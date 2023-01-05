Woman Claims She Was Denied Service At A Restaurant Because She Was With A 'Non-Tipping' Friend

Tipping servers at restaurants has become an American custom that many customers feel obligated to perform.

While tipping may be common, it is certainly not a requirement. Customers will most likely tip if they receive exceptional service.

And servers may refuse to assist customers if they are known not to leave a tip.

One woman on TikTok shared her own experience of being refused service at a restaurant in these circumstances.

The woman says her group was denied service at a restaurant because one was a 'non-tipper.'

The woman (@buelistic) stitched her own video with that of another TikToker who emphasized the fact that tipping is not a requirement.

“Nobody is obligated to tip no f–king body,” TikTok user @africanbarb said in the video.

“This girl is absolutely gorgeous and she’s absolutely correct,” Büeli agreed.

Blüeli shares that she is a tattoo artist who encourages clients to tip, considering that she and other artists make a living off of them, however, she acknowledges that tipping is optional and if she only receives the set price then she will understand.

“I recognize that a lot of other people do not feel the same way,” Blüeli says.

She delves into a story involving her and her friends going out to dinner and being denied service when one of her friends was known around the restaurant as being a “non-tipper.”

“Yesterday I went to a restaurant with somebody that I love,” Blüeli shares. She and her friend decided to add another one of their friends to dinner after they were seated.

However, after their friend arrived none of the servers came around the table to assist them anymore. Eventually, the manager came to talk to the group.

“They told us that they would not like to serve us anymore,” Blüeli says. “We asked them why and they told us that tipping was a big reason.”

It turned out that Blüeli’s friend that had later joined the table was known by staff to not tip their servers.

“Because of the field that I am in, I do make sure that I tip everywhere I go,” Blüeli says. “But sometimes my peers might not always do that or have the finances to do so.”

She seeks the opinion of others in regard to tipping their service workers.

“Do you feel like this is a good enough reason to deny service to somebody for the rest of their life if it’s based on tips and the service isn’t always up to par?”

Some TikTok users believed while tipping is optional, it is still the right thing to do.

“You pay for your food, tip for your service. If you don’t wanna tip, serve yourself,” one user commented.

“You’re also not required to return your cart to the cart corral. It just speaks volumes about what type of person you are if you don’t,” another user wrote.

Others pointed out that servers do not earn a high salary, to begin with, and highly depend on tip money.

“Waitstaff work long hard hours at around $5-7 an hour,” one user shared.

Some servers shared their own experiences of refusing service to customers who did not tip.

“When I was a server we had a group come in run us crazy and not tip on multiple occasions. Thought it was even funny. We stopped serving them,” one user wrote.

“If a restaurant paid an hourly wage, most servers wouldn’t do it. Us servers/bartenders make far more on tips. I average a solid 5/600 a shift,” another user revealed.

However, others believed that servers should be earning a higher salary so they do not have to solely rely on tip money for a living.

“People really expect the customers to pay their rent, and instead of getting mad at their employer for underpaying them, they blame the customers,” one user commented.

“It’s only a problem in the service industry because their employers don’t pay them reasonably at all so they rely on tips to live and that makes it toxic,” another added.

