulfilling and spiritually rich lives — inside and out.