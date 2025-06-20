People Who Put Off Going To Sleep At Night Even Though They’re Tired Usually Share These 6 Specific Traits, According To Psychology

Some people count down the minutes until they can get back into bed at the end of the day, while others put off going to sleep at night even when they’re tired. This isn't just a night owl, early bird comparison. It's a little bit of the Sunday scaries feeling mixed in with a childlike "five more minutes" mentality.

While research has suggested that those who fight going to sleep “to regain some sense of freedom during late-night hours” are engaging in a small rebellion against their very limited free time, new research has found that bedtime procrastination is closely tied to personality. According to this study, people who put off going to sleep at night, even though they’re tired, usually share a few key traits.

1. They overthink everything

According to the study, people who put off going to sleep at night, even though they’re tired, scored high on neuroticism, meaning they’re prone to worry, emotional reactivity, and bad moods. The study found that revenge bedtime procrastinators experience more depressive tendencies and fewer positive emotional experiences. This emotional instability makes it harder to disengage at night, their minds often buzzing.

These neurotic traits act as both a cause and a consequence of their procrastination. Once nighttime hits, they struggle to switch off, staying alert into late hours as they fixate on their day or anything and everything else that might be weighing on their minds.

Pushing off sleep can temporarily distract from distressing thoughts, but it usually backfires. Procrastinating at night typically means insufficient sleep, resulting in increased fatigue and even more anxiety the next day. That vicious cycle can impact everything from mood to productivity.

2. They lack self-discipline

The study found that reverse bedtime procrastination was significantly associated with lower levels of conscientiousness, a trait that involves self-regulation. People with lower conscientiousness tend to be less organized and more erratic, which can make them less likely to maintain a consistent bedtime routine. If they aren't consistent with their sleep routines or any other routines for that matter, putting off going to bed can easily become the default mode.

Without the internal structure that conscientious people stick to, low-conscientious individuals easily lose track of time while binge-watching that new reality show or doomscrolling until they can’t keep their eyes open anymore.

3. They’re introverted

Surprisingly, the study found an association between low extraversion (introversion) and resisting sleep. Introverts, though not as socially driven at night, may struggle to disengage internally. They may not be overscheduled socially, but they instead retreat inward, doing things like reading, which can impact their willingness to sleep.

Since they’re not around other people, introverts might not recognize when their body and mind really need rest. Instead, evenings can be deceptively quiet and safe spaces for mental wandering, which can snowball into lost time. It wouldn't be such a big deal if they didn't have to wake up to go to work or tend to the kids, but if their sleep time is limited, lack of sleep will start to impact their health.

4. They’re night owls

Though the study controlled for chronotype (which is the natural inclination to sleep earlier or later), it didn’t drive the results. But being a night owl still plays a notable role in putting off going to sleep even when you’re tired.

There's nothing inherently wrong with being a night owl. In fact, as an evolutionary marker, night owls were integral to the survival of the species. As Business Insider noted, throughout history, night owls have played a pivotal role in offering overnight protection against everything from predators to potential invaders. However, our modern schedules, which favor daytime working hours, have made the genetic predisposition more of a hindrance than a help.

Those naturally inclined toward staying up late and sleeping in already have internal clocks that remain alert later. That biological predisposition, when coupled with poor habits or personality vulnerabilities, can easily lead to habitual late-night wakefulness.

5. They crave instant gratification

According to the study, people who put off going to sleep at night, even though they’re tired, struggle with delayed gratification. When presented with the option for fun or engaging activities, they often choose immediate reward over the long-term benefit of rest.

Unfortunately, the dopamine hit from instant gratification is only exacerbated by the prevalence of social media. Even people who might normally appreciate the happiness that comes from delayed reward have been manipulated by the short-form content that has become the backbone of our entertainment in recent years. Combine that with a tendency toward bedtime procrastination, and the need for instant gratification becomes much stronger. It's the same impulse that tells you to check your phone one more time before going to bed.

6. They’re glued to their phones

A 2020 study found that serious procrastinators spent nearly 80 minutes on their phones in the three hours before bedtime, compared to under 18 minutes for low procrastinators. Phones deliver the distraction that easily turns into hours lost, and just like that, it’s 2 a.m.

Besides disrupting melatonin, screens suppress physiological signals that trigger sleepiness, which is a perfect storm for revenge bedtime procrastination. For people who put off going to sleep at night, even when they’re tired, reducing phone time as part of an evening routine can significantly reduce bedtime delays and improve sleep quality.

