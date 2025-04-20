4 Subtle Signs You’re Not Burned Out, You’re Quiet Cracking

Jobs are scarce. Job-hunting is a nightmare. Wages are insufficient. The economy seems to be in an on-again, off-again tailspin. It's really not a great time to be an American worker, and the pressure is taking its toll even on those whose job situation could be going a lot worse, leading to a situation one HR company has named "quiet cracking."

The term was coined by HR training company TalentLMS to describe a sort of default state most American workers seem to have entered into these days. It's distinct from burnout, which is an untenable, wits' end sort of place that comes from big, outsized problems.

Advertisement

Quiet cracking, on the other hand, is more like the steady accumulation of the fundamental aspects of being an American worker right now, like an annoying background hum that is driving us all crazy.

TalentLMS said this has created "a persistent feeling of workplace unhappiness that leads to disengagement, poor performance, and an increased desire to quit," and their research shows that more than half of us are feeling it. It all comes down to four factors.

1. You have worries about job security and especially the future

As most of us know by now, what passes for "job security" in 2025 is basically "not getting fired," as opposed to previous eras when dedication and loyalty counted toward a reasonably assured career path.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, TalentLMS' research found that most American workers currently employed feel pretty decent about their job security, despite all the economic messiness. In fact, 82% reported feeling secure in their current position.

But when asked about the long-term future of their job, those numbers cratered to more like 62%. This suggests that a huge number of workers feel that while all is well at the moment, it is only a matter of time before they, too, join the ranks of the unemployed. That lack of confidence leads to workplace unhappiness.

2. You're feeling overloaded by economic pressure

Edmond Dantès | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The research found that American workers are deeply worried about a combination of economic woes and a lack of support at work, including insufficient pay. For many, the economic worries aren't necessarily pertaining to their own circumstances, but concerns that the companies they work for are in financial trouble.

Workers are also worried about being replaced by AI and automation, a lack of opportunity for advancement, and a perception that leadership isn't invested in actually leading the company through hard times. That background hum of worry also has people feeling like they're quiet cracking.

3. You feel like your managers don't listen or care about your concerns

It's often said that people don't quit jobs, they quit managers, and TalentLMS' research found this to be weighing heavily on workers' minds. A large chunk, 47%, said they feel like their managers do not listen to them or take their concerns seriously

Advertisement

This leads to what the company called, the "erosion of workplace satisfaction from within." It's not storming out of the office yelling "I quit!" territory, but a slow progression of feeling slighted and taken advantage of that is manifesting in widespread worker unhappiness.

4. You're frustrated by a lack of training and recognition

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

As any HR professional will say, training and recognition are key to employee engagement and retention. It's the glue that keeps a worker feeling like they're making an impact, that they're valued, and that they're a vital part of the team.

Advertisement

Or, at least that's how they feel when training and recognition are done right. But the research shows a lot of employers aren't. Some 42% of workers said they haven't had any opportunities for training or growth in the past 12 months, and TalentLMS found a high correlation between this lack of training and workers feeling devalued, ignored, and frustrated.

If this resonates with you at your job, it might be a sign that there's a bigger issue than just usual, day-to-day job frustration, and that you're on a path toward more damaging dynamics like burnout. Raising the issue with your managers, if you have one who's receptive, might be a good first step toward proactive change at the office. Because, as the research shows, you're definitely not the only one feeling this way in these crazy times.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.