Because of how differently their mind works, smart people may become frustrated by others who don't match their intelligence. In fact, highly intelligent people don't always have it so easy. While their knowledge comes in handy on tests, managing finances, or making quick decisions, it's also incredibly isolating and that makes it difficult to connect with others.

Still, high-IQ people get disappointed by average people on an almost daily basis, whether it's their inability to seek out new ideas, conform to societal standards, or only thinking in short-term solutions. It can be frustrating for intelligent people to find others that truly understand them on a deeper level.

High-IQ people get disappointed by average people in 11 ways on an almost daily basis

1. Surface-level conversations

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While there's nothing inherently wrong with surface-level conversations, they can get a bit tiring. Whether it's someone asking about the weather or discussing petty drama, even ordinary people crave connection. But people who are intelligent need much deeper conversation to thrive.

Unlike average people, intelligent individuals need stimulation. As career and personal coach Marty Nemko explained, "While everyone needs downtime, high-ability people have an above-average need for intellectual stimulation." So, they grow annoyed at topics that don't get their gears turning, so to speak.

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2. Resistance to new ideas

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While some people are more than welcoming, others are resistant to new ideas or experiences. Viewing them as anxiety-inducing, high-IQ people get disappointed by those who can't push past their own discomfort and try something they've never done before.

Even if it is beneficial, change can be overwhelming for many. As neuropsychologist Theo Tsaousides explained, "We may be comfortable where we are and even scared to step into the unknown. As long as our current state provides us with comfort and security, making the change will be difficult."

High-IQ people crave change, as they don't feel stimulated by everyday life. They explore new concepts and ideas because it brings them a sense of joy and fulfillment.

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3. Emotional reasoning over logic

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While everyone would love to believe they're logical, humans are inherently driven by their emotions. Whether it's their feelings or those of someone else, it's hard for the average person to find logic in their reactions. Allowing their mood to get the better of them, they throw caution to the wind and worry about the consequences later.

However, high-IQ people are too rational for that and often get disappointed by average people who use their emotions in arguments or as their point of reason. When push comes to shove, they'd rather take a break than let their anger, disappointment, or frustration guide them.

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4. Conformity

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From family values to personal interests, most people aren't as highly individualistic as they'd like to believe. Especially when they're in a crowd, not everyone wants to stand out. As a study published in the European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education explained, people tend to find themselves "caught in the hold between the need to belong and the fear of exclusion."

But for people who are highly intelligent, they couldn't care less about conforming to norms. Too focused on their own endeavors and ideologies, they'd rather people judge them than change who they are to fit a certain standard.

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5. Poor communication skills

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The older someone gets, the wiser they become. After living a life full of experiences and self-reflection, older individuals seem it have it all figured out. But when it comes to basic communication skills that should be as easy as breathing, too many people cannot do so honestly and respectfully.

Good communication doesn't just come with old age, however. It's actually a learned skill that takes practice, something that high-IQ people prioritize. Because some people don't take the time to develop those skills, it only makes sense that intelligent individuals would be disappointed.

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6. Lack of curiosity

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With social media so present in everyone's lives, making people more dependent on it, not everyone has an interest in things that aren't related to being chronically online. Entirely too focused on keeping up with the latest trend, high-IQ people are disappointed by normal people because they don't take the time to get curious.

Whether it's exploring literature, researching topics, or just getting into nature, it's hard to find people who want to expand their knowledge or learn something new. Content with how things are, intelligent people can't stand those who are too lazy to explore and gain some new knowledge.

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7. Short-term thinking

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Overthinking isn't the best trait to have. As author Nir Eyal said, rumination or overthinking can quickly become harmful to mental health. But just because overthinking is bad sometimes, it doesn't mean short-term thinking is any better. Whether it's about the future or the direction of a couple's relationship, it's crucial to plan things out accordingly.

Even if it doesn't go as planned, having some type of direction is just basic common sense. Unfortunately, average people don't like doing this, which is probably why high-IQ individuals steer clear of them.

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8. Unnecessary drama

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While everyone would love to believe they're above petty gossip, staying up to date with it can be fun from time to time. Still, there's a difference between enjoying drama in passing versus engaging in it all the time, stirring the pot and ruining relationships in the process.

For high-IQ people, they grow tired and disappointed by average people who start unnecessary drama. Viewing it as a waste of time and energy, they're quick to cut off anyone who makes their lives less peaceful.

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9. Overconfidence without competence

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Having high self-esteem and self-worth means there's not much that can tear this person down. As psychotherapist John Tsilimparis revaled, being self-confident has a positive impact on our health, success, and overall happiness.

But there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Whether it's underestimating important issues or believing themselves to be superior, overconfident people are rarely competent. It's exactly why high-IQ people stay away from others who act like this.

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10. Excuses instead of accountability

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Taking accountability is a tough pill to swallow, though it's a necessary part of life. While it may be beneficial for our relationships, admitting that you were wrong doesn't feel good, and learning to be vulnerable and self-reflective isn't something the average person can do so easily.

For many, it takes years of experience and life lessons to truly master the art of admitting your mistakes and owning them. And while intelligent people may understand this, it doesn't make it any less disappointing. Craving someone on their own level, hearing excuses is the quickest way to turn high-IQ people off.

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11. Inconsiderate behavior

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Outside of book smarts, high-IQ people are highly observant and knowledgeable. Able to pick up on other people's intentions, they can instantly tell when someone is being disrespectful or entitled. Whether it's their body language or tone of voice, intelligent people can't stand when someone doesn't view others as equals. Feeling frustrated, they're quick to call people out who are inconsiderate.

Despite how uncomfortable it may be, high-IQ people understand that good communication is always important. As professor of communication Dawn O. Braithwaite revealed, "Communication is not just sending and receiving messages. It is the foundation of our relationships, and it shapes our identities."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.