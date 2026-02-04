While they may be a liability, sometimes it’s fun to be around someone who has no filter. They are never afraid to say what’s on their mind. Of course, this can often lead to trouble.

Those with zero filter will speak their mind bluntly. They can be guilty of speaking without censoring. Not taking others into mind, they say what they think without any regard. They are direct. They say what they mean without apology. These individuals may be impulsive. One thing is certain: you will always know what they’re thinking. They will verbalize it with certain phrases, and it shows in their actions.

People with zero filter almost always use these 11 phrases without realizing

1. ‘You’re so sensitive’

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Someone with no filter may have no fear in the words they say. It can be easy for them to speak their mind, even if what they’re saying isn’t kind. When they fail to bite their tongue and say something that hurts someone else, instead of dealing with the repercussions of their actions, they’ll say, ‘You’re so sensitive.’ It’s a way to dismiss the other person’s feelings. They feel they should be able to say whatever they want, regardless of how they are feeling.

Some people are naturally sensitive. It can be a gift that allows them to feel empathy. They may take things personally because they feel things deeply. Someone with zero filter is unafraid of how their words impact people and may accuse them of being sensitive.

Advertisement

2. ‘Not to brag, but…’

Srdjanns74 from Getty Images via Canva

Having no filter means someone isn’t afraid to share things about themselves. Sometimes, they may try to make themselves sound better than they actually are. While there are benefits to sharing your accomplishments, if a person without a filter does so, they can struggle to read the room. They could be boasting about themselves at an inappropriate time. They might not care how it makes other people feel.

If someone without a filter is bragging, they may try to play it off. They’ll say something like, ‘Not to brag, but…’ to show they are bragging while pretending they are not. Bragging in some contexts can make others around them uncomfortable.

Advertisement

3. ‘No offense, but…’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

We’ve all heard this phrase. When it’s said, we all know the words following it will be offensive. Someone without a filter may use this as a buffer before they say something controversial. They’re setting it up to make it seem like they don’t mean to be offensive, but it is clear that they are.

If a person without a filter says this, there could be an added layer there. They are not afraid to say something offensive, but they want to make sure they do not face repercussions for their words.

Advertisement

4. ‘You look so tired’

Photodjo from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some days, we are tired. Life is complicated, and we are always moving at a mile a minute. However, we’ve come to equate the phrase ‘you look tired’ as a backhanded comment. It can be a subtle way to tell you they do not think you look great. Sometimes this phrase is said because people are concerned about you. It’s clear, though, when a person without a filter says this. They are sharing their true feelings without sounding too rude.

This type of comment can have a major impact on someone. Once again, a person without a filter isn’t afraid of how their words will make others feel. They are blunt without apology.

Advertisement

5. ‘I’m just being honest’

AzmanL from Getty Images Signature via Canva

A person without a filter may love to use the phrase ‘I’m just being honest.’ They are not afraid to be blunt. It’s easier for them to speak their mind than the average person. However, this phrase can be hurtful. When someone is overly harsh and plays it off as being honest, it stings.

Being brutally honest is just that, brutal. It hurts those around them. Instead of carefully thinking through their words, they say whatever comes to mind. It can get them in trouble. Instead of being honest, they are just being mean.

Advertisement

6. ‘It’ll be fine’

Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

We’ve all heard someone say, ‘It’ll be fine.’ When someone without a filter uses this phrase, it’s not always a positive thing. It may seem like they are lifting you up, but in certain contexts, it can be cruel. If you’re venting to someone without a filter and they brush you off, saying everything is fine, it can sting. This is a way they can dismiss you.

If someone tells you that you are fine when you feel like you are not, it can be painful. They may be trying to tell you that they think what you are going through isn’t a big deal. This phrase can be emotional invalidation.

Advertisement

7. ‘That's not my problem’

Odua Images via Canva

Sometimes, a person without a filter can get themselves in trouble by speaking their mind. If someone is sharing something difficult, they may be tempted to use this phrase. Whether that person is telling them they are hurt by the words they say or venting about something that is bothering them, a person with zero filter may say things like, ‘It’s not my problem.’

By saying something isn’t their problem, they are refusing to take accountability for their actions. They may never apologize or acknowledge that something they did hurt someone else. They can feel comfortable blowing everything off by claiming it is not their problem.

Advertisement

8. ‘I’m not trying to be rude’

Drazen_ from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We have all heard this phrase. When someone without a filter throws it around, it’s clear they know what they said was hurtful. This type of person is comfortable being direct. What they say can come off as a jab. Rude commentary can lead to strained relationships. People who aren’t afraid to say what they are thinking can easily hurt someone’s feelings, whether they mean to or not.

“The truth is, there is a fine line between direct and rude communication styles, and that same statement you just made can be seen as direct or rude depending on many factors, including culture, context, nonverbal cues, and neurotype,” says Amy Marschall, PsyD. “Interpreting a direct statement as rude can lead to conflict and miscommunication. When two people have different communication styles, their perceptions can differ, causing direct communication to be perceived as rudeness.”

Advertisement

9. ‘At least I’m not fake’

digitalskillet from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Nobody wants to be called fake. Being our authentic selves is important. However, what happens when being real goes too far? Sometimes, it can make others in their life feel hurt. While saying what we think is important, a little filter now and then may be beneficial for maintaining relationships. Of course, it’s not appropriate to lie often, but saying things gently can help.

When someone doesn’t have a filter, they may be proud of their authenticity. They will say what they feel with pride. If they face backlash, they may say, ‘At least I’m not fake.’It may be a defense mechanism to protect themselves.

Advertisement

10. ‘Am I the only one who thinks that?’

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Someone without a filter will say what they think without holding back. Sometimes, it can land them in hot water. They may feel comfortable sharing their opinions about other people, but if it is met with backlash, they may use the phrase, ‘Am I the only one who thinks that?’ They may wonder why no one else feels the same way they do. They may prefer not to share their thoughts publicly like that. Whatever the reason, this phrase may be used to make them seem unapologetically honest.

A person like this may try to control all conversations. When someone disagrees with them, they might play it off by saying this phrase without realizing it.

Advertisement

11. ‘I would never do that’

Antonio_Diaz from Getty Images via Canva

Picture this. You’re having a conversation with someone about something you did. It could be an achievement you are proud of, or a moment where you slipped up when talking with friends. Whether it’s good or bad, someone without a filter isn’t afraid to tell you their thoughts. If they did not agree with your decisions, they may say, ‘I would never do that.’

It’s hard to hear this from someone. It can make you question your decision-making skills. Instead of having a heart-to-heart conversation with you, a person without a filter isn’t afraid to tell you how you did something they would never do themselves.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.