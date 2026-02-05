You know the type: they walk into a party, a meeting, even a hospital waiting room, and five minutes later, they're already laughing with someone like they've known them for years. Meanwhile, the rest of us are awkwardly hovering near the snack table or scrolling on our phones, waiting for someone to approach us.

Research supports the idea that people with these distinct personality traits, which are usually associated with extroversion, help the world move forward by putting themselves out there and taking risks when many of us are afraid. They are conscientious, friendly, and can usually walk into any room and find a new best friend.

People who can walk into any room and make a friend usually have these 7 distinct personality traits:

1. They're good at making conversation

Relationships make the world go around. Whether it's professional or personal, being able to connect with people is key. Whoever you need to meet, an extrovert can help you do that. Need a new job, a significant other, a project funded, or just terrified at a party, stick by your outgoing buddy. They will keep you safe and comfortable as they make introductions, keep the conversation flowing, and help everyone feel more at ease.

This is especially helpful if you are shy or if it takes you longer to get to know people. They have stories and information that connect you to others that come right off the top of their heads. They provide that important "in" for you to be able to take off with that new person.

2. They're captivating storytellers

These sociable beings will put themselves and their ideas right out there for everyone to love or hate. They are straight-shooters and enthusiastic about their beliefs and passions. They know they may take a hit by some, but are typically savvy enough to handle it. If you're scared to say it, they will probably do it for you.

They command a room and tell a story like nobody's business. Just watch the show come alive — then you decide if and when you're going to jump in. And don't worry, if it's going wrong, they'll figure out how to deal with the situation or move on to another hot topic.

3. They're wildly entertaining

If you're bored, need some spice in your life, or just need a good laugh, call your gregarious companion. They have endless, humorous stories and will pull you out of a funk faster than a speeding bullet. I've heard others say that an extrovert brightens up a room or makes any event come alive. With our news providing so much tragedy and negative content, we all need that breath of fresh air that reminds us that life can be fun.

"Being an extrovert or an introvert isn't about being shy or speaking out — it's about how you gain energy and how you process it," explained life coach Debra Smouse. "Being around others energizes extroverts, while introverts need quiet (and sometimes solitude) to recharge."

4. They're not on their phone all the time

Sure, extroverts love their technology. However, talking and being social are number one for them. They want to communicate with you and find out what is happening in your world. They want to tell you about their experiences, and if you're lucky, they will listen long enough to let you get a couple of words in too. They naturally pull you toward them, which is much better than the two of you sitting there staring at your phones.

5. They're really good at making introductions

Converse with them long enough, and they will point you in the right direction of whatever you need in life. They know lots of people, and those people have referrals. They will find your next stylist and introduce you to your next boss — or even your next boyfriend or girlfriend. They enjoy making things happen for other people, so connecting with one gets you what you need. Worried about your pet, your health, or who the heck is going to haul away your couch, they know what to do.

6. They loosen everyone up

Extroverts tire easily of the same old thing. One study explored how the extroverted brain's reward system is more sensitive. They look for new and exciting experiences and will bring you long for the ride if you like. They are persuasive, so they will actually pull you along whether you like it or not. Trying new things will enhance your creativity and open up new opportunities that add zest to your life.

7. They make life feel more full

According to researcher Dan Buettner, science supports the keys to happiness lie in having a sense of purpose, self-acceptance, and a supportive social network, which all personality types can form. Studies on happiness also confirm that having some good friends and at least one close relationship are key to feeling your best. Extroverts provide opportunities for that ever-important social interaction needed in your life.

Experiencing someone who can walk into any room and make a friend means finding someone who not only helps you through the chaos but also has the depth to be a good pal for life. When that gift is given to you, appreciate it, honor it, say thank you, and enjoy the ride.

Lori Peters is a dating coach, radio show host, writer, and speaker on happiness and well-being. Her passion is to help others create more happiness in their loving relationships.