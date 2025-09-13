12 Formerly Cool Things '90s Kids Collected Because They Were All That & A Bag Of Chips

Every generation of kids has their own weird stuff they couldn't get enough of and begged their parents to buy for them — and 90s kids were no different. Looking back, the things that seemed so cool may seem outdated now. But it's not that the toys loved by 90s kids were any more creative than the toys of other generations, it's that they were the toys of their time.

The formerly cool things 90s kids collected because they were all that and a bag of chips reminds them of a time when things didn't seem so complicated. These items trigger happy memories, and likely taught them a lot and encouraged them to use their imagination. While younger generations may not understand, these collectables brought unending joy.

Here are 12 formerly cool things 90s kids collected because they were all that and a bag of chips

1. Beanie Babies

The Image Party | Shutterstock

Kids who grew up in the 90s remember the Beanie Baby craze, where collective society lost their minds. They might even remember the famous image of a divorced couple who had a custody battle over their collection.

Beanie Babies weren't something you could have one of — no, you needed as many as possible. With all sorts of animals and characters, 90s kids were probably shocked to find out that most of them, aside from rare versions, really aren't worthy anything now.

Advertisement

2. Tamagotchis

AJR_photo | Shutterstock

For anyone older or younger than millennials, who are mostly 90s kids, they likely don't know what a Tamagotchi is. Called digital pets or robot pets, they became an extremely popular toy fad. These were as cutting edge as cutting edge could be at the time. Carrying around a digital pet in your pocket, feeding and playing with it throughout the day, was simply unheard of.

According to research from the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction, digital toys that gave interactive experiences are often remembered fondly, and serve as a reminder of how simple things were unbelievable at that time.

Advertisement

3. Pogs

ProjectXen | Shutterstock

The game Pogs originated from a brand of juice made from passionfruit, orange, and guava (POG). People used the POG bottle caps to play the game before it became commercialized.

Nineties kids likely remember spending hours on end playing pogs with their friends. There were even machines they could use to create their own pogs, which usually involved using photos from magazines and getting creative with it.

Advertisement

4. Troll dolls

ju_see | Shutterstock

Although Troll dolls were created in the 1950s by a Danish baker, they had a huge resurgence in popularity in the 1990s. Even more recently, there have been numerous "Trolls" movies that are based off the toyline.

Not only are they colorful and fun, but people find them adorable. And as research has found over the years, collecting items like this reduces stress, builds community, and helps people express and process their emotions.

Advertisement

5. Polly Pockets

Luoxi | Shutterstock

Teeny tiny toys were super fun for kids to collect in the 90s, even though parents were likely worried about their kids putting those toys up their noses. Although LEGO was popular in the 1960s and 70s, as well as around this time and even today, Polly Pocket was something a bit different.

They were fun, easy to carry around, and allowed kids to use their imaginations. And according to psychologist Kathryn L. Keough, pretend play boosts creativity, emotional and social skills, and communication among children.

Advertisement

6. 'Goosebumps' books

The Image Party | Shutterstock

If there's one thing R.L. Stine knows how to do, it's come up with stories that scare even the bravest kids. These books promised to give kids goosebumps, and they delivered.

Even though the material was horror, the fact that kids were reading was a great thing. Not only does reading benefit their brain development, and create bonding opportunities with parents, but leads to "better cognition, mental health, and educational attainment in adolescence."

Advertisement

7. Furbies

Kara Milan | Shutterstock

Furbies were one of the formerly cool things 90s kids collected. They were a must-have robotic toy because they spoke, responded to stimuli, and could pick up on language the more they were used.

Despite being banned from the NSA and the Pentagon, 90s kids look back on their experiences with Furbies fondly. Even though, without all their fur, they look pretty scary.

Advertisement

8. Action figures

Aisyaqilumaranas | Shutterstock

Whether it was Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or G.I. Joe soldiers, many 90s kids collected some form of action figure. As they became adults, the nostalgia kept them thinking about their cherished childhood memories with these toys.

As one collector put it, "Collecting action figures is a hobby that spans across generations. From the joy of playtime in childhood to the nostalgia and appreciation for craftsmanship in adulthood, action figures hold a lasting appeal. They serve as a connection to our favorite fictional worlds, a medium for storytelling and self-expression, and a tangible reminder of the joys of imaginative play."

Advertisement

9. Movies on VHS

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Everybody collected their favorite movies on VHS tapes back in the 90s. While many people visited the video rental store to check out their favorite films, a lot of kids begged their parents to buy them a more permanent version.

Though VHS was widely phased out in the early 2000s, and films stopped being released on VHS around 2006, there was nothing quite like the "be kind, rewind" mindset of that time.

Advertisement

10. Nintendo 64 games

robtek | Shutterstock

The Nintendo 64 console was a staple in the homes of kids who played video games. Whereas Atari was famous for the game Pong, the N64 featured games that offered groundbreaking graphics and unique games, including Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

While video games became a point of contention among parents, there are actually incredible benefits for kids who play them, including resilience, strong social skills, and emotional regulation. And even though these older consoles are seen more as collectables these days, the hours and hours of fun is something 90s kids won't ever forget.

Advertisement

11. Gel pens

Luke Richardson from Getty Images via Canva

Every 90s kid remembers using milky pens, or gel pens, to write the name of their crush everywhere, play MASH, or hand in an assignment that was colorful and fun. For millennials, they were a staple of school supplies.

Teachers may have been annoyed by them, but for 90s kids, they certainly look back on using them with a sense of nostalgia.

Advertisement

12. Pokémon cards

Daniel Dror | Shutterstock

Pokémon cards exploded in popularity in U.S. in the late-1990s, which means you couldn't just collect one — you had to "catch 'em all," so to speak. Between trading cards with friends or battling in games, these cards really set the tone for 90s culture.

As of 2025, the company has produced over 75 billion trading cards worldwide, with over 1,000 Pokémon species, successful television shows and movies, and merchandise as far as the eye can see.

Samantha Maffucci is a writer and editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology, and astrology.