Most of us have met a man who seemed amazing at first, only to become worse as time went by. At times, it can feel like your Prince Charming has turned into a frog. Worse, that frog won't turn back. It's scary when it happens and it leaves a lot of damage in its wake when it does.

While you can never truly know whether a person has your best interests at heart, certain habits are far bigger red flags than you might think. Whether it's never taking accountability or frequently using people, if a man has these habits, he's likely a low-quality person. And it's important to be aware before keeping him in your life.

If a man has these 11 habits, he's likely a low-quality person

1. He tells women they're not enough for a 'high-value' man

Men who leave the rudest remarks about women finding a "high-value" man are often not great people overall. No matter how they try to frame it, the truth is that there's no such thing as a "high-value" man

According to behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings, men who leave rude, mean, or hateful remarks online are often unable to maintain healthy relationships offline. Their relationships are often unbalanced, making them feel lonely. The fact that they're actively cutting down women they might not even know often means they feel envious of what that woman was able to achieve.

2. He claims he's a 'nice guy'

Whether it's claiming he's a "nice guy" or announcing all the kind things he's done for people, if a man has these habits, he's likely a low-quality person. As Tywin Lannister from "Game of Thrones" said, "Any man who must say, 'I am the king' is no true king." That rule also applies to men.

If you constantly have to advertise that you're a great person, you're probably not that great of a person at all. Truly great people don't have to say that they're great; rather, people know and often remark on it. Great people are rarely without companions and friends, and don't need to let other people know all the "nice" things they do.

3. He ghosts people

Ghosting is the mark of a low-quality person. Unless you're in a toxic relationship, there's no reason to ghost. A normal, emotionally intelligent person will be able to tell you that it's not working out, hold that boundary, and explain why.

Ghosting isn't just cruel, it can be a form of relational aggression, and it's often used by narcissists once they get their supply of attention. If a man ends up ghosting you, let him stay gone, because he's shown he can't be trusted to have an adult conversation.

4. He tends to whine a lot

There's nothing more annoying than a person who whines and tries to suck the fun out of anything you do. Being a Debbie Downer is not the way to go through life. But some folks, particularly low-quality people, whine just because it upsets or hurts others.

Optimism has always been seen as a high-quality trait, while whining is the opposite. And, yes, it's the trait of a man who is really not worth your time. Negativity is toxic, and so are the people who breed it.

5. He refuses to take accountability

Low-quality people always seem to have the worst luck. All the stuff they do was not their fault, it was everyone else's fault that they did things or that they ended up in a situation. While it's true that life tends to pick people up and toss them around, how they react to it makes all the difference.

Take a look at what happens when a man gets caught doing something he shouldn't. Does he blame others? Swear it wasn't him? Or, does he apologize, admit wrongdoing, and try to make things better? Because refusing accountability is often a sign of a narcissist.

6. He brags about using others

Whether it's how he tricked someone into doing a favor or borrowed money with no intention of returning it, if a man has these habits, he's likely a low-quality person. You should always be careful about people who brag about using others for their gain. Because the more they laugh about faking friendships so they can get a connection or a contract, the worse of a person they tend to be.

Someone who makes fun of using other people is not your friend, nor are they someone you want around. They're not trustworthy no matter how close you get to them. Unfortunately, if they'll do it to others, they'll use you, too. It's not a matter of "if," but "when."

7. He lies about small things

When it comes to friendships and relationships alike, honesty is the best policy. It should be the baseline for all normal human interactions. But a man who is a liar, especially about things that don't matter (such as going to a coffee shop or finding a dollar on the ground), is a red flag that he's low-quality.

Small lies on a regular basis tend to mean bigger lies about things that matter. Compulsive liars might cover up that they're married, have a kid, or that they don't have a serious criminal record.

8. He takes, but never gives

Have you ever met a guy who casually asks for money to cover something, even though he has money to cover it? Or a guy who brazenly takes advantage of others' ignorance to make a sale at his job? If a man has these habits, he's likely a low-quality person, and while these small gestures might not make a big ripple in life for most, they're still really indicative of who he is as a person.

Good people don't take from others. Decent men also don't go out of their way to grab more than their fair share. If he's doing this to others, he'll do it to you. It's just a matter of time.

9. He ignores women who aren't his 'type'

This has become a trope of sorts — the guy who only pays attention to the "attractive friend" at the bar. It's easy to be nice to someone you're interested in on a romantic level, but it's not always easy to be kind to people when they're not your type.

If he refuses to speak to women who aren't his type, that tells you volumes about the type of person he is. It's a sign that he's a shallow individual (at best) and a complete user at worst.

10. He's stingy

Imagine the following scenario: you've all gone to a restaurant and the total is $360. There are six of you, so the bill comes to $60 a pop, plus the tip. Guy A doesn't add a tip and says, "You all paid the waiter well enough. Why should I add more?" If this sounds familiar, chances are that you're dealing with a miser.

As psychology expert Aaron Ben-Zeév explained, "As stinginess is a basic trait that pervades one's entire personality, it causes ongoing damage to a relationship. Generally beginning with money, stinginess tends to develop into a lack of kindness, respect, and mutuality of care. Stingy people experience a deep and enduring sense of deprivation, which inclines them to feel insecure, suspicious, and desperate for control."

A person who hates spending money on anyone but himself might be dealing with finance issues. However, it's just as likely that he might be a stingy, greedy guy. Unless you're cool with always footing the bill, you should run from this one.

11. He never says 'thank you' or expresses gratitude

It's amazing how incredible two little words — "thank you" — can be. In fact, these are the two most telling words in the English language, if you think about it. They offer gratitude, they acknowledge the little things people do for one another, and they act as social glue.

It doesn't cost a dime to be thankful toward another person. But if being grateful toward others is a hard chore for a guy, you don't want anything to do with him. High-quality people have an attitude of gratitude, no excuses.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.