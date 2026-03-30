While later sleep times and “night owl” behavior aren’t necessarily an innate indicator of someone’s intelligence, but rather work schedules and cognitive abilities, according to a Scientific Reports study, someone’s sleeping habits can reveal a lot about their IQ. For example, high IQ people who are always tired but refuse to go to sleep at a decent time usually have certain reasons that play into their curiosity and intelligence.

From needing the quiet space that late nights offer to reflecting on their days in the solitude of early mornings, the natural processes their brains resort to appreciate having time and space without distractions. Of course, sacrificing sleep too often can harm their intelligence and cognition, but the right balance fulfills and energizes them through other habits and rituals.

High IQ people who are always tired but refuse to go to sleep at a decent time usually have these 10 reasons

1. They need quietness to be creative

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According to a study from the University of Arizona, creative people often need more solitude and idle time than others, because quietness, without distractions from others and the world, allows them to lean into their own innovative thoughts and ideas. They need this time to appreciate creative hobbies and thinking, even if it means carving out space in the early morning when everyone else is asleep.

While consistently sabotaging sleep in favor of this time can harm the cognitive processes intelligent people rely on most, their creative time is also essential to building up their overall well-being and intelligence. They’re intrinsically tied together, as another study from Intelligence suggests.

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2. They reflect on their day at night

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People who are tired but still refuse to go to sleep at night may be creating time for important self-reflection. Especially for high IQ people who reflect and learn more often, navigating daily life, the quiet space bedtime offers is the perfect time to unwind and dive deeper into their minds.

While too much self-reflection, especially when it transforms into overthinking behaviors, can lead to anxiety and depressive symptoms that high IQ people are at a higher risk of experiencing, most of the time, it’s replaying conversations and learning from their actions during the day that matures their mind and teaches them important lessons that avoidant people miss.

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3. They fall into curious spirals often

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Intelligent people are often deep thinkers who connect dots and fall down rabbit holes easily, especially when they’re interested in something. Without distractions or other people around at night to snap them out of these deep thinking patterns, high IQ people often stay up late and entertain their thoughts at the expense of an early bedtime.

While this behavior can often lead to a certain level of anxiety and overthinking, most of the time, this curiosity adds value and fulfillment to their daily lives.

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4. They question natural norms

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According to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, part of the reason why intelligent people often adopt “night owl” behaviors is because of nontraditional values that the typical person doesn’t. While the study suggests those often lead to things like liberalism and atheism, simple societal norms like going to bed early can be just as easily challenged by high IQ people.

Especially if they’ve crafted their own personal routine that works for supporting their lifestyle, staying up late is simply a natural ritual, rather than a deliberate choice of rebellion every night.

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5. They crave stimulation after long days

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When they’ve spent their entire day using their brain and draining their energy, high IQ people may crave a form of escapism through mindless entertainment. That’s part of the reason why intelligent people surprisingly enjoy reality TV, because it serves as an escape when they need a moment to catch their breath.

From doomscrolling on their phone to catching up on their favorite TV show, this time at night to unwind and turn their brains off may be their only way to recharge from a draining schedule and lifestyle.

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6. They have high expectations and lofty goals to reach

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Considering many high IQ people often grow up alongside pressures to succeed and achieve lofty goals, it’s not surprising that these kinds of ambitious desires and perfectionist attitudes follow them into adulthood. They’re always striving for the next thing and setting goals that require extra time to realize.

At night, without the distraction of their job or obligations from their families to attend to, they can finally work on these goals, even if they come at the expense of sleep.

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7. They’re avoiding the next day

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Considering many intelligent people tend to take on lofty goals and an aura of perfectionism in their daily lives, stress feels like their natural baseline. To cope with feeling burnt out, they may seek immediate comfort by pushing off their bedtime and avoiding the stress, obligations, and responsibilities of the next day.

While it might feel comforting, like a means of grasping control over their lives, a study from Consulting and Clinical Psychology found that these avoidant behaviors only amplify the stress of whatever they’re avoiding. Especially when they’re also missing out on the sleep and rest that recharge their battery to meet all these demands, they may fall into a spiral of exhaustion and avoidance over time.

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8. They appreciate the freedom of nighttime

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Freedom and the desire to feel unrestricted are often experiences that highly intelligent people subconsciously seek out. According to psychology lecturer Michael Hogan, even their capacity for learning new things is informed by a desire for freedom, so their daily routines reflect that openness and appreciation for control.

When they’re not obligated to show up for anyone or entertain any outward distractions at night, they can truly do whatever they want. So, even when they’re always tired, they find space for this free time.

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9. They romanticize late nights

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From appreciating the moodiness and quietness of their spaces at night to romanticizing the quiet space around bedtime without any obligations, high IQ people may fend off sleep to protect themselves from the noise. They romanticize their late nights because it feels free, creative, and restful, disconnected from the hustle of the daily world they’re easily thrown into.

While most people have grown into a rigidity that prevents them from being able to romanticize the mundanity of life and appreciate art, a study from Frontiers in Neurology suggests that the openness of high IQ people sparks more creative achievement and general success.

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10. They need more time to wind down

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Many high IQ people with incredibly active minds struggle to wind down at the same pace as the average person. They need more space before bed to release tension, reflect, and decompress because their brains are often holding and processing more than the average person.

Whether they use this time to move their bodies or simply appreciate the escape of mindless entertainment, staying up later, even though they're tired, might be necessary to make space for this bedtime routine.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.