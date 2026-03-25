When a person has common sense, they possess a specific kind of intelligence that allows them to make decisions based on logic, self-awareness, and by observing. While the signs a person has common sense may not be so noticeable at first, as these individuals don't just use their book smart, it becomes a bit more obvious based on their actions. Because if someone has actual common sense, they'll do certain things on a regular basis.

These people are incredibly practical and navigate everyday life without needing interference from others. They take the time to weigh the benefits and downsides of any particular situation and choice, thinking on it before acting. While not everyone possesses this important skill, their good judgment can get them very far in life.

If someone has actual common sense, they'll do these 11 things on a regular basis

1. They keep an open mind and do their own research

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People with actual common sense tend to keep an open mind, especially when presented with new information. When someone expresses an opinion that differs from theirs, they don't automatically shift their perspective; rather, they take time to research before coming to their own conclusion.

Having an open mind is crucial to learning and understanding, so when someone is unbiased, they are more likely to understand the topic, which creates an understanding between themselves and the person making them think about their beliefs. Those with common sense who remain open-minded use their best judgment and decision-making in situations like these.

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2. They don't take risks without good reason

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Whether it's thinking about all their options before acting or weighing the risks of certain financial decisions, if someone has actual common sense, they'll do these things on a regular basis. They don't feel the need to take risks without a reason. And if they do, they are entirely certain they will benefit from their own actions.

These individuals ask themselves questions before acting, thinking about whether or not their next move will be worth it to them. Of course, taking risks isn't a bad thing necessarily and can come from a place of logical thinking.

However, a study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that people who take risks do so for the thrill or adventure of the experience, and that impulsivity is the main reason for risk-taking, not logic. So, people who tend to take more risks do so for short-term gratification, not long-term benefits.

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3. They listen to their gut

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Our gut instinct is there to keep us safe and away from danger. And when a person has actual common sense, they'll listen to their gut in every action they take.

Research conducted on rats found that rats depended on their instincts to keep them safe. When threatened by a potential predator, rats retreated to their home. Only when the threat was considered low-risk did the rats finally reemerge from their hiding and collect the food pellets, showing that instincts are necessary for survival.

Much like rats or other animals who rely on their instincts, people who have common sense do the same. If something doesn't feel right to them, they take a moment to think and trust themselves entirely.

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4. They're reliable to a fault

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People with excellent common sense constantly have others coming to them for advice, when they need someone to lean on, or when they need to complete a certain task or project. They're incredibly reliable, though it can come with some downsides occasionally.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explained, "People who are high in guilt-proneness are more likely to be trustworthy than are individuals who are low in guilt-proneness." So, for reliable individuals, they may feel guilty due to the amount of responsibility they feel they have, or the pressure to help others.

Despite this, because they have real common sense, they are able to work through these feelings of guilt and rationalize that it's not something they should burden themselves with.

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5. They set firm boundaries

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People with actual common sense understand the importance of setting boundaries and saying no when they don't want to do something. It might be hard for them, but they are quick to reinforce and restate their boundaries, especially if it puts themselves or anyone they love in danger.

Setting boundaries helps us feel secure in our surroundings, which creates a space for our mental health to flourish. According to marriage counselor Nicola Beer, "Establishing boundaries not only protects people from being hurt or taken advantage of, it's also a form of self-respect that helps bring enormous peace to our lives."

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6. They don't engage in harmful behavior

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When it comes to their health, they use common sense to ensure they're making it a priority. They understand the importance of getting a good night's sleep, exercising, and eating a well-balanced diet. Because they are focused on their physical health in this way, they steer clear of things that can harm them, like substances and other associated activities.

They look out for themselves because they understand the importance of good health. In fact, research from the International Journal of Nursing Studies determined that improved self-care results in better well-being, and lower morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. And that's great news for those who use their common sense to stay on top of their health.

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7. They don't overspend

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Whether it's shopping for sales or creating a monthly budget, if someone has actual common sense, they'll do these things on a regular basis, focusing on never overspending. They carefully keep track of where their money goes and stay on top of their finances. They know what they can and can't spend.

Understandably, this isn't easy, but the consequences of financial recklessness are severe. One report from TIAA Institute found that 42% of U.S. adults say that money affects their mental health negatively. Due to this financial stress, there's been a 34% increase in tardiness. An additional study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues reported that "a higher degree of financial worries was significantly associated with higher psychological distress."

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8. They're perceptive of their environment

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If someone has actual common sense, they likely have the important ability to spot glaring red flags from a mile away, and then act accordingly. Many people ignore those same red flags, but a common sense individual distances themselves from the risky situation.

For example, if they notice they are in a toxic relationship, they will take appropriate action for the sake of their mental health. Because lacking a stable partner is associated with depressive symptoms, they move away from the red flags without making any excuses. They understand that staying may result in worsening mental health, and that's a risk they're not willing to take.

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9. They wait before making a decision

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A person's intelligence cannot be based on how long it takes for them to make a decision, as a study published in Nature Communications pointed out that people who take their time solving complex problems tend to have higher IQs.

Intelligent minds take longer to process information. As the study found, slower brains are more synchronized with one another, which may explain why it takes intelligent individuals longer to figure out complex problems.

But the brains of people with common sense operate the same way as those who are intelligent. So, when a person has actual common sense, they pause before making a decision, as their brain needs time to process before taking action.

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10. They're vigilant and hyper-aware

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If someone has actual common sense, they'll remain hyper-aware of the world around them, whether it's strangers passing them on the street or noticing sounds that seem out of place. When they're out in the world, they aren't on their phones endlessly scrolling; rather, they stay vigilant, paying close attention to the people and places around them.

They also do their best to avoid going out alone or putting themselves in dangerous locations or situations. But even without a companion, people with actual common sense know that keeping away danger means preventing it from happening in the first place.

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11. They avoid unnecessary drama and conflict

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For individuals with actual common sense, they find unnecessary conflict or drama to be draining on their emotional and physical state. They see situations like these as inherently negative. And because they're intent on setting and keeping boundaries, they won't deal with people who violate theirs.

Rather than give into the circus of it all, these people are focused on protecting their energy. A lot of conflict can create burnout, and that's something they will avoid altogether. It's just one of those things they don't need to think too much about, and will instantly walk away.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.