11 Oddly Fun Ways To Finally Start Loving Your Body, According To Experts

Could your relationship with you body use a little maintenance?
The verdict is in: Bad body image has all kinds of detrimental effects on your life. The way we see it, you have two options: Sit on your hands and wallow or get up and do something about it, and we urge you to try the latter.
After all, you've got one body. You need to take care of it, make sure you're getting adequate nutrition, hydration and exercise. You must also rest and spend time connecting with other people.
Oh, and some people say you should also meditate and take in 10 minutes of early morning sunshine outdoors every day. Many people say that these are the only ways to truly love your body.
The truth is, loving your body can be very simple. We turned to some of our Experts for insights to help us find ways to love our bodies better — methods that are gentle and sometimes even fun.
With that in mind, here tips for how you can begin to improve your relationship with your body right away.
Here are 11 ways to love your body that might even make you happier, too
1. Discover your top five favorites.
Spend some time thinking about who you are, and pick out the top five things you love about yourself. They don't all have to be about your body. Write these top five things down, and tape the list to your mirror, stick it on your dashboard or pin it to your purse. The moment you start to feel bad about your body, read your list.
2. Avoid the magazines in the checkout aisle
Fashion and gossip magazines can be a huge trigger for body insecurity. The moment we see how beautiful and skinny people look in magazines, we start to feel like we don't measure up and never can. While we might know the images are Photoshopped, or that some of the models are struggling with an eating disorder, that might not be enough to stop the negative self-talk.
The best course is to avoid those triggers completely. So resist the temptation to flip through those mags on check-out, and catch up with a friend via text or play a brain-stimulating word or numbers game on your phone.
3. Compliment, others (& avoid criticism)
This article is about loving yourself, so why does it matter what you think of other people? Well, if you are always judging others, then you probably expect other people to judge you. In turn, this might increase your concern about your body. And if your habit is to judge others, then you probably judge yourself as well.
While judging others might give you a temporary feeling of superiority, constantly criticizing can have serious long-term effects for you. The kinder you are to others, the kinder you will be to yourself.
4. Practice letting go of your most limiting thoughts
Be consciously aware of self-talk. Whenever you catch yourself with negative thoughts, switch gears and practice letting go of whatever limiting thoughts may be drifting to and fro your mind. Only focus on the thoughts that fuel positivity and self-acceptance because your life is a mirrored reflection of your relationship with yourself.
5. Eat foods that nourish your body — that make you happy, too
Are you someone who strives for instant gratification over long-term health? Chips, soda, fast food or other forms of junk food may be pleasurable for a few moments, but it usually isn't too long before self-judgement and guilt creep in. Rather than eating with the mindset of what sounds good now, try to focus on what will help you feel good afterwards.
6. Kick others out of your self-worth
When you let people define your self-worth, you give away your power. Rebuild your self-esteem by letting go of all your past mistakes and low points you have experienced. Once you define your own worth, the need to prove yourself to the other people will dissipate as you blind the world with your most radiant and authentic self.
7. Focus on your uniqueness
Each body is as unique as a fingerprint. Spend some time thinking about what you do like about your body. Spend some time each day focusing on your uniqueness. As you become more comfortable with it, you will develop a confidence that will translate into a thriving relationship.
8. Replace critical self-talk with
It is the most widespread plague that attacks thriving relationships. Catch critical self-talk, and then recite ten uplifting statements to yourself. Write down the ten uplifting statements and carry them with you at all times. Say the positive statements even if you don't yet believe them. Eventually you will begin to believe, and will feel better about yourself.
9. Find a quiet spot, close your eyes and take a full body check
Think about the many ways your body works for you every day. Can you feel your heart pumping? Appreciating your body is the biggest step to a caring relationship with your body, and to thoroughly enjoying all the ways you can support your body in the same way it supports you.
10. Sing in the shower
Hearing our favorite songs on the radio makes us feel great. We sing along and reminisce about the good old days. Take it one step further and start singing in the shower. Pretend there's an audience loving your melodic voice. Oh, and by the way, you'll be naked while you're humming away.
11. Play dress up with the girls
Call it "Girls Night In" instead of "Girls Night Out." Bring a few party favors, makeup and some wardrobe changes. Let your friends know which outfit you look the best in and make the outfit your date night apparel, even if you're dating yourself for the evening.
Loving yourself and loving your body can be a challenge for a lot of people, but the benefits are so awesome you be able to help but want to hug yourself all over!
