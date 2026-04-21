Most people don't think much about the many wonderful things they're given. So focused on everything that's going wrong with their life, they leave little room for celebrating their small victories. And while this may be the norm, it's also the biggest mistake someone can make.

From their most reliable relationships to their basic health, many of the seemingly 'normal' things people take for granted are the ones they don't even realize they will miss when they're gone. While everything may be perfectly mundane in the moment, take a minute to reflect every so often. It may seem silly now, but gratitude truly goes a long way.

Here are 11 normal things people take for granted until they lose them for good one day

1. Being pain-free

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There's nothing worse than experiencing body aches. Whether it's from an accident or a pain that comes with age, dealing with any form of hurt is far from ideal. That being said, as hurtful as it may be, pain can't always be helped. As people get older, they become more prone to pain. Taking their health for granted in the moment, people shouldn't wait until it's too late to be grateful.

As a study published in Psychiatry found, gratitude is associated with personal well-being. So, if someone wants to improve their mental health and live in the moment, finding small things to be grateful for is a must.

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2. Being able to talk to your parents anytime

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It sucks, but not everyone has a close relationship with their parents. Whether it's due to personal grievances or their parents no longer being around anymore, simply texting your parents good morning isn't as normal as people may think. It's hurtful, but people mustn't take the blessing they've received for granted.

While the Pew Research Center notes that "59% of young adults have excellent or very good relationships with their parents," there are many people who don't have the luxury of their parents' support. Feeling isolated and alone, those who do have an excellent relationship should cherish it while it lasts. Not only will they not be around forever, but some people would do anything in their power to be in their place.

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3. Getting a good night's rest

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Once upon a time, people used to get good rest. With little worry in the world, practicing good sleep habits or sleeping a full eight hours was a walk in the park. Unfortunately, life has probably changed since then. From work stress to family stress, there are a ton of reasons why people struggle to fall asleep at night.

However, while lack of good sleep may seem inevitable or even normal, the consequences are serious. As the Yale School of Medicine pointed out, "Sleeping too much or too little is significantly correlated with neuroimaging markers of poor brain health."

This is why nobody should take good rest for granted. While it may not seem serious now, you'll miss it before you know it.

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4. Your freedom and independence

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Freedom and independence always feel guaranteed when people are living in it. Having the support they need, it's easy to feel like it'll last forever. However, a normal thing that everyone often takes for granted until they lose it one day is the freedom and independence to do what they want.

As people get older, taking on more responsibilities is a rite of passage into adulthood. From working overtime to staying up late with the baby, adults can't always do what they want. So, if someone currently has the luxury to live life to the fullest, do it. This freedom and joy aren't always guaranteed.

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5. Having close friendships

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Back in the day, making friends may not have felt as hard as it does now. Whether it was making friends during childhood or socializing at a college party, there were plenty of ways to make deep, lasting connections.

Unfortunately, these periods in life don't last forever. As people get older, friends drop off and disappear. Whether it's to start their own family or because they moved away, their circle of friends is bound to shrink over the years. So, while it may seem too far-fetched, never take friendships for granted. It sucks, but you'll never know when you'll lose it.

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6. Having stable mental health

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Many people grew up having a decent enough childhood. Ideally, feeling supported and loved, at one point, they might've felt like their mental health was on top of the world. However, as time passes by, anxiety and fear may begin to settle in. Taking on adulthood way too fast, worries like financial security and people's home life begin to take precedence.

This is why something people shouldn't take for granted, if they have it now, is stable mental health. While it's easy to feel like, 'this will never be you,' mental health problems have a way of creeping up, leading to instability and restlessness you may have never experienced.

So, always count your blessings and do your best to maintain your sanity. Cherish that sense of peace, as peace isn't always guaranteed.

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7. Having financial stability

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Whether it's due to their parents' support or their brand-new job, financial stability is one of the greatest feelings in the world. While people say money doesn't equal happiness, this couldn't be further from the truth.

According to Penn Today, to a certain point, a higher income does lead to greater happiness. This is why people should cherish and be grateful for the financial stability they have now. While it may feel like a given, it isn't always guaranteed.

Parents don't always continue to support their kids, and people can always lose their jobs. So, live in the moment, stay humble, and most importantly, plan ahead. Financial stability isn't guaranteed.

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8. A safe environment

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Not everyone has a safe environment to go home to. Whether you think of a lack of safety as being raised by abusive parents, struggling financially, or living in an unsafe neighborhood, many people take the safety they do have for granted.

If someone is currently living in a safe environment, they should cherish it. Safety is fragile and can be ripped away at a moment's notice. Never dismiss the blessings you've been given.

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9. Time with the people you love

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When you are spending time with friends, family, and loved ones, it may feel like the moment will last forever. Unfortunately, time doesn't stand still for anyone. As much as people would love to freeze it in the best moments, time spent with loved ones should never be taken for granted.

No matter how much they annoy you or how tired you get, always take advantage of the time spent together. You'll find that the longer the time passes, the less time you'll have to meet up. Between kids, work, school, and frequent moves, this relationship isn't a given. As adjunct professor and author Bruce Rosenstein said, "You never know when an interaction with a person may be your last. Stay attentive and mindful, and make the most of the moment."

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10. Energy to do simple things

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Life can get pretty exhausting. Even if it feels stress-free in a given moment, it won't always be that way forever. We all have a mountain of tasks that need to get done, and at times, those things don't leave much time for relaxation.

This is why people should never take for granted having the energy to do simple things. Whether it's running or hanging out with loved ones, this momentum won't last forever. Between age and more responsibilities piling up, doing the simple things in life will feel less like a need and more like a luxury.

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11. Feeling hopeful

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Finally, the last thing normal people shouldn't take for granted is feeling hopeful. It may not seem fair, but life isn't always butterflies and rainbows. When mental health declines, it's easy to feel like everything in life is pointless. And as licensed clinical psychologist Courtney Beard, Ph.D., explained, "Although experiencing hopelessness from time to time is pretty common, feeling continuously hopeless can have a negative impact on mental health."

This is why people who do still feel hopeful should never dismiss it. Feeling hopeless has unfortunately become all too common, leading to irreparable damage for many.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.