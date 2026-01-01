Iconic Gen X fashion trends are coming back and giving us all the nostalgia feels. If you’re anything like me, you desperately wish it were still the '90s. Everyone was rocking the “Rachel,” and some of the most influential fashion designers in the industry were emerging.

The ‘90s were a truly pivotal time in the fashion industry, bringing us the grunge era by Marc Jacobs (which resulted in Jacobs being let go from his job as a creative director of women's design for Perry Ellis), platform sandals, and even the infamous crop tops we all wear today. Now, Gen Z celebs and influencers across the globe are bringing some of the most iconic Gen X looks back from the dead and into your closet.

Here are the 5 iconic Gen X fashion trends Gen Z is suddenly obsessed with:

1. The Slip Dress

The slip dress is a staple piece for every girl's wardrobe. Whether you're headed to a fancy dinner or a night out with the girls, this 90s dress will have you serving a classy and sophisticated look.

On chilly days, this iconic dress can be worn with a colorful blazer or a neutral leather jacket to keep you warm and totally on-trend. Pair it with small gold hoops or a statement necklace to spice up this classic look and add some personality.

2. Ripped Mom Jeans

We all love jeans for their versatility and ability to make us look like we actually put some effort into our outfit. After only wearing sweats for the past six months of quarantine, I'm all for a comfortable pair of jeans.

Mom jeans really go the extra mile by hugging our curves in all the right places and giving us super chic vibes while still keeping us comfy. The distressed look adds an extra edgy flair and makes these classic jeans a fun look for both teens and adults. I think we can all agree that we are pro-mom jeans and anti-low-rise jeans.

3. Bucket Hats

David Florin / Pexels

Bucket hats are currently all the rage with both teens and college students. Celebs like Kylie and Kendall Jenner have helped to bring this trend back to popularity in 2020. The bucket hat is a staple piece for both men and women alike and is a great accessory to add some spunk to your outfit.

This trend initially started in the early 1900s to keep the sun out of people's eyes, but took off when the hip-hop industry made its popularity soar in the 90s. Try pairing a tie-dye bucket hat with an oversized tee or hoodie and your favorite sunnies for a totally rad look.

4. Bandanas

amir graphy / Pexels

Bandanas have always been a favorite of mine for their ability to hide messy hair days. Not only will they hide stray hairs, but now they can even double as a mask if you forget yours!.

Pair it with cargo pants and a crop top for a tomboy chic vibe. If the tomboy look isn't for you but you still love the trend, try tying a bandana around your neck as a cute scarf accessory.

5. Tiny Sunglasses

After the oversized sunglasses we all wore in the early 2000s, these are definitely a welcome change. Everyone from Brad Pitt to the Olsen twins made tiny sunglasses a go-to item to add to your wardrobe in the 90s. Today, we are seeing celebs like Rihanna and Bad Bunny bring it back into the limelight.

While they might not actually be super protective from the sun's UV rays, they will give you mega style points. Try pairing these with a hair claw up-do or decorative clips for an extra 90's look.

Lindsey Matthews is an editorial intern who focuses on relationships, entertainment, and pop culture.