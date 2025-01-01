If You Can Embrace These 8 Things In Life, You'll Feel A Happiness You've Never Known Before

The easiest ways to shift your consciousness.

Woman embracing the sun, feeling happiness. alesiakozik | Pexels
If learning to be happy were easy, the world would be filled with joy all the time. But with all the chaos swirling around, personally and globally, finding happiness can feel a wee bit elusive.

Work is hectic, your kids are demanding, and your partner feels neglected. When was the last time you paused for self-care activities like a manicure or a long bath?

If you can embrace these 8 things in life, you'll feel a happiness you've never known before:

1. Honor the sun

woman smiling on the beach Ground Picture / Shutterstock

At some point in the morning, even on the way to work, face the sun and take a few minutes to stand still and feel its warmth. Envision it flowing into your mind, heart, and body, and send its light wherever you need healing.

2. Show gratitude for water

woman washing face Dasha Petrenko / Shutterstock

When you splash your face after you wake up, pause to consider the stream of water passing through your hands. Honor the marriage of nature and technology that carries this life-giving flow from reservoirs and wells through pipes and into your home.

A theoretical analysis published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology explored the broader concept of gratitude for nature. It demonstrated that gratitude for natural elements like water can increase environmental awareness, positive emotions, and a greater connection to the planet. This could encourage more sustainable practices like water conservation. The benefits of practicing gratitude for water may vary depending on factors like access to clean water, cultural perspectives, and personal experiences.

3. Appreciate nature

person running their hands through grass VALUA VITALY / Shutterstock

Hold a clump of dirt in your hand — from a potted plant, a garden, or under your favorite tree.

Feel the grounding life force of Mother Earth and appreciate the natural cycle of seed, blossom, fruit, decay, death, and rebirth.

4. Savor your favorite cup of tea or coffee

woman drinking coffee and smiling Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Even if you typically drink a cuppa on the fly or work at your desk, take a moment to savor the aroma and appreciate its warmth and energy as it makes its way through your system. Just be careful not to over-caffeinate!

In mindfulness tea meditation at the University of California, Davis instructed to focus on the warmth and feel of the bowl. As you enjoy your tea, think about smell and taste sensations. Acknowledge your thoughts as you stray from the tea, but come back to focusing on the sensation of holding your cup and enjoying the flavor of your tea.

5. Cherish your loved ones

two women hugging Yuri A / Shutterstock

Place your hand on your heart and focus your attention there. Close your eyes and welcome images of those who love you most to fill your inner vision. Reflect on the gifts in your life and whisper a "thank you" to each one.

6. Celebrate your body

woman dancing Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Check-in with your body for any tension, and breathe gently into each spot, draw the tightness away from the area on the inhalation, and dispel it into the atmosphere on the out-breath.

Then, focus on your areas of strength and send a blessing for the ways they support you. Doing a body scan in mindfulness practices is a valuable tool for stress reduction, enhancing self-awareness, and improving emotional regulation. An Irish Journal of Psychological Medicine review showed that regular body scans can significantly decrease perceived tension and anxiety levels by allowing individuals to become more mindful of their physical sensations throughout the body.

7. Smile at a stranger

two men talking in front of a laptop Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

That’s right, crinkle your eyes and turn up the corners of your mouth in a sincere smile to someone you're passing on the street.

Think of a time when an unexpected smile from someone you didn't know brightened your day and offer it as a gentle, random act of kindness.

8. Take a moment for a "coming home" blessing

woman walking out door Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

As you cross the threshold of your front doorway at the end of the day, stop for a moment with your hand on the frame and give thanks that you have a safe, nurturing home to return to.

You can even hang a special little picture or object next to the doorway to create a tangible blessing point. A 2022 randomized controlled trial on gratitude generally suggests that expressing appreciation for even seemingly mundane items like a phone can positively impact one's well-being by helping one focus on the positive aspects of one's life, potentially reducing stress and increasing happiness. However, it's essential to maintain a balanced perspective and not become overly reliant on technology.

Deborah Roth is a career/life transition coach, relationship coach, and interfaith minister with over 35 years of experience coaching, training, and speaking.

