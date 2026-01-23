Kids Who Grew Up In The 90s Played These 4 Songs On Repeat But Totally Missed What They Meant

When it comes to songs you listened to as a kid that you might have totally missed the meaning of, 90s R&B/Hip-Hop is the gift that keeps on giving. There is no end to the awesomeness going on. And thus, it was some of my favorite types of music to listen to as a kid growing up in the 90s.

If you grew up in the 90s, chances are these songs were everywhere — on the radio, on burned CDs, basically playing in the background of your childhood. Back then, you sang laong without a second thought, catching the chorus but missing what the lyrics were really saying. Now, listening as an adult, those same songs hit completely differently.

Kids who grew up in the 90s played these four songs on repeat but totally missed what they meant:

1. Let’s Talk About S*x by Salt-N-Pepa (1991)

You can’t talk '90s music and not touch on this one. Let’s Talk About S*x wasn't Salt-N-Pepa's first (or last) track to put love-making front and center, but this one cemented their place as strong, assertive women in control of their sensuality and sounded a gong for everyone else to take control of theirs.

As a Catholic school kid, this song was the first place I learned about the concept. These were the early days in terms of HIV/AIDS awareness and education, and this song was an awesomely accessible way to get folks to start talking. Salt-N-Pepa threw down the gauntlet. If we’re going to do it, let’s be open and up-front and know exactly what it is we’re doing.

2. I Wanna S*x You Up by Color Me Badd (1991)

So much to say about this song, but really, the biggest point here is that these gentlemen simply don’t seem to grasp how intimacy works. Like, mechanically. This little ditty (which was featured on the New Jack City soundtrack — what?!) features such promises as, “We can do it 'til we both wake up."

Now I’m no expert, but if you’ve both fallen asleep, I'm pretty sure you’re not doing it anymore. Pro tip: Even if only one of you is asleep, there should be no doing it. Everyone needs to be awake for intercourse to be consensual.

There is also mention of “making love until we drown.” Um, who-with-the-what-now? Are they in a pool? Why is drowning presented as a goal? I’m so confused, and based on these lyrics (and the hairstyles in this video), so are the boys of Color Me Badd. It’s like they just need better instructions.

3. I’ll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men (1994)

Most folks my age know this as the song you slow-danced to at your junior prom. It wasn’t until I got a bit older that I realized this is about more than your typical slow-jam seduction. This track gets straight-up instructional. Indeed, most of the lyrics are just directions.

"Close your eyes/make a wish

And blow out the candlelight...

Pour the wine/ Light the fire."

Teenage boys could have made checklists of this thing! In fact, my brother has been known to re-interpret one line as follows: “Throw your clothes on the floor/I’m going to take my clothes off too ... Because that's how this works.” Really, you could hear the conversation going on that way.

Anyway, you have to hand it to them. Boyz II Men were unwavering in their commitment to getting it on. Even if they had to take you through it step-by-step, you were going to have a good time.

4. Doin’ It by LL Cool J featuring Leshaun (1996)

I recently found myself in a debate about whether this song was positive, and my answer — not even taking into account my lifelong crush on LL Cool J — is a resounding, yes! We have two people (one of whom is very excited about everyone’s geographic origins) singing about how mutually psyched they are for their encounter, talking about the protection they use, making sure everyone enjoys the experience, and having a little post-experience verbal high-five. We should all be this committed to “doin’ it well."

And, of course, Honorable Mentions — because you can’t talk '90s songs and leave these two gentlemen out of the conversation:

Bump and Grind by R. Kelly (1994): R. Kelly gives Next a run for their money in the subtlety department.

R. Kelly gives Next a run for their money in the subtlety department. "Pony" by Ginuwine (1996): I once explained the lyrics of this song to my brother. We felt awkward after.

JoEllen Notte is a writer, speaker, researcher, and author. She has been featured in The Daily Dot, AlterNet, Powell's Books Blog, and more.