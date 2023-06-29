10 Accessories To Wear That Instantly Make You Look 5 Years Younger

Accessories can make or break an outfit. They can also add years to your age. But if you pick the right extras, you can actually turn back the clock and make yourself look five years younger.

And these essential fashion tips are key to tapping into the Fountain of Youth while being incredibly stylish.

Here are 10 accessories that will make you look younger.

1. Instead of matchy-matchy jewelry, wear one statement piece.

Matchy-matchy jewelry screams old ladyish. In fact, any jewelry that comes from a set — like a pendant, bracelet, and earrings all sold together — should never be worn all at once. It totally dates you.

You should have one of your jewelry items be the focal point, like killer statement earrings, and then base your other pieces around it. And contrary to popular belief, it's perfectly fine to wear silver and gold together.

2. Instead of chunky shoes, wear pumps with pointed toes.

It looks frumpy and adds heaviness to your body. Gravitate towards something with a more feminine touch. Wedges and pumps with a pointy toe can help elongate your body and slim your legs.

3. Instead of boring black, try going monochromatic.

A monochromatic look can be perfect at any age, and if done the right way, it can make you look way younger. Use texture to add interest to your outfit. Rather than just a black handbag or belt, get one that has cut-out details or a rippled surface.

4. Instead of a big, bulky coat, wear a jacket with shape.

Jackets are a must for anyone who lives where the weather changes. And when the temperatures really drop, it's hard not to reach for the biggest and coziest one. But it's important to wear a jacket with a defined waistline. Belted coats and jackets are perfect for accentuating your waist and showing off your womanly curves.

5. Instead of dated sunglasses, wear something trendy.

Nothing adds more years to your face than a dated pair of sunglasses. Steer clear of anything that looks like a blast from the past and pick yourself up a trendy pair. Aviators are always on point and look amazing on nearly every face shape.

6. Instead of boring gray or black, wear a bright scarf.

A bold and colorful scarf can brighten your complexion and make you look radiant. Gem tones work perfectly during the cooler months and are flattering on all skin tones.

7. Instead of a bulky bag or purse, wear one with fringe or metallic detail.

Handbags, just like sunglasses and shoes, are items that can quickly make you look younger than you are. Stick with ones that aren't too big or bulky. A brown leather bucket bag or a cross-body with a little fringe or metallic detail is your go-to purse.

8. Instead of a bare wrist, add a watch.

Watches have a few options for looking fresh and trendy. You can either wear it as a statement piece, like a boyfriend-style watch, or go with a thinner banded one and add bracelets to accompany it. Gold and silver timepieces are classics and look great with everything.

9. Instead of wearing the wrong-sized bra, get measured every six months.

Sometimes what you wear underneath your clothes is more important than what you're actually wearing. If your bra is the wrong size, your girls will look out of control.

Saggy breasts look sad and old. You need to perk those girls up! Head to your favorite department store or lingerie boutique and get yourself measured. This should be done every six months.

10. Instead of pink, wear red or coral lipstick.

This is the easiest way to turn back the clock. A bold red or coral color will instantly brighten your face. You'll look more awake, and at least five years younger.

April Giannosa is an elementary school teacher and former contributor to YourTango whose bylines have appeared on Yahoo, So Chic Life, and other lifestyle sites. Her work specializes in fashion, trends, and lifestyle topics.