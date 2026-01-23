Have you ever walked into someone’s home and noticed how well-curated each item was? Not only did the items show off their personality, but also the effort they put into learning. Not everyone thinks at a genius level, but you can tell how intelligent someone is by what they keep in their home.

There is no one definition of a genius. Most of these people have high IQs. However, their level of intelligence isn’t always calculated by an IQ test. Genius-level thinkers have a sense of originality. They crave learning and expanding their minds. These people are creative and think outside the box. From what they read to the hobbies they have, the most intelligent people may try to keep their smarts under wraps. However, they may give it away by the items they keep in their homes.

People who think at a genius level usually have these 11 items in their homes

1. Shelves full of books

When you visit a friend’s home, most of the time, you’ll see books on a shelf. When someone has a near-genius-level IQ, the choice of books will look different. Popular novels will be on the average person’s list of read books, but a truly deep thinker will opt for more complicated reads. Whether it’s a long list of classics or thought-provoking philosophy books, the variety on their shelf will stand out.

Having the ability to choose books makes for a happier reading experience. When someone has a shelf full of books from all genres, they can make decisions about what to read and feel more satisfied. A genius-level thinker keeps a wide variety of books at their disposal. They choose to read rather than scroll or watch TV, which sets them apart from the average thinker.

2. Walls full of art

We may not realize it, but viewing art is a transformative experience. It gets us thinking. Artistic expression is important. It can change how we view the world. It can inspire us to be better people. The average person might not have the same reaction to art that genius-level thinkers do. They form connections to pieces and often keep their walls lined with the best designs.

Art moves us. It gives us emotional and sensory satisfaction. Genius-level thinkers know this, and they find value in having art on their walls.

3. A dictionary they can access easily

When was the last time you saw a dictionary? Likely, while you were in high school or college. If someone has a near-genius mind, they keep one on hand. They never want things to get lost in translation. Plus, they are open to expanding their vocabulary whenever possible.

A strong vocabulary helps them explain themselves more clearly. It also allows people to take them more seriously. When they use complex sentences, they show how intelligent they are.

4. Journals they use regularly

I wouldn’t consider myself a genius-level thinker, but I do value the hobby of keeping a journal. It helps me regulate my emotions. I also use my journal to store memories, printing pictures and writing about experiences. When someone is a genius, not only do they understand the importance of writing about their feelings, but they also use countless notebooks to write down ideas that come to mind.

Aside from writing down experiences, feelings, and ideas, journals can be used for stress relief. Genius thinkers often carry a heavy load. When they need to relax, some may use their journal as a space for stress relief. Keeping a journal is one of the most beneficial ways to relieve stress.

5. Musical instruments

Imagine you walk into someone's home and they have a harp on display. I don’t know about you, but when I think of a harp, I picture a genius-level thinker. Instruments have often been linked to intelligence. Some people have a natural gift for music, while others can learn by ear. No matter how they learned them, musical instruments can be a sign that someone is an especially thoughtful individual.

Science supports the idea that smart individuals play instruments. One study found a connection between music education and intelligence in elementary school students. The students had higher cognitive function. Sticking with music through adulthood can make someone a genius-level thinker.

6. Noise-cancelling headphones

I love a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones. When I need to focus, having a tool to block out the world around me is beneficial. Genius-level thinkers see the benefits of having these on hand. When they need to tap into their minds, they can drown out the sound of the world around them. They want to think without distraction, and noise-cancelling headphones are known to provide that benefit.

Genius-level thinkers put effort into forming their thoughts and opinions. Whether they are writing something down, reading, or working on art, the silence headphones bring helps them hone in.

7. A dedicated space to think in

Have you walked into someone’s home and noticed a small reading nook? Surrounded by bookshelves, a single chair may be in the corner with no distractions around it. It’s a perfect area for them to devote to thinking. Whether it’s reading a good book or writing down their thoughts and ideas, a dedicated workspace shows their ability to think deeply. They prioritize quiet downtime.

If someone enjoys having time alone, they may be a genius-level thinker. People who are comfortable being alone can better process their thoughts. It allows them a moment of clarity, according to the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute.

8. Intentional clutter

When we see a cluttered home, we look down on the person who lives there. We often view a clean, clutter-free home as the standard of intelligence, but some studies have discovered that may not be the case. Many historical figures, including Albert Einstein, were notorious for working on a messy desk.

An interesting study found that sometimes, clutter can spark innovation. When participants were asked to think of creative ways to use ping pong balls, those in the messy space were more innovative, while those in the clean space were less so. Of course, this doesn’t mean they live in chaos. However, a little mindful clutter here and there can be a sign of a true genius.

9. Works in progress

Do you have a friend who has notes all over their home? They have ideas scribbled on countless pieces of paper. They may have a whiteboard with concepts written down. These are ideas saved for another day. Sometimes, it can be as simple as notes to remember to tackle a task. Whatever it is, these little works in progress show that they are always thinking of the next big thing.

Having works in progress all around the house might appear messy. However, some believe that people who leave trails behind are secretly creative geniuses.

10. Quotes for inspiration

We often hear about the power of inspirational quotes. Is there any truth to that? Some may find them cheesy. However, they could actually spark innovation. They can, you guessed it, inspire us. When we are working on a new task or trying to get through the workday, these positive words can uplift us. Geniuses know this and keep them around the house to keep them motivated when times are tough.

“Often, quotes help us make sense of the social, cultural, and political culture of our times. They inspire us to live up to our ideals, remind us of our humanity, and enrich our understanding of ourselves,” says Marilyn Price-Mitchell, Ph.D.

11. Excellent lighting

Have you ever walked into someone's home and seen how perfectly lit it was? The lighting wasn’t overwhelming or too bright. Instead, it’s soft and cozy. They have perfectly curated how they want their space to be lit. Everything in the background of their space is kept the way that works best for them.

Light influences our circadian rhythm. Certain shades of light have a bigger influence on certain parts of our mind. A genius-thinker sees the positives in keeping their background well-lit. Certain lighting can reduce stress and anxiety and improve focus.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.