Inside The Now-Defunct 'Naked' Restaurant Where People Ate Completely Nude

Not a fan of dress codes? Don’t worry, you might change your mind after hearing about the now-defunct Innato restaurant in Tenerife, Spain.

In 2017, the largest of the Canary Islands opened an entirely new concept to its millions of visitors: an all-nude dining experience. Yes, you read that right: the dress code was flesh, and taking off your clothes in this public space was highly encouraged.

It sounds a little crazy, right? I mean, who would want their “problem areas” on display while they’re stuffing their face?

However, the entire concept was inspired by a naked pop-up diner in London that had a massive waitlist of over 45,000 people. I guess people really do want to lay it all out there.

Well, why shouldn’t people want to dine in the nude? Most people do it at home anyway, right?

Being naked and sitting around with your friends to eat good food, have a nice conversation, and connect with them were all accomplished without the boundaries of fibers and fabrics. In fact, a deep connection with the people around you was part of the concept, and Innato had taken measures to make that happen.

Former guests of this restaurant had to check their smartphones (and their coats) at the door before being led to a changing room to strip down.

Former guests were given a cozy bathrobe and were then led to their tables, which were separated by bamboo partitions, which allowed them to enjoy the company of their friends in the nude, without being seen by other patrons.

A little bit of nakedness, a little bit of privacy, and some really sexy food? Talk about the perfect date.

While the whole concept of nude dining is hard to veer away from, the menu at this restaurant was worth talking about, too. They offered a “libido-boosting” menu full of aphrodisiacs that were — get this — served on top of human tables! Seriously, this was a thing.

Male and female models were hired to sit pretty while their toned and tanned bodies worked as the serving platters for the guests' food. Don’t worry, though: a few fig leaves and vines were strategically placed to keep everything sanitary.

Love dessert? You had the option to order a “Happy Ending,” which was melted chocolate and strawberries drizzled on top of one of the models.

Aside from the frisky offerings, the menu had pretty delicious items like the Rib Burger, Olindo Lobster, and Pumpkin Ravioli. Something as delicious as this makes you wish they were still open.

The overall atmosphere was just as romantic as you would expect, with candlelight and intimate areas where people used to relax with their oh-so-sexy dinner date.

According to the media in Spain, the restaurant used to save relationships by reviving the love life of couples who had come to dine there.

If this (sadly) now-defunct restaurant — it only lasted a few months — has inspired you, know there are other naked dining experiences all over the world, so grab your boo and plan a romantic getaway trip. Don't forget to leave the clothes at home.

