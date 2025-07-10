People Who Maintain The Discipline To Say No Without Feeling Guilty Have These 5 Strengths

So your life is chaotic, jam-packed, and crazy. You wake up each morning wondering how you are going to get through the day because you have so much to do.

When you drop the kids at school, another parent approaches you about organizing a bake sale/wrapping paper drive/capital campaign (pick one). What do you say? "Yes. Sure. Of course." What have you done? You have added one more thing to your already jam-packed life.

Advertisement

Saying "no" is a very important part of living the life of your dreams. We all want to be involved in the things that we want to be involved in but many of us are involved in things we don’t want to be involved in.

Why? Guilt, usually, but also the inclination to be helpful, to carry our share of the load, and to set a good example for our kids. These are all great things. But if you want to be the best person that you can be and set a great example for your kids, you have to learn how to say, "no."

People who maintain the discipline to say no without feeling guilty have these five strengths:

1. They believe in themselves

When you are asked to do something, take a moment, an hour, or a day to consider why you would add this thing to your pile.

Advertisement

Would it satisfy you? Do you have the time? Do you have the interest? Is it the best use of your already limited time?

Giving careful consideration to something before committing to it will allow you to say "no" with conviction. You have solid reasoning as to why you shouldn't do it. If you believe in your reasoning, then it will be way easier to stand up and say, "No."

2. They don't overexplain

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

Advertisement

When preparing to say "no", always begin respectfully delivering the message. Say that you are happy to have been asked and thank them for their confidence in you. This will soften them up for the next sentence in which you say, "No."

When saying, "no", it is important that you don’t go on and on as to why you can’t do something. You have your reasons and you want to stick to them and rattling on about why you are saying "no" will only open up opportunities for the asker to convince you to say "yes."

In some cases, especially in less serious relationships or when dealing with an individual who might react intensely, keeping it short and avoiding excessive explanation can be a way to avoid escalating emotions or conflict.

Research published by the University of Waterloo explained that lengthy explanations can sometimes lead to prolonged discussions or attempts to convince you to change your mind, which can be avoided with a concise response.

Advertisement

3. They make a decision and stick to it

Many askers are professionals. They know how to make another person do what they need them to do. When you've decided not to do something, stick to it. You will feel much better about yourself if you do.

This can be a learning experience for both you and your kids — how to make a choice and stick to it, even in the face of pushback.

4. They set boundaries

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Advertisement

I know this seems like a bit of a cop-out but really it’s the reason that email was invented — to deliver difficult news. State your reasons for saying "no" clearly and decisively and offer no personal justifications or emotional commentary about this decision or anything else.

Your message will land and the asker will not be able to argue and will move on to ask someone else. And there is always someone else to ask.

Research shows that people overestimate their persuasiveness via email, potentially because they fail to fully consider the lack of social cues and empathy that are present in face-to-face interactions.

Advertisement

5. They empower others

Positive reinforcement is a really good thing. Of course, by saying "no", you will have the positive reinforcement that you haven’t added one more thing to your plate but I think that it’s important that when you have done something good for yourself, you reward yourself.

So reward yourself for a job well done. It can be something small like a wonderful piece of dark chocolate, or big like a massage. Whatever it is, it's something that will make your heart sing. You have done something very difficult and you should give yourself credit for a job well done.

Saying "no" is not something that comes naturally to any of us but once you learn the value of doing so, you will be well on your way to reaching the life of your dreams. Saying "no" will help you not only not get overwhelmed but it will keep your time open for more important things.

Advertisement

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate who works exclusively with women to help them be all they want to be. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.