11 Things Women Do When They Have Real Common Sense & Self-Worth

In a society that demands perfection, it's difficult for women, especially, to remind themselves of how valuable they are outside of this box that others try to fit them into. Unfortunately, this mindset holds women back significantly, making them feel inadequate in many areas of their lives due to the high standards placed on them.

But there are women who instead choose to forge their own path forward, holding themselves in high esteem and letting their needs be met. And the things women do when they have real common sense and self-worth all come down to them evolving to a high level of self-awareness that others can truly learn from.

Here are 11 things women do when they have real common sense and self-worth

1. They set clear boundaries

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Setting boundaries with people is hard. And despite how crucial it is, learning to step up for yourself and say no can feel terrifying. From fearing backlash to being a complete people-pleaser, many women struggle to say what's on their mind.

But for women with common sense and high self-worth, setting boundaries is something they do with pride. They've done the inner work to break down their people-pleasing tendencies, no longer caring about other people's opinions.

And as psychotherapist Moshe Ratson explained, "Setting and enforcing boundaries is a powerful act of self-respect. It teaches others how to treat you and creates space for healthy, balanced relationships. Moreover, it empowers you to prioritize your well-being without guilt or compromise."

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2. They never chase

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Though they may have chased after people or things a long time ago, whether it was a relationship or even their own comfort level, women with real common sense and self-worth don't do this anymore. They refuse to chase, instead letting the people or goals come to them.

In relationships, especially, it takes two to make it work. It isn't just one person steering the relationship and the other person blindly following along. In a truly healthy dynamic, both partners are putting in equal effort and doing their best to make each other feel valued. And women like this fully understand that.

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3. They walk away from disrespect

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Walking away from disrespect is something women with common sense do on a daily basis. Unfortunately, not all women feel this way. So connected and trauma-bonded with their loved ones, they're likely still learning to put themselves first, and they could learn a thing or two from these confident women.

Disrespect is never allowed in this type of woman's presence. They don't give a second chance if they've been treated poorly even once. They understand that disrespect destroys trust and can obliterate initially healthy relationships.

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4. They trust actions over words

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Words matter a lot, and women who have learned that the hard way have begun to trust actions over words. As women grow wiser, those with common sense realize that the way a person acts means much more than what they say. And if that person's actions don't align with what they say, the relationship is over.

Women like this aren't keen on allowing people they can't trust to be in their inner circle. They curate a close-knit circle of friends because they're tired of the games. So, they'd rather cut toxic people out.

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5. They're okay with being single

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It seems everyone feels rushed to fit into a timeline nowadays. Whether it's getting married or settling down to have kids by a certain age, some women feel compelled to seek out relationships. But for women who don't do this, they understand that healthy relationships come naturally and you can rush something that doesn't fit into your life.

According to social psychologist Theresa E. DiDonato, "Singlehood removes the pressures that can come with romantic relationships, allowing people to live and strive for improvement without as many constraints." These women know this, which is why they never put that pressure on themselves.

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6. They're invested in themselves

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Far too many women don't invest in themselves enough. Whether it's because of work-related stress or their family keeping them busy, refusing to focus on self-care and improvement can lead to emotional and mental depletion. But some women make this a top priority and find ways to always make time for their needs.

From journaling to skincare routines, they try their best to remain consistent. They realize that they are the number one person in their own lives, and act as such. These women truly value themselves to the core.

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7. They don't tolerate mixed signals

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There's nothing worse than not knowing where you stand with someone. Feeling anxious and unsure, mixed signals are often deemed another uncomfortable experience. However, women with real common sense and self-worth refuse to tolerate experiences like this, whether it's in relationships or at work.

If this person isn't willing to be upfront with their feelings or demands, these women won't stick around for long. As clinical psychologist and professor Catherine Aponte said, when people are upfront and direct about what they need, they have a better chance of keeping that relationship afloat.

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8. They communicate directly

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Women with self-worth and good judgment know that communication is essential to making any relationship work. So, they're direct with what they need, the emotions they're feeling, and the type of treatment they deserve from others.

It may make some people feel intimidated, but they let it roll off their backs. These women want others to know that they're honest and trustworthy, so those people will know exactly where they stand. After all, it's much easier to maintain a relationship when people know what's going on.

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9. They don't feel the need to prove their worth

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Whether it's in dating or at their job, most of life is spent performing for someone else. And while some women might accept that they have plenty of work to do on themselves, they tend to twist it into something toxic. On the other hand, women with a positive self-image know they don't need to prove themselves to others just to be "worthy" of respect or love.

"Our sense of self-worth shapes how we think, feel, and move through this world. It impacts our well-being and capacity for resilience. Your self-worth is something to be recognized and reclaimed. You are worthy simply because you exist," resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe stressed.

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10. They take accountability

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Being a good person is more than just following rules and treating others kindly; it actually has a lot to do with taking accountability. And that's exactly what women do when they have real common sense and self-worth.

They can admit when they're wrong because they take responsibility for their actions, rather than just trying to appease others. They spend a lot of time self-reflecting, maturing all the way to becoming the best version of themselves.

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11. They choose peace over drama

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Most people won't go out of their way to stir the pot and cause drama in their lives. And for these women, they've removed drama from their lives altogether. They protect their peace and emotional safety, even if the people around them won't do the same.

Psychologist Marc Muchnick encourages people to remove toxic individuals from their lives. "If you want to be happier and have less regret in your life, stay as far away as possible from toxic people. Instead surround yourself with positive, supportive people who will encourage you and believe in you... Hanging around toxic people is a recipe for regret. Get them out of your life and work on keeping positive people in it — you'll feel more energized, motivated, confident, inspired, happy, and alive," he urged.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.