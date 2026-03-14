Communication is the cornerstone of your relationship, whether you're newly dating or married, yet many people struggle to connect with the person they love and effectively communicate with one another. If you want to have a healthy relationship, there are certain words that you need to avoid, but they often end up in your everyday conversations — and they're negatively impacting your relationship, whether you realize it or not.

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So what phrases are the root of these relationship problems? Ask yourself how many times you've said these to your partner over just the last few days: "I'm fine." "Everything is good." "I'm okay."

You just blurt these everyday phrases— fine, good, okay — out without any real consideration for the consequences of how much they hold you back. They’re so automatic you don’t even realize you’re saying them, but when you do, you're slowly making yourself miserable, and the happiest people have sworn these phrases off altogether.

Happy people eventually stop saying these 3 everyday phrases because they just hold you back:

1. Happy people stop saying, 'Everything is good'

Communication is one of the most important elements in your relationship, and by being so general with your statements, you are cutting the conversation short before it can begin.

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If you are "fine" with not talking at all, go ahead and take this approach. If you’re interested in having more profound conversations, your answers should leave room for growth.

The depth of what you say shapes the quality of what comes back. Research has found that the quality of couples' communication is directly tied to relationship satisfaction and that this holds across different types of conversations, meaning even everyday exchanges matter more than most couples realize.

2. Happy people stop saying 'I'm fine'

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Being so general creates room for doubt. Are you really "fine?" Is everything really "good?" There must be something interesting that’s happening with your day.

Stop saying such general things, and start talking about the real stuff. If you don’t share yourself, your partner can’t attempt to understand what’s going on with you.

Sharing your actual thoughts and feelings with your partner isn't just nice to do; it's what builds closeness. According to research on the Interpersonal Process Model of Intimacy, self-disclosure is one of the two fundamental mechanisms through which intimacy is built, and greater self-disclosure is consistently associated with higher relationship satisfaction, love, and commitment.

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3. Happy people stop saying 'I'm okay'

If there’s no room for the conversation to grow (and you create doubt with your generality), you're closing yourself off to your partner. Without even realizing it, you just dismissed their interest in you, and you're training them not to ask. A 2022 study found that for any given couple, worsened communication over time consistently predicts future deteriorations in relationship satisfaction, meaning the habits you build today are quietly shaping where your relationship ends up tomorrow.

These general phrases are slowly picking away at your relationship, but you can make a difference in how you communicate. General questions are met with general answers. If you are more specific in the way you communicate, you'll get more specific, buildable answers.

Don’t ask, "How was your day?" Instead, ask, "How was your meeting with the new client?" And if you’re still getting a general answer, ask a follow-up question like, "Were they on board with the plan?” It's time you start being more specific — and honest — with your answers, too.

Stop generalizing your life. Share your day fully — the good and the bad — with your partner. Share your thoughts and feelings about something you're going through.

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Building relationships and communication skills is all about the details. You must be more aware of what and how you say things, or one day, you’ll find that you and your partner aren't communicating at all.

Ravid Yosef is a dating and relationship coach. She is an established advice column writer, Certified NLP Practitioner, and Award-winning marketer.